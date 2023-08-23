CEE MARKETS-Currencies little changed ahead of Jackson Hole

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was flat on Wednesday while its Polish and Czech peers slightly weakened as the markets digested disappointing data from Germany and prepared for a key gathering of central bank policymakers at Jackson Hole.

The euro and the bloc's bond yields tumbled on Wednesday after German business activity contracted much more than expected.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.1% at 382.9 per euro at 0811 GMT.

"The forint is in range, its technical boundaries seem to fall between 380 and 388, with the high rate difference providing traders with carry trade opportunities," a Budapest based trader said.

"However, there are limits to the strengthening of the forint with bad budget data and the weaker-than-expected quarterly GDP results," the trader added.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were down 0.2% each.

With foreign exchange traders reluctant to place major bets, the spotlight is firmly on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole event, which is set for Aug. 24-26.

Investors will parse his words closely to gauge the Fed's monetary policy path.

"Today's session should keep the zloty exchange rate in a horizontal trend and we do not expect the exchange rate to break out of the current consolidation range," Bank Millenium said in a report.

"Anticipation of the Jackson Hole symposium may reduce volatility," the bank added.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1011 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.1070 24.0680 -0.16% +0.21% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 382.9000 383.1000 +0.05% +4.32% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4745 4.4665 -0.18% +4.81% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9370 4.9370 +0.00% +0.11% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1800 117.2350 +0.05% +0.10% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1355.18 1357.5500 -0.17% +12.77% .BUX Budapest .BUX 57014.28 57081.18 -0.12% +30.19% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2013.66 2009.59 +0.20% +12.37% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 13013.39 12930.06 +0.64% +11.57% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.8120 -0.3570 +280bps -27bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.7370 -0.1560 +217bps -6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.4290 -0.0420 +188bps +6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.3220 -0.0410 +231bps +5bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.4840 -0.0610 +292bps +4bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.7230 -0.0570 +317bps +4bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 6.91 6.31 5.44 7.11 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 11.70 10.18 8.99 13.93 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.01 5.44 5.01 6.70 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ((For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emergingmarket newsEMRGCEEUCEE/ Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX= Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX= Other news and reports World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY))(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Christina Fincher) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.