CEE MARKETS-Currencies higher as markets eye Hungary cenbank, Fed

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Monday as investors awaited interest rate decisions from U.S. and Hungarian central banks as well as Polish economic data due later this week.

"The forint is edging up ahead of tomorrow's rate meeting, and I expect a quiet day today," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Foreign investors' view of the forint has turned somewhat positive since the central bank's aggressive rate hikes, despite the risks posed by the lack of agreement with the EU over the recovery funds."

Ratings agency Fitch affirming Hungary's rating at "BBB" with a stable outlook late on Friday also helped the forint, Andras Horvath, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote.

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.06% to 396.80 per euro ahead of Tuesday's central bank meeting where a Reuters poll of analyst expects a base rate hike of 100 basis points to 10.75%.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which became the first central bank in the European Union to start raising interest rates in June 2021, has lifted its base rate by more than 900 basis points since then.

Despite bouncing back from a record low of 416.90 per euro hit earlier this month, the forint was still the region's worst performer as it slid near 7% since the start of the year.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.37% stronger and trading at 4.7270 per euro.

"Undoubtedly, the most important event of the week ahead will be the meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve," Poland's Bank Millennium wrote.

"For the zloty, however, domestic data on CPI inflation will also be important. They will constitute a hint as to the possible decision of the Monetary Policy Council in September meeting."

The United States Federal Reserve was set to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with investors bracing for a 75-basis-point hike.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was trading 0.35% higher at 24.50 per euro, tracking its regional peers.

"The relief of knowing that the majority of the renewed [central bank] board plans to continue with interventions to support the crown has temporarily helped to calm the market," CSOB wrote in a client note.

The Czech National Bank is set to meet on Aug 4.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1013 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5000

24.5850

+0.35%

+1.52%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.8000

397.0500

+0.06%

-6.91%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7270

4.7445

+0.37%

-2.88%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9310

4.9325

+0.03%

+0.35%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5220

7.5245

+0.03%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3500

117.3600

+0.01%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1240.37

1238.0500

+0.19%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41792.46

42327.67

-1.26%

-17.60%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1692.45

1701.73

-0.55%

-25.34%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12226.34

12229.55

-0.03%

-6.39%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1126.75

1122.59

+0.37%

-10.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1960.72

1963.49

-0.14%

-5.71%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

840.72

841.39

-0.08%

+2.43%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

600.90

600.63

+0.04%

-5.47%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.4500

0.0490

+601bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1330

-0.0430

+435bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4260

-0.0210

+339bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9420

-0.0880

+650bps

-15bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1840

-0.0290

+540bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9050

-0.0050

+487bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.59

7.57

7.26

7.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.31

13.38

13.40

11.58

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.37

7.60

7.51

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.