CEE MARKETS-Currencies hold up amid coronavirus fears; Romanian politics in focus

Contributors
Anita Komuves Reuters
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Central European currencies were mostly stable and stock markets extended their losses as Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection and global markets were pressured by the growing number of new cases outside China.

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable and stock markets extended their losses as Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection and global markets were pressured by the growing number of new cases outside China.

Prague's stock market .PX led losses by falling 1.1% by 0922GMT. Warsaw's main index .WIG20 was down 0.8% and Budapest .BUX lost 0.2%, less than major western markets.

Romania's blue-chip index .BETI fell 0.9% in early trade on Thursday after the government confirmed its first case of coronavirus late on Wednesday.

Romanian markets were also reacting to domestic political developments. Lawmakers toppled Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's three-month-old minority government this month, which might lead to early elections.

The leu EURRON= was steady, trading at 4.8095 to the euro on Thursday, after reaching record lows earlier this week. Longer-term government bonds fell on Tuesday.

President Klaus Iohannis appointed interim Finance Minister Florin Citu as prime minister-designate on Wednesday to try to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election in November, seeking to end political gridlock.

Should his proposed government fail to win parliament's confidence vote, it would put Romania one step closer to early elections, which markets see as a way to end years of political instability. Opposition from the Social Democrat Party (PSD), the largest party in the parliament, might prevent an early vote.

"The designation of Florin Citu as PM keeps the scenario of early elections on the cards," Raiffeisen said in a daily note. "Still, as demonstrated in the last weeks, the PSD has the means to prolong or even to delay the parliamentary procedure."

Romanian debt managers tender 150 million euros ($163.02 million) worth of August 2020 treasury bills later on Thursday. They rejected all bids at a euro-denominated debt tender earlier this week.

Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was trading at 338.97 to the euro, gaining 0.19% on the day after nearing its all-time low of 340 to the euro in the morning.

Coronavirus fears and the result of the central bank's Tuesday rate-setting meeting were pushing the forint lower, a Budapest-based dealer said.

"The market had been looking forward to Tuesday's central bank rate setting meeting. Some were expecting a change, which resulted in the forint firming a little ahead of the meeting," a dealer in Budapest said.

"When it became clear that the NBH was not changing its stance, some speculators re-built their short positions, which resulted in the forint giving up its gains," he said.

The central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and pledged to use all its tools to reach its inflation target.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1022 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3000

25.3250

+0.10%

+0.52%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

338.9700

339.6000

+0.19%

-2.31%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3100

4.3143

+0.10%

-1.24%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8095

4.8070

-0.05%

-0.44%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4600

7.4603

+0.00%

-0.20%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5200

+0.00%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1021.45

1032.2500

-1.05%

-8.44%

Budapest

.BUX

43424.03

43521.91

-0.22%

-5.77%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1918.06

1933.51

-0.80%

-10.79%

Bucharest

.BETI

9615.21

9704.82

-0.92%

-3.63%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

926.04

927.67

-0.18%

+0.02%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1922.91

1919.71

+0.17%

-4.69%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

805.53

808.57

-0.38%

+0.48%

Sofia

.SOFIX

545.22

546.39

-0.21%

-4.03%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.8930

0.1630

+260bps

+18bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5190

-0.1010

+222bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4230

0.0240

+194bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4720

-0.0260

+218bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.5790

-0.0540

+228bps

-3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8240

-0.0530

+234bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.36

2.28

2.13

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.92

1.01

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.70

1.64

1.56

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Larry King)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More