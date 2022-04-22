CEE MARKETS-Currencies hold gains as rate hike chances stay in view
PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies held steady just off their April highs on Friday, shrugging off a stronger dollar amid expectations of continued interest rate hikes in the region.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.36 to the euro at 0850 GMT, after earlier firming close to the 24.30 per euro level it touched in the beginning of April and remaining near levels seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late-February.
While investors in central Europe remain cautious with the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, which borders most of the region, currencies have steadied after drops in March and are buoyed by chances of rising interest rates as inflation continues to soar to highs not seen in decades.
The forint EURHUF= shed a quarter of a percent on Friday but was still on course for a steady 1% gain over the past week, with markets looking ahead to the Hungarian central bank's next monthly rate-setting meeting on April 26 where it is widely expected to raise its benchmark base rate.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= also held steady at 4.638 to the euro, bucked up by strong data this week showing industry still booming and retail sales holding up better than expected.
Producer price data from Poland and the Czech Republic this week also provided support, showing year-on-year rises of more than 20% to add to arguments of rate hikes.
"As far as this objective goes, the root cause of inflation matters relatively little," Commerzbank said on Friday. "Both (the Polish and Czech central banks) are likely to continue with sizeable rate hikes."
Elsewhere, stock markets in central Europe mostly eased on Friday, weighed down by weak sentiment in global equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday a half-point interest rate increase would be "on the table".
That bolstered the dollar, whose strength can cut into risk appetite in markets like in central Europe.
Fed comments "favours the U.S. dollar which can put CEE currencies under pressure, in particularly the Czech crown which has profited from expectations of higher rates," David Vagenknecht, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank in Prague, said.
"The Czech bank has been an early mover in rates, so while they are near their peak, we see the Fed just beginning."
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3600
24.3650
+0.02%
+2.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.0000
370.0500
-0.26%
-0.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6380
4.6403
+0.05%
-1.01%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9445
4.9440
-0.01%
+0.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5590
7.5605
+0.02%
-0.55%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6900
+0.12%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2850
-0.0090
+505bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8640
0.0570
+414bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3360
-0.0420
+339bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8180
0.2450
+658bps
+17bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9440
0.2400
+622bps
+19bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4580
0.2390
+551bps
+22bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.11
6.12
6.08
5.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.86
8.18
8.25
6.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.39
7.39
7.38
5.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)
