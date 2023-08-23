News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Currencies little changed ahead of Jackson Hole

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

August 23, 2023 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was flat on Wednesday while its Polish and Czech peers slightly weakened as the markets digested disappointing data from Germany and prepared for a key gathering of central bank policymakers at Jackson Hole.

The euro and the bloc's bond yields tumbled on Wednesday after German business activity contracted much more than expected.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.1% at 382.9 per euro at 0811 GMT.

"The forint is in range, its technical boundaries seem to fall between 380 and 388, with the high rate difference providing traders with carry trade opportunities," a Budapest based trader said.

"However, there are limits to the strengthening of the forint with bad budget data and the weaker-than-expected quarterly GDP results," the trader added.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were down 0.2% each.

With foreign exchange traders reluctant to place major bets, the spotlight is firmly on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole event, which is set for Aug. 24-26.

Investors will parse his words closely to gauge the Fed's monetary policy path.

"Today's session should keep the zloty exchange rate in a horizontal trend and we do not expect the exchange rate to break out of the current consolidation range," Bank Millenium said in a report.

"Anticipation of the Jackson Hole symposium may reduce volatility," the bank added.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1011 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1070

24.0680

-0.16%

+0.21%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.9000

383.1000

+0.05%

+4.32%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4745

4.4665

-0.18%

+4.81%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9370

4.9370

+0.00%

+0.11%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1800

117.2350

+0.05%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1355.18

1357.5500

-0.17%

+12.77%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57014.28

57081.18

-0.12%

+30.19%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2013.66

2009.59

+0.20%

+12.37%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13013.39

12930.06

+0.64%

+11.57%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8120

-0.3570

+280bps

-27bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7370

-0.1560

+217bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4290

-0.0420

+188bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3220

-0.0410

+231bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4840

-0.0610

+292bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7230

-0.0570

+317bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.91

6.31

5.44

7.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.70

10.18

8.99

13.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.01

5.44

5.01

6.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

