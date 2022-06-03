CEE MARKETS-Currencies little moved as markets await U.S. jobs data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were lower on Friday in low liquidity as investors held their breath ahead of key U.S. employment data due to be published later, hoping it may give clues about the pace of policy tightening.

Markets were awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data as any signs of a slowdown in employment market could sway the Federal Reserve towards a less aggressive policy tightening path.

"I expect currencies in the region to move sideways until the publication of the data, that's what everyone is waiting for," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"If it is worse than expected, that could lead to a pause or slowdown of U.S. rate hikes. That could weaken the dollar and help the forint and the entire CEE region."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.11% to trade at 394.65 per euro, recouping some of its losses at the end of a turbulent week when it fell to 398.50, near its all-time low of 400 per euro.

The forint fell to a record low versus the Polish zloty this week after the EU Commission approved billions of euros in recovery funds for Poland on Wednesday, while a similar deal for Budapest was still pending.

Hungary's EU affairs minister said on Friday that the country hopes to reach an agreement with EU authorities by the end of the year on gaining access to the pandemic recovery funding.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.36% on the day to 4.5880 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.07% and was trading at 24.683 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Most stocks in the region were higher, tracking European equities. Budapest's index .BUX was up 1% while Prague .PX added 0.54%. Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.38%. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and slid 0.69%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1018 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6830

24.6650

-0.07%

+0.77%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.6500

394.2000

-0.11%

-6.40%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5880

4.5715

-0.36%

+0.07%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9427

4.9430

+0.01%

+0.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5290

7.5325

+0.05%

-0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3800

117.4000

+0.02%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1334.45

1327.2200

+0.54%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41222.48

40812.33

+1.00%

-18.73%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1840.69

1833.76

+0.38%

-18.80%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12295.57

12380.64

-0.69%

-5.86%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1156.44

1156.43

+0.00%

-7.89%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2093.08

2088.16

+0.24%

+0.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.41

835.67

-0.03%

+1.78%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

620.23

618.54

+0.27%

-2.43%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6700

0.1420

+505bps

+14bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9150

-0.1120

+392bps

-14bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6940

-0.0190

+344bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8160

0.0540

+619bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9910

0.0200

+600bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6330

0.0270

+538bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.82

6.75

6.57

6.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.95

8.46

8.49

7.03

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.64

7.80

7.79

6.64

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

