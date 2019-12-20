CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed as markets enter Christmas lull

By 0947 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= had gained 0.09% to 4.2582. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 330.30 and the Czech crown fell 0.07% to 25.433. The Romanian leu EURRON=, plagued by concern over the country's budget and current account deficits, fell 0.13% to 4.7695.

Stocks inched higher in early trade before slipping into negative territory, as record-setting gains on Wall Street after news on the U.S.-China trade deal failed to boost sentiment that had been dampened this week by fresh concerns over a no-deal Brexit.

At 0955 GMT Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was down 0.11% while Prague's PX index .PX fell 0.21%. In Budapest the main index .BUX was little changed.

Polish and Czech 10-year yields were near one-month highs, after a week in which they tracked core market yields that rose following better-than-expected business confidence data and an interest rate increase by the Swedish central bank.

Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 7 basis points versus Thursday's close to 2.106% while Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR slipped 1 basis point to 1.605%.

"Until the end of the year, no events have been planned that could change the mood on the debt market," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note. "In the medium-term, the debt market will be strengthened, however, by the prospect of a decline in the supply of Treasury securities compared to 2019."

In Poland, retail sales rose 5.9% in November, beating the 4.8% forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The nominal growth of sales by 5.9% year-on-year in November is a very good result, indicating the consumption demand of households is still high," Bank Pocztowy Chief Economist Monika Kurtek said in a note.

She noted, however, that the data would probably be neutral for Polish central bankers in their January decision on interest rates.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1041 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4350

25.4260

-0.04%

+1.07%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.3500

330.3250

-0.01%

-2.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2585

4.2594

+0.02%

+0.73%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7705

4.7652

-0.11%

-2.44%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4390

7.4393

+0.00%

-0.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3900

117.4400

+0.04%

+0.78%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1108.98

1111.2400

-0.20%

+12.41%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45941.50

45944.68

-0.01%

+17.38%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2133.11

2133.72

-0.03%

-6.30%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9891.15

9889.74

+0.01%

+33.96%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

924.91

924.15

+0.08%

+15.00%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2009.89

2008.24

+0.08%

+14.93%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

769.15

772.97

-0.49%

+0.98%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

555.85

555.23

+0.11%

-6.49%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7920

0.2460

+242bps

+26bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3690

-0.0540

+187bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6050

-0.0120

+183bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4720

0.0090

+210bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8210

0.0260

+232bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1060

0.0700

+233bps

+6bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.27

2.28

2.27

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.33

0.39

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.71

1.70

1.67

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Larry King)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

