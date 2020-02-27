CEE MARKETS-Currencies hold up amid coronavirus fears; Romanian politics in focus
By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable and stock markets extended their losses as Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection and global markets were pressured by the growing number of new cases outside China.
Prague's stock market .PX led losses by falling 1.1% by 0922GMT. Warsaw's main index .WIG20 was down 0.8% and Budapest .BUX lost 0.2%, less than major western markets.
Romania's blue-chip index .BETI fell 0.9% in early trade on Thursday after the government confirmed its first case of coronavirus late on Wednesday.
Romanian markets were also reacting to domestic political developments. Lawmakers toppled Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's three-month-old minority government this month, which might lead to early elections.
The leu EURRON= was steady, trading at 4.8095 to the euro on Thursday, after reaching record lows earlier this week. Longer-term government bonds fell on Tuesday.
President Klaus Iohannis appointed interim Finance Minister Florin Citu as prime minister-designate on Wednesday to try to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election in November, seeking to end political gridlock.
Should his proposed government fail to win parliament's confidence vote, it would put Romania one step closer to early elections, which markets see as a way to end years of political instability. Opposition from the Social Democrat Party (PSD), the largest party in the parliament, might prevent an early vote.
"The designation of Florin Citu as PM keeps the scenario of early elections on the cards," Raiffeisen said in a daily note. "Still, as demonstrated in the last weeks, the PSD has the means to prolong or even to delay the parliamentary procedure."
Romanian debt managers tender 150 million euros ($163.02 million) worth of August 2020 treasury bills later on Thursday. They rejected all bids at a euro-denominated debt tender earlier this week.
Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was trading at 338.97 to the euro, gaining 0.19% on the day after nearing its all-time low of 340 to the euro in the morning.
Coronavirus fears and the result of the central bank's Tuesday rate-setting meeting were pushing the forint lower, a Budapest-based dealer said.
"The market had been looking forward to Tuesday's central bank rate setting meeting. Some were expecting a change, which resulted in the forint firming a little ahead of the meeting," a dealer in Budapest said.
"When it became clear that the NBH was not changing its stance, some speculators re-built their short positions, which resulted in the forint giving up its gains," he said.
The central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and pledged to use all its tools to reach its inflation target.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1022 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3000
25.3250
+0.10%
+0.52%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
338.9700
339.6000
+0.19%
-2.31%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3100
4.3143
+0.10%
-1.24%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8095
4.8070
-0.05%
-0.44%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4600
7.4603
+0.00%
-0.20%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5200
+0.00%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1021.45
1032.2500
-1.05%
-8.44%
Budapest
.BUX
43424.03
43521.91
-0.22%
-5.77%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1918.06
1933.51
-0.80%
-10.79%
Bucharest
.BETI
9615.21
9704.82
-0.92%
-3.63%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
926.04
927.67
-0.18%
+0.02%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1922.91
1919.71
+0.17%
-4.69%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
805.53
808.57
-0.38%
+0.48%
Sofia
.SOFIX
545.22
546.39
-0.21%
-4.03%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.8930
0.1630
+260bps
+18bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5190
-0.1010
+222bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4230
0.0240
+194bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4720
-0.0260
+218bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.5790
-0.0540
+228bps
-3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8240
-0.0530
+234bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.36
2.28
2.13
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.92
1.01
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.70
1.64
1.56
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Larry King)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.