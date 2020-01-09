CEE MARKETS-Currencies give up previous day's gains
WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies on Thursday gave up gains from Wednesday when U.S. President Donald Trump had eased tensions by stepping back from further military action Iran.
Trump tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq.
In early trade, the region's main currencies retreated to Wednesday afternoon's levels. At 1012 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.29% against the euro at 4.2436. The Czech crown EURCZK= had shed 0.14% to be bid at 23.25 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.31% to 331.56.
"Likely it is just some kind of quick moves, there was a rebound yesterday, maybe it's just a correction to that," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist, Hungary at ING.
"Yesterday was quite positive after we realised there won't be a full blown war between Iran and the U.S."
Stock markets, however, continued to rise as equities got a boost from the easing tensions in the Middle East. Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was up 1.56%, while Prague's PX index .PX gained 0.33% and Budapest's main index strengthened 0.65%.
In Budapest, OTP OTPB.BU shares outperformed the wider Budapest market, rising 1.2%. OTP said on Wednesday that it was planning further expansion in Slovenia, and in new countries after buying the regional unit of France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA last year.
In Romania, the leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.7749 against the euro after the central bank left its benchmark interest rate ROINTR=ECI unchanged at 2.50% as expected on Wednesday, maintaining a cautious stance in the face of fiscal uncertainty and inflation risks ahead of two elections this year.
Poland's central bank also left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5%, with central bank governor Adam Glapinski saying that a surprisingly high December flash CPI reading did not change his view that rates may stay on hold until his term ends in 2022.
Poland's December flash CPI surprised economists on Tuesday, with a reading of 3.4% coming in well above the 2.9% expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and marking the highest level of inflation in central Europe's largest economy since 2012.
Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR continued to rise, up 6.8 basis points on the day at 2.278% ahead of a bond auction worth 3-5 billion zlotys. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up 1.4 basis points at 1.629%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1137 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2410
25.2375
-0.01%
+0.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
332.1500
330.9850
-0.35%
-0.30%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2450
4.2389
-0.14%
+0.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7775
4.7761
-0.03%
+0.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4470
7.4490
+0.03%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5600
+0.03%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1121.89
1118.2200
+0.33%
+0.56%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45154.22
44932.18
+0.49%
-2.02%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2150.08
2115.99
+1.61%
-0.00%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9924.82
9856.93
+0.69%
-0.53%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
940.25
937.81
+0.26%
+1.55%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2026.97
2024.81
+0.11%
+0.47%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
793.35
798.18
-0.61%
-1.04%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
575.98
575.75
+0.04%
+1.38%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7810
0.1060
+239bps
+12bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4330
-0.0580
+194bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6290
0.0140
+187bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5380
0.0020
+215bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9290
0.0320
+244bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2560
0.0460
+249bps
+3bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.26
2.26
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.34
0.42
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.75
1.77
1.79
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Maju Samuel)
