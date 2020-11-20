CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as worries over EU budget veto ease

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies edged up on Friday as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said a dispute over the European Union's recovery fund and budget would eventually be resolved and EU leaders tasked experts with resolving the issue.

The forint and the zloty both dipped earlier in the week after the Hungarian and Polish governments vetoed the EU's budget and coronavirus recovery package because the money is conditional on respecting the rule of law.

EU leaders agreed to park the dispute on Thursday evening and hand it to experts to find a way forward.

Orban on Friday said the issue would be resolved through talks, with the Polish president's chief of staff adding Warsaw sought a "new compromise."

"The mood is calmer now and we see some correction," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Currencies in the region are moving together today and firming in the positive mood."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.18%, trading at 358.90 versus the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.15% stronger and trading at 4.4665 per euro.

"We are continuing consolidation on PLN," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko wrote in a note. "The level of PLN 4.45 per euro currently functions as a support."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.15% to 26.315 against the common currency, to its strongest levels since the beginning of September after breaking the 26.3 technical barrier.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved, trading at 4.8735 per euro.

Stock markets in the region were mixed. Prague's blue chip index .PX slid 0.08% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 was up 0.19% by 0951 GMT. Bucharest .BETI gained 0.67%.

Budapest's stocks .BUX were up 0.34%, with oil company MOL MOLB.BU outperforming the wider market and gaining 0.71%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1051 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.3150 26.3550 +0.15% -3.36% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 358.9000 359.5500 +0.18% -7.73% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4665 4.4732 +0.15% -4.70% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8735 4.8726 -0.02% -1.75% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5650 7.5655 +0.01% -1.58% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4500 117.5500 +0.09% +0.10% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 937.77 938.5100 -0.08% -15.94% .BUX Budapest .BUX 38292.61 38163.61 +0.34% -16.90% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1793.26 1789.79 +0.19% -16.60% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9046.07 8986.26 +0.67% -9.33% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 854.37 850.40 +0.47% -7.72% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1690.16 1688.41 +0.10% -16.22% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 716.30 716.75 -0.06% -10.65% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 423.60 422.86 +0.17% -25.44% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0470 0.0250 +078bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.7770 0.0640 +153bps +7bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.1620 -0.0200 +173bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0310 -0.0080 +077bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4090 -0.0430 +116bps -4bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2120 0.0290 +178bps +3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.36 0.39 0.45 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.73 0.73 0.71 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.22 0.22 0.23 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.