CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain; crown supported by hawkish central bank

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained Thursday as global sentiment improved, with the Czech crown supported by a hawkish central bank message on Wednesday that revived expectations interest rates would rise.

The crown EURCZK= touched a five-and-a-half week high in early trading and was 0.1% higher at 0811 GMT.

The Czech central bank voted 5-2 to leave its two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 2.00%, with dissenters backing a 25-basis- point increase. Governor Jiri Rusnok said the board was likely to return to the debate at its next meeting, in November.

"The press conference (was) very hawkish – 2 votes for a hike. Not that shocking, probably, but the governor was saying that the debate about a hike was very balanced as inflationary risks to forecast seem to be prevailing," said Dalimil Vyskovsky, head of fixed income at Komercni Banka.

Czech rate markets moved up 8 to 10 basis points.

"Still, we have one rate cut priced in, in the 1Y horizon, which might prove too much," Vyskovsky said, adding that "odds for a hike in November have risen considerably."

The Hungarian forint gained in early trade, then fell to 334.40 by 0834 GMT.

The Hungarian central bank projected lower inflation and an economic slowdown and shifted to a more dovish stance on Tuesday, when it left its interest rates at the lowest in Central Europe.

The forint EURHUF=D3 slumped to a record low of 336.10 to the euro on Tuesday before the central bank meeting.

On Thursday the bank released details of its quarterly inflation report, trimming its tax-adjusted core inflation forecasts and saying the country's current account had swung into a deficit in 2018 and would remain in a deficit at least until 2021, based on its current assumptions.

"I think in the morning currencies firmed probably on the ... more positive news regarding the US-China trade war. This is what we can expect now: a bit of firming, and then buyers stepping in and the forint easing again," a dealer said in Budapest.

She said the forint could trade between 333 and 336 in the next few days, then weaken past 336 and ease further.

Stock markets across the region rose. Prague .PX, Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX were all trading about 0.4% higher amid cautious optimism over conciliatory comments on trade from China's commerce ministry.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1011 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7610

25.7775

+0.06%

-0.21%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

333.9000

334.3800

+0.14%

-3.84%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3770

4.3822

+0.12%

-2.00%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7460

4.7473

+0.03%

-1.94%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4050

7.4053

+0.00%

+0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3900

117.5200

+0.11%

+0.78%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1035.75

1031.0600

+0.45%

+4.99%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40712.44

40553.92

+0.39%

+4.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2167.37

2159.68

+0.36%

-4.80%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9517.54

9502.48

+0.16%

+28.90%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

854.46

857.05

-0.30%

+6.24%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1939.58

1934.67

+0.25%

+10.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

753.50

753.22

+0.04%

-1.08%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

570.26

573.64

-0.59%

-4.07%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3320

0.0140

+206bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0910

-0.0080

+188bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3270

0.0060

+191bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4800

-0.0080

+221bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8040

-0.0040

+259bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0270

-0.0130

+261bps

-2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.16

2.09

2.10

2.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.29

0.32

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.68

1.65

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

