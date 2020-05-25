CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed as investors await central bank meetings

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Monday as investors awaited central bank meetings in Hungary, Poland and Romania later this week, although most analysts do not expect any change in interest rates.

The Polish, Czech and the Romanian central banks have cut rates in the past two months to help their economies, which have been hit by lockdowns introduced to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy in April to stabilize the forint and started a quantitative easing programme in May to stimulate the economy.

The NBH holds its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and a Reuters poll expects it to keep rates on hold.

"The NBH could spend the next period waiting to see more clearly the inflation and growth prospects for the second half of the year," CIB Bank said in a note.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 350.85 early on Monday, easing 0.09% from the previous session.

The central bank of Poland (NBP) holds its rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

"The NBP will take a wait-and-see approach after it cut rates against expectations in the last MPC meeting and initiated government and state-guaranteed bond purchases, waiting for more data and clarity on the economic outlook," Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up by 0.05% and was trading at 4.5165 versus the euro on Monday.

The Romanian central bank will also likely meet later this week. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to keep rates on hold in May, but see the bank cutting rates further this year.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% and trading at 27.331, but still holding onto its gains last week. A dealer in Prague expected a "lazy trading day" with the UK and US markets closed for public holidays.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0943 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.3310

27.3050

-0.10%

-6.95%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.8500

350.5500

-0.09%

-5.62%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5165

4.5188

+0.05%

-5.76%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8420

4.8425

+0.01%

-1.11%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5780

7.5873

+0.12%

-1.75%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.5800

+0.07%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

877.08

877.0100

+0.01%

-21.38%

Budapest

.BUX

35074.50

35050.92

+0.07%

-23.89%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1637.59

1630.44

+0.44%

-23.84%

Bucharest

.BETI

8646.49

8592.48

+0.63%

-13.34%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

813.57

811.90

+0.21%

-12.13%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1570.91

1569.77

+0.07%

-22.13%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

669.94

669.94

+0.00%

-16.43%

Sofia

.SOFIX

450.22

450.22

+0.00%

-20.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1250

-0.0220

+081bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3690

-0.0700

+106bps

-6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7950

0.0180

+130bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5620

0.0080

+125bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9740

-0.0080

+166bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4200

-0.0190

+192bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.25

0.26

0.29

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.83

0.79

0.74

0.98

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.42

0.37

0.37

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Susan Fenton)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.