CEE MARKETS-Currencies little moved as markets await U.S. jobs data
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were lower on Friday in low liquidity as investors held their breath ahead of key U.S. employment data due to be published later, hoping it may give clues about the pace of policy tightening.
Markets were awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data as any signs of a slowdown in employment market could sway the Federal Reserve towards a less aggressive policy tightening path.
"I expect currencies in the region to move sideways until the publication of the data, that's what everyone is waiting for," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"If it is worse than expected, that could lead to a pause or slowdown of U.S. rate hikes. That could weaken the dollar and help the forint and the entire CEE region."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.11% to trade at 394.65 per euro, recouping some of its losses at the end of a turbulent week when it fell to 398.50, near its all-time low of 400 per euro.
The forint fell to a record low versus the Polish zloty this week after the EU Commission approved billions of euros in recovery funds for Poland on Wednesday, while a similar deal for Budapest was still pending.
Hungary's EU affairs minister said on Friday that the country hopes to reach an agreement with EU authorities by the end of the year on gaining access to the pandemic recovery funding.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.36% on the day to 4.5880 versus the common currency.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.07% and was trading at 24.683 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Most stocks in the region were higher, tracking European equities. Budapest's index .BUX was up 1% while Prague .PX added 0.54%. Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.38%. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and slid 0.69%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1018 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6830
24.6650
-0.07%
+0.77%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.6500
394.2000
-0.11%
-6.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5880
4.5715
-0.36%
+0.07%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9427
4.9430
+0.01%
+0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5290
7.5325
+0.05%
-0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3800
117.4000
+0.02%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1334.45
1327.2200
+0.54%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41222.48
40812.33
+1.00%
-18.73%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1840.69
1833.76
+0.38%
-18.80%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12295.57
12380.64
-0.69%
-5.86%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1156.44
1156.43
+0.00%
-7.89%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2093.08
2088.16
+0.24%
+0.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
835.41
835.67
-0.03%
+1.78%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
620.23
618.54
+0.27%
-2.43%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6700
0.1420
+505bps
+14bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9150
-0.1120
+392bps
-14bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6940
-0.0190
+344bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8160
0.0540
+619bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9910
0.0200
+600bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6330
0.0270
+538bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.82
6.75
6.57
6.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.95
8.46
8.49
7.03
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.64
7.80
7.79
6.64
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
