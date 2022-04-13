CEE MARKETS-Currencies hemmed in tight range as markets assess CPI outlook, rate-hike bets
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies traded in a narrow range on Wednesday, with investors assessing pledges for further rate hikes by Czech and Romanian central bankers to counter a surge in inflation across the region.
Inflation data for March published earlier this week from both countries showed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has fuelled further price pressures, taking Romania's headline inflation above 10% in March and hitting a 17-year high.
Cristian Popa, a board member of the Romanian central bank, said on Tuesday more monetary policy tightening was needed to cushion the impact of rapid inflation and Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok discussed that the Czech bank, which has hiked rates aggressively, was likely to moderately raise interest rates further.
On March 31, the Czech central bank lifted its benchmark rate CZCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points to 5.00%, its highest since 2001, and said it was ready to tighten policy further to keep inflation expectations anchored.
"Higher March inflation is without a doubt (supporting) the crown, but the worse mood on global markets is providing a brake," CSOB analysts said in a note.
At 0734 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% firmer at 24.435 to the euro, hovering just off its highest levels since fighting in Ukraine started. Romania's leu EURRON= was flat.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.2% at 378 per euro, continuing to steady after a fall last week on concerns over European Union funds when the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary.
But the Hungarian currency continues to underperform in the region, weakening 2.3% so far this year.
"The euro-forint exchange rate continues to move sideways ... in the past days the exchange rate has not managed to drift significantly away from the 380 level," said brokerage Equilor in a note.
The Hungarian central bank will hold its one-week deposit tender on Thursday, where it sets the rate each week as it tackles short-term market volatility. The rate stands at 6.15%NBHK.
Regional stock markets traded higher on Wednesday, with Hungarian OTP Bank shares rising 2.9% by 0755 GMT, as investors eyed a press conference by the bank's chief executive due later in the day at a shareholder meeting.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0934 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4350
24.4500
+0.06%
+1.79%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.0000
377.4900
-0.13%
-2.28%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6400
4.6383
-0.04%
-1.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9405
4.9395
-0.02%
+0.16%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5490
7.5505
+0.02%
-0.42%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6500
117.7500
+0.08%
-0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1366.51
1357.8200
+0.64%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42264.07
41766.96
+1.19%
-16.67%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2102.25
2094.01
+0.39%
-7.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12649.48
12618.36
+0.25%
-3.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1189.27
1181.30
+0.67%
-5.27%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2129.67
2130.63
-0.05%
+2.42%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
854.47
857.23
-0.32%
+4.10%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
624.50
622.70
+0.29%
-1.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2040
-0.0380
+510bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7290
-0.0630
+411bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1770
-0.0460
+334bps
-10bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6590
0.0390
+655bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7330
0.0120
+612bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1750
0.0000
+533bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.09
6.17
6.23
5.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.77
8.18
8.29
6.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.88
6.95
6.88
5.43
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
