CEE MARKETS-Currencies hemmed in tight range as markets assess CPI outlook, rate-hike bets

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies traded in a narrow range on Wednesday, with investors assessing pledges for further rate hikes by Czech and Romanian central bankers to counter a surge in inflation across the region.

Inflation data for March published earlier this week from both countries showed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has fuelled further price pressures, taking Romania's headline inflation above 10% in March and hitting a 17-year high.

Cristian Popa, a board member of the Romanian central bank, said on Tuesday more monetary policy tightening was needed to cushion the impact of rapid inflation and Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok discussed that the Czech bank, which has hiked rates aggressively, was likely to moderately raise interest rates further.

On March 31, the Czech central bank lifted its benchmark rate CZCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points to 5.00%, its highest since 2001, and said it was ready to tighten policy further to keep inflation expectations anchored.

"Higher March inflation is without a doubt (supporting) the crown, but the worse mood on global markets is providing a brake," CSOB analysts said in a note.

At 0734 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% firmer at 24.435 to the euro, hovering just off its highest levels since fighting in Ukraine started. Romania's leu EURRON= was flat.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.2% at 378 per euro, continuing to steady after a fall last week on concerns over European Union funds when the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary.

But the Hungarian currency continues to underperform in the region, weakening 2.3% so far this year.

"The euro-forint exchange rate continues to move sideways ... in the past days the exchange rate has not managed to drift significantly away from the 380 level," said brokerage Equilor in a note.

The Hungarian central bank will hold its one-week deposit tender on Thursday, where it sets the rate each week as it tackles short-term market volatility. The rate stands at 6.15%NBHK.

Regional stock markets traded higher on Wednesday, with Hungarian OTP Bank shares rising 2.9% by 0755 GMT, as investors eyed a press conference by the bank's chief executive due later in the day at a shareholder meeting.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0934 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4350

24.4500

+0.06%

+1.79%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.0000

377.4900

-0.13%

-2.28%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6400

4.6383

-0.04%

-1.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9405

4.9395

-0.02%

+0.16%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5490

7.5505

+0.02%

-0.42%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6500

117.7500

+0.08%

-0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1366.51

1357.8200

+0.64%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42264.07

41766.96

+1.19%

-16.67%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2102.25

2094.01

+0.39%

-7.26%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12649.48

12618.36

+0.25%

-3.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1189.27

1181.30

+0.67%

-5.27%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2129.67

2130.63

-0.05%

+2.42%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

854.47

857.23

-0.32%

+4.10%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

624.50

622.70

+0.29%

-1.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2040

-0.0380

+510bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7290

-0.0630

+411bps

-12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1770

-0.0460

+334bps

-10bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6590

0.0390

+655bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7330

0.0120

+612bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1750

0.0000

+533bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.09

6.17

6.23

5.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.77

8.18

8.29

6.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.88

6.95

6.88

5.43

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

