CEE MARKETS-Currencies hold up amid coronavirus fears; Romanian politics in focus

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly stable and stock markets extended their losses as Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection and global markets were pressured by the growing number of new cases outside China.

Prague's stock market .PX led losses by falling 1.1% by 0922GMT. Warsaw's main index .WIG20 was down 0.8% and Budapest .BUX lost 0.2%, less than major western markets.

Romania's blue-chip index .BETI fell 0.9% in early trade on Thursday after the government confirmed its first case of coronavirus late on Wednesday.

Romanian markets were also reacting to domestic political developments. Lawmakers toppled Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's three-month-old minority government this month, which might lead to early elections.

The leu EURRON= was steady, trading at 4.8095 to the euro on Thursday, after reaching record lows earlier this week. Longer-term government bonds fell on Tuesday.

President Klaus Iohannis appointed interim Finance Minister Florin Citu as prime minister-designate on Wednesday to try to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election in November, seeking to end political gridlock.

Should his proposed government fail to win parliament's confidence vote, it would put Romania one step closer to early elections, which markets see as a way to end years of political instability. Opposition from the Social Democrat Party (PSD), the largest party in the parliament, might prevent an early vote.

"The designation of Florin Citu as PM keeps the scenario of early elections on the cards," Raiffeisen said in a daily note. "Still, as demonstrated in the last weeks, the PSD has the means to prolong or even to delay the parliamentary procedure."

Romanian debt managers tender 150 million euros ($163.02 million) worth of August 2020 treasury bills later on Thursday. They rejected all bids at a euro-denominated debt tender earlier this week.

Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was trading at 338.97 to the euro, gaining 0.19% on the day after nearing its all-time low of 340 to the euro in the morning.

Coronavirus fears and the result of the central bank's Tuesday rate-setting meeting were pushing the forint lower, a Budapest-based dealer said.

"The market had been looking forward to Tuesday's central bank rate setting meeting. Some were expecting a change, which resulted in the forint firming a little ahead of the meeting," a dealer in Budapest said.

"When it became clear that the NBH was not changing its stance, some speculators re-built their short positions, which resulted in the forint giving up its gains," he said.

The central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and pledged to use all its tools to reach its inflation target.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1022 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech crown EURCZK= 25.3000 25.3250 +0.10% +0.52% Hungary forint EURHUF= 338.9700 339.6000 +0.19% -2.31% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3100 4.3143 +0.10% -1.24% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8095 4.8070 -0.05% -0.44% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.4600 7.4603 +0.00% -0.20% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5200 117.5200 +0.00% +0.04% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague .PX 1021.45 1032.2500 -1.05% -8.44% Budapest .BUX 43424.03 43521.91 -0.22% -5.77% Warsaw .WIG20 1918.06 1933.51 -0.80% -10.79% Bucharest .BETI 9615.21 9704.82 -0.92% -3.63% Ljubljana .SBITOP 926.04 927.67 -0.18% +0.02% Zagreb .CRBEX 1922.91 1919.71 +0.17% -4.69% Belgrade .BELEX15 805.53 808.57 -0.38% +0.48% Sofia .SOFIX 545.22 546.39 -0.21% -4.03% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 1.8930 0.1630 +260bps +18bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.5190 -0.1010 +222bps -8bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.4230 0.0240 +194bps +4bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 1.4720 -0.0260 +218bps -1bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.5790 -0.0540 +228bps -3bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.8240 -0.0530 +234bps -3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 2.36 2.28 2.13 2.39 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.78 0.92 1.01 0.60 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 1.70 1.64 1.56 1.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Larry King) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

