CEE MARKETS-Currencies higher as markets eye Hungary cenbank, Fed
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Monday as investors awaited interest rate decisions from U.S. and Hungarian central banks as well as Polish economic data due later this week.
"The forint is edging up ahead of tomorrow's rate meeting, and I expect a quiet day today," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Foreign investors' view of the forint has turned somewhat positive since the central bank's aggressive rate hikes, despite the risks posed by the lack of agreement with the EU over the recovery funds."
Ratings agency Fitch affirming Hungary's rating at "BBB" with a stable outlook late on Friday also helped the forint, Andras Horvath, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote.
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.06% to 396.80 per euro ahead of Tuesday's central bank meeting where a Reuters poll of analyst expects a base rate hike of 100 basis points to 10.75%.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which became the first central bank in the European Union to start raising interest rates in June 2021, has lifted its base rate by more than 900 basis points since then.
Despite bouncing back from a record low of 416.90 per euro hit earlier this month, the forint was still the region's worst performer as it slid near 7% since the start of the year.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.37% stronger and trading at 4.7270 per euro.
"Undoubtedly, the most important event of the week ahead will be the meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve," Poland's Bank Millennium wrote.
"For the zloty, however, domestic data on CPI inflation will also be important. They will constitute a hint as to the possible decision of the Monetary Policy Council in September meeting."
The United States Federal Reserve was set to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with investors bracing for a 75-basis-point hike.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was trading 0.35% higher at 24.50 per euro, tracking its regional peers.
"The relief of knowing that the majority of the renewed [central bank] board plans to continue with interventions to support the crown has temporarily helped to calm the market," CSOB wrote in a client note.
The Czech National Bank is set to meet on Aug 4.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1013 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5000
24.5850
+0.35%
+1.52%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.8000
397.0500
+0.06%
-6.91%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7270
4.7445
+0.37%
-2.88%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9310
4.9325
+0.03%
+0.35%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5220
7.5245
+0.03%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3500
117.3600
+0.01%
+0.20%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1240.37
1238.0500
+0.19%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41792.46
42327.67
-1.26%
-17.60%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1692.45
1701.73
-0.55%
-25.34%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12226.34
12229.55
-0.03%
-6.39%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1126.75
1122.59
+0.37%
-10.25%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1960.72
1963.49
-0.14%
-5.71%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
840.72
841.39
-0.08%
+2.43%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
600.90
600.63
+0.04%
-5.47%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.4500
0.0490
+601bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1330
-0.0430
+435bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4260
-0.0210
+339bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9420
-0.0880
+650bps
-15bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1840
-0.0290
+540bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9050
-0.0050
+487bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.59
7.57
7.26
7.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.31
13.38
13.40
11.58
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.37
7.60
7.51
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.