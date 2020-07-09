CEE MARKETS-Currencies inch higher as investors mull global data

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, July 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged higher in thin trade on Thursday, as investors digested conflicting signals about the global economy ahead of a close-fought presidential election in Poland that could provide some impetus.
Federal Reserve officials raised fresh doubts on Wednesday about the durability of the U.S. recovery and on Thursday data showed German exports rebounded less than expected in May. However, data from China suggested a slow economic recovery remains intact.
"People are ... confused about whether we are going to have a deeper correction because of the coronavirus and we only see minor changes in positioning on very low liquidity," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Poland.
At 0842 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.12% firmer against the euro at 4.476, the Hugarian forint EURHUF= had strengthened 0.23% to 354.3 and the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.11% to trade at 26.647.
"It seems like only short term capital here and not really big activity," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "...we have this presidential election in Poland this weekend so maybe this will be a trigger somehow."
Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) will face liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in the second round of Poland's presidential election on Sunday.
The Hungarian central bank's surprise decision to cut the base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on June 23 was supported by all rate-setters, the bank said on Wednesday.
The bank's deputy governor Barnabas Virag later said the NBH may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points this month.
"Crucially, the minutes do not offer any reassurance to those market participants who fear that low rates have now been "locked in" irrespective of inflation dynamics," Commerzbank wrote in a client note.
"And this spells trouble for the forint exchange rate as the situation normalises," it added.
Investors were also awaiting results of a Polish finance ministry switch tender. On Wednesday, the central bank bought state-guaranteed and government bonds worth a total of 5.15 billion zlotys ($1.30 billion) as part of its anti-crisis liquidity measures.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 1 basis point to 1.365%.
Czech 10-year yields were up 1 basis point at 0.797%, little moved by news that the Czech lower house of parliament approved a government plan to run a record 500 billion crown central state budget deficit in 2020.
Stocks were mostly higher, as European equity markets took their lead from rising Asian share prices on hopes of a faster recovery for China.
In Warsaw the WIG 20 .WIG20 was up 0.39% while in Prague the PX index .PX rose 0.55%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1042 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6470
26.6765
+0.11%
-4.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.3000
355.1050
+0.23%
-6.54%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4760
4.4814
+0.12%
-4.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8410
4.8410
+0.00%
-1.09%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5383
+0.04%
-1.19%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5900
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
943.99
938.8500
+0.55%
-15.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35888.58
35932.39
-0.12%
-22.12%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1795.20
1788.22
+0.39%
-16.51%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8566.88
8531.26
+0.42%
-14.14%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
855.37
853.73
+0.19%
-7.61%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1609.54
1614.31
-0.30%
-20.22%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
655.68
659.67
-0.60%
-18.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
447.79
448.19
-0.09%
-21.18%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0650
0.0540
+074bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3180
0.0010
+097bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7970
0.0130
+124bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1130
-0.0240
+078bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7540
0.0080
+141bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3650
0.0090
+181bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.28
0.29
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.65
0.63
0.62
0.71
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.20
0.22
0.26
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 3.9464 zlotys)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
