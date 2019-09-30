CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as investors await Polish FX-mortgage verdict

WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Central European currencies strengthened on Monday, at the beginning of a week when a European Union court ruling could have serious implications for Poland's financial markets.
The European Court of Justice will rule on Thursday on whether a bank in Poland broke the law by selling homeowners a Swiss franc mortgage. The ruling could unleash lawsuits that wipe out Polish banking profits for years to come.
"We approach the (zloty) supports at 4.37 and basically all of the most interesting things are ahead of us on Oct. 3, so I think the market is still in wait-and-see mode," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "There is a small wave of optimism but no major moves."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.16% against the euro at 4.374. The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the region's worst- performing currency, strengthened 0.15% to 334.6. The Czech crown gained EURCZK= 0.14% at 25.82.
The forint was following the zloty in the absence of a strong local story, a Budapest trader said, adding that the broader direction was likely to be further weakening.
PKO Bank Polski analysts said they expected the zloty to weaken to 4.45 by the end of the week, saying the worst possible verdict in the court case had not been priced in.
Late on Friday, Fitch affirmed Poland at "A-" with a stable outlook, as expected.
The agency pointed to Poland's "diversified economy, EU membership, strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a sound policy framework supported by a stable banking sector", but said it expects the deficit to widen as the government increases social spending.
Polish bond yields ticked higher across the curve, with the 10-year paper PL10YT=RR trading 1.4 basis points higher at 2.015%.
"Polish 10Y bond yield reached 2% support level and we expect the down trend might decelerate in the short term," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.
"The uncertainty related to the impact of the ECJ verdict on the Polish banks could weigh on the domestic bonds but the front end could outperform thanks to the CPI release."
Poland will release flash CPI data on Tuesday, with analysts expecting year-on-year price growth to slow to 2.75% from 2.9% in August, according to a Reuters poll.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose 0.9 basis points to 1.349%
Stocks were mostly lower, with benchmark indices in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX down 0.72% and 0.44% respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1112 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8200
25.8550
+0.14%
-0.44%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.6000
335.1000
+0.15%
-4.04%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3740
4.3810
+0.16%
-1.93%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7505
4.7539
+0.07%
-2.03%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4100
7.4095
-0.01%
+0.00%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.4800
+0.07%
+0.77%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1038.00
1038.4500
-0.04%
+5.21%
Budapest
.BUX
40712.43
40890.74
-0.44%
+4.02%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2170.64
2186.31
-0.72%
-4.66%
Bucharest
.BETI
9606.06
9603.38
+0.03%
+30.10%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
855.15
855.86
-0.08%
+6.33%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1970.28
1978.73
-0.43%
+12.66%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
750.61
755.41
-0.64%
-1.45%
Sofia
.SOFIX
571.60
574.60
-0.52%
-3.85%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2960
0.0560
+205bps
+5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1020
-0.0890
+189bps
-10bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3490
0.0090
+190bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5090
0.0130
+226bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8080
0.0150
+259bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0150
0.0140
+257bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.16
2.09
2.13
2.16
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.33
0.37
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.67
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
