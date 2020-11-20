CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as worries over EU budget veto ease

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Most Central European currencies edged up on Friday as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said a dispute over the European Union's recovery fund and budget would eventually be resolved and EU leaders tasked experts with resolving the issue.

By Anita Komuves

The forint and the zloty both dipped earlier in the week after the Hungarian and Polish governments vetoed the EU's budget and coronavirus recovery package because the money is conditional on respecting the rule of law.

EU leaders agreed to park the dispute on Thursday evening and hand it to experts to find a way forward.

Orban on Friday said the issue would be resolved through talks, with the Polish president's chief of staff adding Warsaw sought a "new compromise."

"The mood is calmer now and we see some correction," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Currencies in the region are moving together today and firming in the positive mood."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.18%, trading at 358.90 versus the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.15% stronger and trading at 4.4665 per euro.

"We are continuing consolidation on PLN," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko wrote in a note. "The level of PLN 4.45 per euro currently functions as a support."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.15% to 26.315 against the common currency, to its strongest levels since the beginning of September after breaking the 26.3 technical barrier.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved, trading at 4.8735 per euro.

Stock markets in the region were mixed. Prague's blue chip index .PX slid 0.08% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 was up 0.19% by 0951 GMT. Bucharest .BETI gained 0.67%.

Budapest's stocks .BUX were up 0.34%, with oil company MOL MOLB.BU outperforming the wider market and gaining 0.71%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3150

26.3550

+0.15%

-3.36%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.9000

359.5500

+0.18%

-7.73%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4665

4.4732

+0.15%

-4.70%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8735

4.8726

-0.02%

-1.75%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.5655

+0.01%

-1.58%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

937.77

938.5100

-0.08%

-15.94%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38292.61

38163.61

+0.34%

-16.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1793.26

1789.79

+0.19%

-16.60%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9046.07

8986.26

+0.67%

-9.33%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

854.37

850.40

+0.47%

-7.72%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1690.16

1688.41

+0.10%

-16.22%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

716.30

716.75

-0.06%

-10.65%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

423.60

422.86

+0.17%

-25.44%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0470

0.0250

+078bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7770

0.0640

+153bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1620

-0.0200

+173bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0310

-0.0080

+077bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4090

-0.0430

+116bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2120

0.0290

+178bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.39

0.45

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.73

0.71

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.22

0.23

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

