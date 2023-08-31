CEE MARKETS-Currencies little changed after inflation data

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were almost flat on Thursday after inflation data from Poland and the euro zone brought no major surprise.

Inflation in Poland fell less than expected to 10.1% year-on-year in August, from 10.8% in July, as some economists forecast that easing price growth would lead the central bank to cut interest rates in September.

"Some market participants could see this data as lowering the likelihood of cut interest rates as soon as the September meeting, so this means a slightly higher rate path, so a slightly better valuation of the zloty versus other currencies in the region," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said.

Poland's rate setters will begin their two-day meeting next week on Tuesday. Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said in July that the bank could cut interest rates in September if inflation is single-digit and it is definitely on a downward trend.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was virtually unchanged from previous close, trading at 4.468 per euro at 0929 GMT.

Hungary's forint was weakening by 0.3% to 380.1 per euro.

"We saw that (central bank) communication supported the forint throughout the week, but now the attention will turn to international trends, as we have eurozone inflation data and U.S. job market inflation data published today and tomorrow," an analyst based in Budapest said.

"Should that weaken the dollar, then through the eurodollar it will give a support to the forint - the question is, will that be enough to break below and sustain the forint under the 380 level," he said.

Euro zone's inflation remained at 5.3% year-on-year in August, slightly above the 5.1% seen in a Reuters poll.

The Czech crown was down by 0.1% at 24.111 per euro.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1129 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.1110 24.0950 -0.07% +0.19% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 380.1000 379.1500 -0.25% +5.09% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4680 4.4675 -0.01% +4.96% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9419 4.9400 -0.04% +0.01% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1500 117.2050 +0.05% +0.13% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1358.20 1359.8500 -0.12% +13.02% .BUX Budapest .BUX 56464.69 56232.14 +0.41% +28.93% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2043.93 2049.96 -0.29% +14.06% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 13265.82 13257.60 +0.06% +13.74% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.6120 -0.2830 +262bps -22bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.6460 -0.0530 +214bps +1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.3280 0.0100 +183bps +5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.4520 0.1540 +246bps +22bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.4100 0.0780 +291bps +14bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.6490 0.0600 +315bps +10bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 6.84 6.06 5.09 7.10 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 11.27 9.64 8.59 13.24 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 5.79 5.15 4.68 6.67 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ((For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emergingmarket newsEMRGCEEUCEE/ Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX= Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX= Other news and reports World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY))(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html (Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, and Karol Badohal in ; Editing by Shweta Agarwal) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

