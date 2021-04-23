CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed as Poland eyes FX loan ruling

By Alan Charlish

April 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were looking for a direction on Friday in thin trade, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= slipping slightly despite a recent raft of positive economic data as investors' focus turned to upcoming risks regarding FX loans.

On Thursday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will rule on questions concerning claims banks may be able to make from clients if foreign currency mortgage contracts are cancelled, an issue which could result in major losses for the banking sector.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out franc loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but then faced ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.

"The deterioration of market sentiment is the easiest way to explain the weakening of the zloty, but it may also mask the gradual attempts to build a position for next week's ruling of the CJEU on Swiss franc loans," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at TMS Brokers wrote in a note.

"Despite the sleepy stabilisation of the zloty in recent days, it should not be forgotten that there is a serious risk factor ahead of us."

At 0857 GMT the zloty was 0.07% weaker against the euro at 4.5645. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.14% weaker at 25.885, amid a diplomatic storm with Russia.

The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered Russia to remove most of its remaining diplomatic staff from Prague in an escalation of the worst dispute between the two countries in decades.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.11% to 363.30 against the common currency. "There is still room for the euro-forint rate to rise, the next important resistance level is at 365, which could be within reach soon," brokerage Equilor wrote.

Stocks across the region fell in line with global peers, amid worries over reports that U.S. President Joe Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthy. The main indices in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw fell 0.11-0.64%

In Poland, 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were one basis point lower at 1.568% ahead of a finance ministry auction at which it was expected to sell bonds worth 5-7 billion zlotys.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8850

25.8500

-0.14%

+1.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.3000

363.7000

+0.11%

-0.16%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5645

4.5615

-0.07%

-0.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9250

4.9256

+0.01%

-1.22%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5710

7.5735

+0.03%

-0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5500

+0.08%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1091.18

1092.3300

-0.11%

+6.23%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42762.53

42906.48

-0.34%

+1.56%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1977.06

1989.73

-0.64%

-0.35%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11173.50

11129.98

+0.39%

+13.95%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1054.60

1049.47

+0.49%

+17.07%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1885.27

1883.42

+0.10%

+8.39%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

770.30

777.13

-0.88%

+2.90%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

517.56

519.18

-0.31%

+15.65%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6730

0.0060

+137bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3530

-0.0900

+196bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7810

-0.0650

+205bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1170

0.0000

+081bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9270

-0.0010

+153bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5680

-0.0120

+183bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.70

1.05

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.97

1.14

1.30

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.25

0.37

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

