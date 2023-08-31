CEE MARKETS-Currencies little changed after inflation data

By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were almost flat on Thursday after inflation data from Poland and the euro zone brought no major surprise.
Inflation in Poland fell less than expected to 10.1% year-on-year in August, from 10.8% in July, as some economists forecast that easing price growth would lead the central bank to cut interest rates in September.
"Some market participants could see this data as lowering the likelihood of cut interest rates as soon as the September meeting, so this means a slightly higher rate path, so a slightly better valuation of the zloty versus other currencies in the region," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said.
Poland's rate setters will begin their two-day meeting next week on Tuesday. Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said in July that the bank could cut interest rates in September if inflation is single-digit and it is definitely on a downward trend.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= was virtually unchanged from previous close, trading at 4.468 per euro at 0929 GMT.
Hungary's forint was weakening by 0.3% to 380.1 per euro.
"We saw that (central bank) communication supported the forint throughout the week, but now the attention will turn to international trends, as we have eurozone inflation data and U.S. job market inflation data published today and tomorrow," an analyst based in Budapest said.
"Should that weaken the dollar, then through the eurodollar it will give a support to the forint - the question is, will that be enough to break below and sustain the forint under the 380 level," he said.
Euro zone's inflation remained at 5.3% year-on-year in August, slightly above the 5.1% seen in a Reuters poll.
The Czech crown was down by 0.1% at 24.111 per euro.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1129 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1110
24.0950
-0.07%
+0.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.1000
379.1500
-0.25%
+5.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4680
4.4675
-0.01%
+4.96%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9419
4.9400
-0.04%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2050
+0.05%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1358.20
1359.8500
-0.12%
+13.02%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56464.69
56232.14
+0.41%
+28.93%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2043.93
2049.96
-0.29%
+14.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13265.82
13257.60
+0.06%
+13.74%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6120
-0.2830
+262bps
-22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6460
-0.0530
+214bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3280
0.0100
+183bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4520
0.1540
+246bps
+22bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4100
0.0780
+291bps
+14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6490
0.0600
+315bps
+10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.06
5.09
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.27
9.64
8.59
13.24
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.79
5.15
4.68
6.67
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
