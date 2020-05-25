CEE MARKETS-Currencies mixed as investors await central bank meetings

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Monday as investors awaited central bank meetings in Hungary, Poland and Romania later this week, although most analysts do not expect any change in interest rates.
The Polish, Czech and the Romanian central banks have cut rates in the past two months to help their economies, which have been hit by lockdowns introduced to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy in April to stabilize the forint and started a quantitative easing programme in May to stimulate the economy.
The NBH holds its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and a Reuters poll expects it to keep rates on hold.
"The NBH could spend the next period waiting to see more clearly the inflation and growth prospects for the second half of the year," CIB Bank said in a note.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 350.85 early on Monday, easing 0.09% from the previous session.
The central bank of Poland (NBP) holds its rate-setting meeting on Thursday.
"The NBP will take a wait-and-see approach after it cut rates against expectations in the last MPC meeting and initiated government and state-guaranteed bond purchases, waiting for more data and clarity on the economic outlook," Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up by 0.05% and was trading at 4.5165 versus the euro on Monday.
The Romanian central bank will also likely meet later this week. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to keep rates on hold in May, but see the bank cutting rates further this year.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% and trading at 27.331, but still holding onto its gains last week. A dealer in Prague expected a "lazy trading day" with the UK and US markets closed for public holidays.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0943 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.3310
27.3050
-0.10%
-6.95%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.8500
350.5500
-0.09%
-5.62%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5165
4.5188
+0.05%
-5.76%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8420
4.8425
+0.01%
-1.11%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5780
7.5873
+0.12%
-1.75%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5800
+0.07%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
877.08
877.0100
+0.01%
-21.38%
Budapest
.BUX
35074.50
35050.92
+0.07%
-23.89%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1637.59
1630.44
+0.44%
-23.84%
Bucharest
.BETI
8646.49
8592.48
+0.63%
-13.34%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
813.57
811.90
+0.21%
-12.13%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1570.91
1569.77
+0.07%
-22.13%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
669.94
669.94
+0.00%
-16.43%
Sofia
.SOFIX
450.22
450.22
+0.00%
-20.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1250
-0.0220
+081bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3690
-0.0700
+106bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7950
0.0180
+130bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5620
0.0080
+125bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9740
-0.0080
+166bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4200
-0.0190
+192bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.25
0.26
0.29
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.83
0.79
0.74
0.98
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.42
0.37
0.37
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Susan Fenton)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.