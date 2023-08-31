News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Currencies little changed after inflation data

August 31, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were almost flat on Thursday after inflation data from Poland and the euro zone brought no major surprise.

Inflation in Poland fell less than expected to 10.1% year-on-year in August, from 10.8% in July, as some economists forecast that easing price growth would lead the central bank to cut interest rates in September.

"Some market participants could see this data as lowering the likelihood of cut interest rates as soon as the September meeting, so this means a slightly higher rate path, so a slightly better valuation of the zloty versus other currencies in the region," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said.

Poland's rate setters will begin their two-day meeting next week on Tuesday. Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said in July that the bank could cut interest rates in September if inflation is single-digit and it is definitely on a downward trend.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was virtually unchanged from previous close, trading at 4.468 per euro at 0929 GMT.

Hungary's forint was weakening by 0.3% to 380.1 per euro.

"We saw that (central bank) communication supported the forint throughout the week, but now the attention will turn to international trends, as we have eurozone inflation data and U.S. job market inflation data published today and tomorrow," an analyst based in Budapest said.

"Should that weaken the dollar, then through the eurodollar it will give a support to the forint - the question is, will that be enough to break below and sustain the forint under the 380 level," he said.

Euro zone's inflation remained at 5.3% year-on-year in August, slightly above the 5.1% seen in a Reuters poll.

The Czech crown was down by 0.1% at 24.111 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1129 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1110

24.0950

-0.07%

+0.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.1000

379.1500

-0.25%

+5.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4680

4.4675

-0.01%

+4.96%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9419

4.9400

-0.04%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2050

+0.05%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1358.20

1359.8500

-0.12%

+13.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56464.69

56232.14

+0.41%

+28.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2043.93

2049.96

-0.29%

+14.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13265.82

13257.60

+0.06%

+13.74%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6120

-0.2830

+262bps

-22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6460

-0.0530

+214bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3280

0.0100

+183bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4520

0.1540

+246bps

+22bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4100

0.0780

+291bps

+14bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6490

0.0600

+315bps

+10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.06

5.09

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.27

9.64

8.59

13.24

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.79

5.15

4.68

6.67

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, and Karol Badohal in ; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

