CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as worries over EU budget veto ease
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies edged up on Friday as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said a dispute over the European Union's recovery fund and budget would eventually be resolved and EU leaders tasked experts with resolving the issue.
The forint and the zloty both dipped earlier in the week after the Hungarian and Polish governments vetoed the EU's budget and coronavirus recovery package because the money is conditional on respecting the rule of law.
EU leaders agreed to park the dispute on Thursday evening and hand it to experts to find a way forward.
Orban on Friday said the issue would be resolved through talks, with the Polish president's chief of staff adding Warsaw sought a "new compromise."
"The mood is calmer now and we see some correction," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Currencies in the region are moving together today and firming in the positive mood."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.18%, trading at 358.90 versus the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.15% stronger and trading at 4.4665 per euro.
"We are continuing consolidation on PLN," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko wrote in a note. "The level of PLN 4.45 per euro currently functions as a support."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.15% to 26.315 against the common currency, to its strongest levels since the beginning of September after breaking the 26.3 technical barrier.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved, trading at 4.8735 per euro.
Stock markets in the region were mixed. Prague's blue chip index .PX slid 0.08% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 was up 0.19% by 0951 GMT. Bucharest .BETI gained 0.67%.
Budapest's stocks .BUX were up 0.34%, with oil company MOL MOLB.BU outperforming the wider market and gaining 0.71%.
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter)
