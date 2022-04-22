CEE MARKETS-Currencies hold gains as rate hike chances stay in view

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies held steady just off their April highs on Friday, shrugging off a stronger dollar amid expectations of continued interest rate hikes in the region.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.36 to the euro at 0850 GMT, after earlier firming close to the 24.30 per euro level it touched in the beginning of April and remaining near levels seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late-February.

While investors in central Europe remain cautious with the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, which borders most of the region, currencies have steadied after drops in March and are buoyed by chances of rising interest rates as inflation continues to soar to highs not seen in decades.

The forint EURHUF= shed a quarter of a percent on Friday but was still on course for a steady 1% gain over the past week, with markets looking ahead to the Hungarian central bank's next monthly rate-setting meeting on April 26 where it is widely expected to raise its benchmark base rate.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= also held steady at 4.638 to the euro, bucked up by strong data this week showing industry still booming and retail sales holding up better than expected.

Producer price data from Poland and the Czech Republic this week also provided support, showing year-on-year rises of more than 20% to add to arguments of rate hikes.

"As far as this objective goes, the root cause of inflation matters relatively little," Commerzbank said on Friday. "Both (the Polish and Czech central banks) are likely to continue with sizeable rate hikes."

Elsewhere, stock markets in central Europe mostly eased on Friday, weighed down by weak sentiment in global equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday a half-point interest rate increase would be "on the table".

That bolstered the dollar, whose strength can cut into risk appetite in markets like in central Europe.

Fed comments "favours the U.S. dollar which can put CEE currencies under pressure, in particularly the Czech crown which has profited from expectations of higher rates," David Vagenknecht, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank in Prague, said.

"The Czech bank has been an early mover in rates, so while they are near their peak, we see the Fed just beginning."

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1050 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.3600 24.3650 +0.02% +2.10% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 371.0000 370.0500 -0.26% -0.43% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6380 4.6403 +0.05% -1.01% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9445 4.9440 -0.01% +0.07% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5590 7.5605 +0.02% -0.55% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.6900 +0.12% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.2850 -0.0090 +505bps -8bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.8640 0.0570 +414bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.3360 -0.0420 +339bps -6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.8180 0.2450 +658bps +17bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.9440 0.2400 +622bps +19bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.4580 0.2390 +551bps +22bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 6.11 6.12 6.08 5.40 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 7.86 8.18 8.25 6.60 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.39 7.39 7.38 5.68 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

