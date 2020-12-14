CEE MARKETS-Currencies higher, stocks mixed as investors eye central bank meetings

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Monday as the dollar eased and markets were eyeing meetings of the National Bank of Hungary, the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

The forint EURHUF= rose 0.23% to 353.60 per euro, adding to its gains after strengthening past its 200-day moving average last week as a deal struck by European Union leaders lifted Hungary and Poland's veto of the EU budget and virus rescue package.

"The exchange rate shows that the mood is calm after the EU budget deal, and emerging currencies are firming as the dollar weakens," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

The National Bank of Hungary holds its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday. According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%. The bank will also publish its latest inflation and GDP forecasts, which will be closely eyed by investors as Hungary's economic recovery is slower than previously expected.

"The main question is how the NBH interprets ... last week's developments (lower inflation, stronger exchange rate, resolution of the EU budget debate), and how that changes their macroeconomic forecasts," CIB Bank wrote in a note.

The central bank will not hold any regular bond purchase auctions in the last two weeks of December, but may continue to purchase government securities outside auctions in this period, the bank said in a statement.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.12% and trading at 4.4395 versus the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= strengthened 0.15% to 26.330 to the euro.

In the CEE region, "investor mood could be spoiled by signs that the virus is spreading again," ERSTE wrote in a note.

The Czech government will meet on Monday to discuss tightening some measures, including closing restaurants just a few weeks after they reopened.

The government of Hungary announced last week that it will maintain restrictions, including a 1900 GMT curfew, until at least Jan. 11.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved as negotiations to form a new government after the Dec. 6 election continued, with President Klaus Iohannis holding talks with political parties on Monday.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 1.03%. Budapest's equities .BUX were up 0.85% while Warsaw .WIG20 eased 0.65%. Bucharest .BETI rose 0.44%

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1037 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3300

26.3700

+0.15%

-3.41%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.6000

354.4100

+0.23%

-6.35%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4395

4.4450

+0.12%

-4.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8725

4.8705

-0.04%

-1.73%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5305

7.5365

+0.08%

-1.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

978.45

968.5100

+1.03%

-12.30%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41616.10

41263.67

+0.85%

-9.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1938.09

1950.85

-0.65%

-9.86%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9562.69

9521.16

+0.44%

-4.16%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

892.33

893.84

-0.17%

-3.62%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1748.94

1743.83

+0.29%

-13.31%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

716.74

716.14

+0.08%

-10.60%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

437.68

438.45

-0.18%

-22.96%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0020

-0.1260

+077bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8110

-0.0670

+162bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2900

-0.0230

+192bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0280

-0.0330

+080bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4830

-0.0530

+129bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3270

-0.0070

+195bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.45

0.59

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.72

0.73

0.75

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.24

0.25

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.