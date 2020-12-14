CEE MARKETS-Currencies higher, stocks mixed as investors eye central bank meetings

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Monday as the dollar eased and markets were eyeing meetings of the National Bank of Hungary, the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.
The forint EURHUF= rose 0.23% to 353.60 per euro, adding to its gains after strengthening past its 200-day moving average last week as a deal struck by European Union leaders lifted Hungary and Poland's veto of the EU budget and virus rescue package.
"The exchange rate shows that the mood is calm after the EU budget deal, and emerging currencies are firming as the dollar weakens," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
The National Bank of Hungary holds its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday. According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%. The bank will also publish its latest inflation and GDP forecasts, which will be closely eyed by investors as Hungary's economic recovery is slower than previously expected.
"The main question is how the NBH interprets ... last week's developments (lower inflation, stronger exchange rate, resolution of the EU budget debate), and how that changes their macroeconomic forecasts," CIB Bank wrote in a note.
The central bank will not hold any regular bond purchase auctions in the last two weeks of December, but may continue to purchase government securities outside auctions in this period, the bank said in a statement.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.12% and trading at 4.4395 versus the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= strengthened 0.15% to 26.330 to the euro.
In the CEE region, "investor mood could be spoiled by signs that the virus is spreading again," ERSTE wrote in a note.
The Czech government will meet on Monday to discuss tightening some measures, including closing restaurants just a few weeks after they reopened.
The government of Hungary announced last week that it will maintain restrictions, including a 1900 GMT curfew, until at least Jan. 11.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved as negotiations to form a new government after the Dec. 6 election continued, with President Klaus Iohannis holding talks with political parties on Monday.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 1.03%. Budapest's equities .BUX were up 0.85% while Warsaw .WIG20 eased 0.65%. Bucharest .BETI rose 0.44%
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1037 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3300
26.3700
+0.15%
-3.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.6000
354.4100
+0.23%
-6.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4395
4.4450
+0.12%
-4.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8725
4.8705
-0.04%
-1.73%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5305
7.5365
+0.08%
-1.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
978.45
968.5100
+1.03%
-12.30%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41616.10
41263.67
+0.85%
-9.69%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1938.09
1950.85
-0.65%
-9.86%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9562.69
9521.16
+0.44%
-4.16%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
892.33
893.84
-0.17%
-3.62%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1748.94
1743.83
+0.29%
-13.31%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
716.74
716.14
+0.08%
-10.60%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
437.68
438.45
-0.18%
-22.96%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0020
-0.1260
+077bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8110
-0.0670
+162bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2900
-0.0230
+192bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0280
-0.0330
+080bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4830
-0.0530
+129bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3270
-0.0070
+195bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.45
0.59
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.72
0.73
0.75
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.24
0.25
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
