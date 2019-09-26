CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain; crown supported by hawkish central bank

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained Thursday as global sentiment improved, with the Czech crown supported by a hawkish central bank message on Wednesday that revived expectations interest rates would rise.
The crown EURCZK= touched a five-and-a-half week high in early trading and was 0.1% higher at 0811 GMT.
The Czech central bank voted 5-2 to leave its two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 2.00%, with dissenters backing a 25-basis- point increase. Governor Jiri Rusnok said the board was likely to return to the debate at its next meeting, in November.
"The press conference (was) very hawkish – 2 votes for a hike. Not that shocking, probably, but the governor was saying that the debate about a hike was very balanced as inflationary risks to forecast seem to be prevailing," said Dalimil Vyskovsky, head of fixed income at Komercni Banka.
Czech rate markets moved up 8 to 10 basis points.
"Still, we have one rate cut priced in, in the 1Y horizon, which might prove too much," Vyskovsky said, adding that "odds for a hike in November have risen considerably."
The Hungarian forint gained in early trade, then fell to 334.40 by 0834 GMT.
The Hungarian central bank projected lower inflation and an economic slowdown and shifted to a more dovish stance on Tuesday, when it left its interest rates at the lowest in Central Europe.
The forint EURHUF=D3 slumped to a record low of 336.10 to the euro on Tuesday before the central bank meeting.
On Thursday the bank released details of its quarterly inflation report, trimming its tax-adjusted core inflation forecasts and saying the country's current account had swung into a deficit in 2018 and would remain in a deficit at least until 2021, based on its current assumptions.
"I think in the morning currencies firmed probably on the ... more positive news regarding the US-China trade war. This is what we can expect now: a bit of firming, and then buyers stepping in and the forint easing again," a dealer said in Budapest.
She said the forint could trade between 333 and 336 in the next few days, then weaken past 336 and ease further.
Stock markets across the region rose. Prague .PX, Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX were all trading about 0.4% higher amid cautious optimism over conciliatory comments on trade from China's commerce ministry.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1011 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7610
25.7775
+0.06%
-0.21%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
333.9000
334.3800
+0.14%
-3.84%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3770
4.3822
+0.12%
-2.00%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7460
4.7473
+0.03%
-1.94%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4050
7.4053
+0.00%
+0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3900
117.5200
+0.11%
+0.78%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1035.75
1031.0600
+0.45%
+4.99%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40712.44
40553.92
+0.39%
+4.02%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2167.37
2159.68
+0.36%
-4.80%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9517.54
9502.48
+0.16%
+28.90%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
854.46
857.05
-0.30%
+6.24%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1939.58
1934.67
+0.25%
+10.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
753.50
753.22
+0.04%
-1.08%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
570.26
573.64
-0.59%
-4.07%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3320
0.0140
+206bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0910
-0.0080
+188bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3270
0.0060
+191bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4800
-0.0080
+221bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8040
-0.0040
+259bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0270
-0.0130
+261bps
-2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.16
2.09
2.10
2.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.29
0.32
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.68
1.65
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
