CEE MARKETS-Currencies little changed ahead of Jackson Hole

By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was flat on Wednesday while its Polish and Czech peers slightly weakened as the markets digested disappointing data from Germany and prepared for a key gathering of central bank policymakers at Jackson Hole.
The euro and the bloc's bond yields tumbled on Wednesday after German business activity contracted much more than expected.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.1% at 382.9 per euro at 0811 GMT.
"The forint is in range, its technical boundaries seem to fall between 380 and 388, with the high rate difference providing traders with carry trade opportunities," a Budapest based trader said.
"However, there are limits to the strengthening of the forint with bad budget data and the weaker-than-expected quarterly GDP results," the trader added.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were down 0.2% each.
With foreign exchange traders reluctant to place major bets, the spotlight is firmly on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole event, which is set for Aug. 24-26.
Investors will parse his words closely to gauge the Fed's monetary policy path.
"Today's session should keep the zloty exchange rate in a horizontal trend and we do not expect the exchange rate to break out of the current consolidation range," Bank Millenium said in a report.
"Anticipation of the Jackson Hole symposium may reduce volatility," the bank added.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1011 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1070
24.0680
-0.16%
+0.21%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.9000
383.1000
+0.05%
+4.32%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4745
4.4665
-0.18%
+4.81%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9370
4.9370
+0.00%
+0.11%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1800
117.2350
+0.05%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1355.18
1357.5500
-0.17%
+12.77%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57014.28
57081.18
-0.12%
+30.19%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2013.66
2009.59
+0.20%
+12.37%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13013.39
12930.06
+0.64%
+11.57%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8120
-0.3570
+280bps
-27bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7370
-0.1560
+217bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4290
-0.0420
+188bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3220
-0.0410
+231bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4840
-0.0610
+292bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7230
-0.0570
+317bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.91
6.31
5.44
7.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.70
10.18
8.99
13.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.01
5.44
5.01
6.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Christina Fincher)
