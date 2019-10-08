CEE MARKETS-Currencies inch lower as investors weigh data, global tensions
WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown inched lower in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, as investors digested local economic data and kept a cautious eye on U.S.-China trade talks later this week and the prospects of a disorderly 'no-deal' Brexit.
Prospects for progress in U.S.-China trade talks dimmed after Washington blacklisted Chinese companies over Beijing's treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, while a source was quoted as saying Britain will take an aggressive stance towards the European Union if Brexit talks break down.
At 0908 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= was bid down 0.11% at 25.794 to the euro and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.16% at 333.96. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed at 4.33 to the euro.
Hungarian inflation continued to decline in September, comforting the central bank in its view that rates should remain on hold in view of downward inflation risks as the European economy slows.
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 2.8% in September from 3.1% in August, coming in below the forecast of 3% in a Reuters poll.
"Overall, I believe the recent incoming data won't change the monetary stance of the National Bank of Hungary, it will just support the central bank's view that they need to stick to the wait-and-see-stance," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist with ING in Hungary.
"I believe with this data ... the market will rather focus on the external story."
In the Czech Republic, industrial data on Monday showed some of the first signs of slowdown creeping into the economy, analysts said.
However, unemployment was unchanged at 2.7% in September, according to data issued on Tuesday, in line with analysts' forecasts and near the all-time low of 2.6% seen in May and June. Czech retail sales, excluding cars, rose by 3.7% year-on-year in August, slower than analysts had expected.
The crown has shown little reaction to data and a continued rate hike debate among central bankers after a minority of two rate setters supported raising borrowing costs at the last meeting on Sept. 25.
A Prague trader said the global mood would remain the driver for the currency.
"I think the global environment is still the biggest player on EUR/CZK versus rather than the hawkish (central bank)," the trader said. "Today's and yesterday's data was with no big impact. The last two days there were really low volumes."
Bond yields also remained broadly flat, with Polish 10-year paper trading PL10YT=RR at 1.885% and Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR at 1.255% at 0914 GMT.
Stocks were mixed, with Budapest's main index .BUX down 0.58% and Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 up 0.53%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1125 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7900
25.7715
-0.07%
-0.32%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.0000
333.6050
-0.12%
-3.87%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3305
4.3282
-0.05%
-0.94%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7480
4.7470
-0.02%
-1.98%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4260
7.4215
-0.06%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3900
117.5100
+0.10%
+0.78%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1001.85
1000.5300
+0.13%
+1.55%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39568.02
39803.96
-0.59%
+1.10%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2130.60
2121.87
+0.41%
-6.41%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9504.17
9546.33
-0.44%
+28.72%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
862.97
863.64
-0.08%
+7.30%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1929.55
1929.55
+0.00%
+10.34%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
750.63
749.37
+0.17%
-1.45%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
562.41
563.12
-0.13%
-5.39%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2680
0.0360
+204bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0420
-0.0820
+185bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2550
-0.0050
+183bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5010
0.0050
+227bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.6420
-0.0020
+245bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8840
-0.0050
+246bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.26
2.21
2.04
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.34
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.72
1.67
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
