CEE MARKETS-Currencies hold gains as rate hike chances stay in view

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies held steady just off their April highs on Friday, shrugging off a stronger dollar amid expectations of continued interest rate hikes in the region.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.36 to the euro at 0850 GMT, after earlier firming close to the 24.30 per euro level it touched in the beginning of April and remaining near levels seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late-February.

While investors in central Europe remain cautious with the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, which borders most of the region, currencies have steadied after drops in March and are buoyed by chances of rising interest rates as inflation continues to soar to highs not seen in decades.

The forint EURHUF= shed a quarter of a percent on Friday but was still on course for a steady 1% gain over the past week, with markets looking ahead to the Hungarian central bank's next monthly rate-setting meeting on April 26 where it is widely expected to raise its benchmark base rate.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= also held steady at 4.638 to the euro, bucked up by strong data this week showing industry still booming and retail sales holding up better than expected.

Producer price data from Poland and the Czech Republic this week also provided support, showing year-on-year rises of more than 20% to add to arguments of rate hikes.

"As far as this objective goes, the root cause of inflation matters relatively little," Commerzbank said on Friday. "Both (the Polish and Czech central banks) are likely to continue with sizeable rate hikes."

Elsewhere, stock markets in central Europe mostly eased on Friday, weighed down by weak sentiment in global equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday a half-point interest rate increase would be "on the table".

That bolstered the dollar, whose strength can cut into risk appetite in markets like in central Europe.

Fed comments "favours the U.S. dollar which can put CEE currencies under pressure, in particularly the Czech crown which has profited from expectations of higher rates," David Vagenknecht, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank in Prague, said.

"The Czech bank has been an early mover in rates, so while they are near their peak, we see the Fed just beginning."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3600

24.3650

+0.02%

+2.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.0000

370.0500

-0.26%

-0.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6380

4.6403

+0.05%

-1.01%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9445

4.9440

-0.01%

+0.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5590

7.5605

+0.02%

-0.55%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6900

+0.12%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2850

-0.0090

+505bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8640

0.0570

+414bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3360

-0.0420

+339bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8180

0.2450

+658bps

+17bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9440

0.2400

+622bps

+19bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4580

0.2390

+551bps

+22bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.11

6.12

6.08

5.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.86

8.18

8.25

6.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.39

7.39

7.38

5.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

