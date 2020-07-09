CEE MARKETS-Currencies inch higher as investors mull global data

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, July 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged higher in thin trade on Thursday, as investors digested conflicting signals about the global economy ahead of a close-fought presidential election in Poland that could provide some impetus.

Federal Reserve officials raised fresh doubts on Wednesday about the durability of the U.S. recovery and on Thursday data showed German exports rebounded less than expected in May. However, data from China suggested a slow economic recovery remains intact.

"People are ... confused about whether we are going to have a deeper correction because of the coronavirus and we only see minor changes in positioning on very low liquidity," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Poland.

At 0842 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.12% firmer against the euro at 4.476, the Hugarian forint EURHUF= had strengthened 0.23% to 354.3 and the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.11% to trade at 26.647.

"It seems like only short term capital here and not really big activity," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "...we have this presidential election in Poland this weekend so maybe this will be a trigger somehow."

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) will face liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in the second round of Poland's presidential election on Sunday.

The Hungarian central bank's surprise decision to cut the base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on June 23 was supported by all rate-setters, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank's deputy governor Barnabas Virag later said the NBH may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points this month.

"Crucially, the minutes do not offer any reassurance to those market participants who fear that low rates have now been "locked in" irrespective of inflation dynamics," Commerzbank wrote in a client note.

"And this spells trouble for the forint exchange rate as the situation normalises," it added.

Investors were also awaiting results of a Polish finance ministry switch tender. On Wednesday, the central bank bought state-guaranteed and government bonds worth a total of 5.15 billion zlotys ($1.30 billion) as part of its anti-crisis liquidity measures.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 1 basis point to 1.365%.

Czech 10-year yields were up 1 basis point at 0.797%, little moved by news that the Czech lower house of parliament approved a government plan to run a record 500 billion crown central state budget deficit in 2020.

Stocks were mostly higher, as European equity markets took their lead from rising Asian share prices on hopes of a faster recovery for China.

In Warsaw the WIG 20 .WIG20 was up 0.39% while in Prague the PX index .PX rose 0.55%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1042 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6470

26.6765

+0.11%

-4.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.3000

355.1050

+0.23%

-6.54%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4760

4.4814

+0.12%

-4.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8410

4.8410

+0.00%

-1.09%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5383

+0.04%

-1.19%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5900

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

943.99

938.8500

+0.55%

-15.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35888.58

35932.39

-0.12%

-22.12%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1795.20

1788.22

+0.39%

-16.51%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8566.88

8531.26

+0.42%

-14.14%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

855.37

853.73

+0.19%

-7.61%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1609.54

1614.31

-0.30%

-20.22%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

655.68

659.67

-0.60%

-18.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

447.79

448.19

-0.09%

-21.18%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0650

0.0540

+074bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3180

0.0010

+097bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7970

0.0130

+124bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1130

-0.0240

+078bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7540

0.0080

+141bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3650

0.0090

+181bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.28

0.29

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.65

0.63

0.62

0.71

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.20

0.22

0.26

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

($1 = 3.9464 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

