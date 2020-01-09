CEE MARKETS-Currencies give up previous day's gains

WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies on Thursday gave up gains from Wednesday when U.S. President Donald Trump had eased tensions by stepping back from further military action Iran.

Trump tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq.

In early trade, the region's main currencies retreated to Wednesday afternoon's levels. At 1012 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.29% against the euro at 4.2436. The Czech crown EURCZK= had shed 0.14% to be bid at 23.25 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.31% to 331.56.

"Likely it is just some kind of quick moves, there was a rebound yesterday, maybe it's just a correction to that," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist, Hungary at ING.

"Yesterday was quite positive after we realised there won't be a full blown war between Iran and the U.S."

Stock markets, however, continued to rise as equities got a boost from the easing tensions in the Middle East. Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was up 1.56%, while Prague's PX index .PX gained 0.33% and Budapest's main index strengthened 0.65%.

In Budapest, OTP OTPB.BU shares outperformed the wider Budapest market, rising 1.2%. OTP said on Wednesday that it was planning further expansion in Slovenia, and in new countries after buying the regional unit of France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA last year.

In Romania, the leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.7749 against the euro after the central bank left its benchmark interest rate ROINTR=ECI unchanged at 2.50% as expected on Wednesday, maintaining a cautious stance in the face of fiscal uncertainty and inflation risks ahead of two elections this year.

Poland's central bank also left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5%, with central bank governor Adam Glapinski saying that a surprisingly high December flash CPI reading did not change his view that rates may stay on hold until his term ends in 2022.

Poland's December flash CPI surprised economists on Tuesday, with a reading of 3.4% coming in well above the 2.9% expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and marking the highest level of inflation in central Europe's largest economy since 2012.

Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR continued to rise, up 6.8 basis points on the day at 2.278% ahead of a bond auction worth 3-5 billion zlotys. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up 1.4 basis points at 1.629%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1137 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2410

25.2375

-0.01%

+0.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

332.1500

330.9850

-0.35%

-0.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2450

4.2389

-0.14%

+0.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7775

4.7761

-0.03%

+0.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4470

7.4490

+0.03%

-0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5600

+0.03%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1121.89

1118.2200

+0.33%

+0.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45154.22

44932.18

+0.49%

-2.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2150.08

2115.99

+1.61%

-0.00%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9924.82

9856.93

+0.69%

-0.53%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

940.25

937.81

+0.26%

+1.55%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2026.97

2024.81

+0.11%

+0.47%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

793.35

798.18

-0.61%

-1.04%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

575.98

575.75

+0.04%

+1.38%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7810

0.1060

+239bps

+12bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4330

-0.0580

+194bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6290

0.0140

+187bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5380

0.0020

+215bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.9290

0.0320

+244bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2560

0.0460

+249bps

+3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.26

2.26

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.34

0.42

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.75

1.77

1.79

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

