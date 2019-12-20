CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed as markets enter Christmas lull

By 0947 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= had gained 0.09% to 4.2582. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 330.30 and the Czech crown fell 0.07% to 25.433. The Romanian leu EURRON=, plagued by concern over the country's budget and current account deficits, fell 0.13% to 4.7695.
Stocks inched higher in early trade before slipping into negative territory, as record-setting gains on Wall Street after news on the U.S.-China trade deal failed to boost sentiment that had been dampened this week by fresh concerns over a no-deal Brexit.
At 0955 GMT Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was down 0.11% while Prague's PX index .PX fell 0.21%. In Budapest the main index .BUX was little changed.
Polish and Czech 10-year yields were near one-month highs, after a week in which they tracked core market yields that rose following better-than-expected business confidence data and an interest rate increase by the Swedish central bank.
Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 7 basis points versus Thursday's close to 2.106% while Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR slipped 1 basis point to 1.605%.
"Until the end of the year, no events have been planned that could change the mood on the debt market," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note. "In the medium-term, the debt market will be strengthened, however, by the prospect of a decline in the supply of Treasury securities compared to 2019."
In Poland, retail sales rose 5.9% in November, beating the 4.8% forecast in a Reuters poll.
"The nominal growth of sales by 5.9% year-on-year in November is a very good result, indicating the consumption demand of households is still high," Bank Pocztowy Chief Economist Monika Kurtek said in a note.
She noted, however, that the data would probably be neutral for Polish central bankers in their January decision on interest rates.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4350
25.4260
-0.04%
+1.07%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.3500
330.3250
-0.01%
-2.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2585
4.2594
+0.02%
+0.73%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7705
4.7652
-0.11%
-2.44%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4390
7.4393
+0.00%
-0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3900
117.4400
+0.04%
+0.78%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1108.98
1111.2400
-0.20%
+12.41%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45941.50
45944.68
-0.01%
+17.38%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2133.11
2133.72
-0.03%
-6.30%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9891.15
9889.74
+0.01%
+33.96%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
924.91
924.15
+0.08%
+15.00%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2009.89
2008.24
+0.08%
+14.93%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
769.15
772.97
-0.49%
+0.98%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
555.85
555.23
+0.11%
-6.49%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7920
0.2460
+242bps
+26bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3690
-0.0540
+187bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6050
-0.0120
+183bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4720
0.0090
+210bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8210
0.0260
+232bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1060
0.0700
+233bps
+6bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.27
2.28
2.27
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.33
0.39
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.71
1.70
1.67
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Larry King)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.