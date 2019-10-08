CEE MARKETS-Currencies inch lower as investors weigh data, global tensions

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown inched lower in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, as investors digested local economic data and kept a cautious eye on U.S.-China trade talks later this week and the prospects of a disorderly 'no-deal' Brexit.

Prospects for progress in U.S.-China trade talks dimmed after Washington blacklisted Chinese companies over Beijing's treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, while a source was quoted as saying Britain will take an aggressive stance towards the European Union if Brexit talks break down.

At 0908 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= was bid down 0.11% at 25.794 to the euro and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.16% at 333.96. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed at 4.33 to the euro.

Hungarian inflation continued to decline in September, comforting the central bank in its view that rates should remain on hold in view of downward inflation risks as the European economy slows.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 2.8% in September from 3.1% in August, coming in below the forecast of 3% in a Reuters poll.

"Overall, I believe the recent incoming data won't change the monetary stance of the National Bank of Hungary, it will just support the central bank's view that they need to stick to the wait-and-see-stance," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist with ING in Hungary.

"I believe with this data ... the market will rather focus on the external story."

In the Czech Republic, industrial data on Monday showed some of the first signs of slowdown creeping into the economy, analysts said.

However, unemployment was unchanged at 2.7% in September, according to data issued on Tuesday, in line with analysts' forecasts and near the all-time low of 2.6% seen in May and June. Czech retail sales, excluding cars, rose by 3.7% year-on-year in August, slower than analysts had expected.

The crown has shown little reaction to data and a continued rate hike debate among central bankers after a minority of two rate setters supported raising borrowing costs at the last meeting on Sept. 25.

A Prague trader said the global mood would remain the driver for the currency.

"I think the global environment is still the biggest player on EUR/CZK versus rather than the hawkish (central bank)," the trader said. "Today's and yesterday's data was with no big impact. The last two days there were really low volumes."

Bond yields also remained broadly flat, with Polish 10-year paper trading PL10YT=RR at 1.885% and Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR at 1.255% at 0914 GMT.

Stocks were mixed, with Budapest's main index .BUX down 0.58% and Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 up 0.53%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1125 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7900

25.7715

-0.07%

-0.32%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.0000

333.6050

-0.12%

-3.87%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3305

4.3282

-0.05%

-0.94%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7480

4.7470

-0.02%

-1.98%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4260

7.4215

-0.06%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3900

117.5100

+0.10%

+0.78%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1001.85

1000.5300

+0.13%

+1.55%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39568.02

39803.96

-0.59%

+1.10%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2130.60

2121.87

+0.41%

-6.41%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9504.17

9546.33

-0.44%

+28.72%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

862.97

863.64

-0.08%

+7.30%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1929.55

1929.55

+0.00%

+10.34%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

750.63

749.37

+0.17%

-1.45%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

562.41

563.12

-0.13%

-5.39%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2680

0.0360

+204bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0420

-0.0820

+185bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2550

-0.0050

+183bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5010

0.0050

+227bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6420

-0.0020

+245bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8840

-0.0050

+246bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.26

2.21

2.04

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.72

1.67

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.