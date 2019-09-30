CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as investors await Polish FX-mortgage verdict

WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Central European currencies strengthened on Monday, at the beginning of a week when a European Union court ruling could have serious implications for Poland's financial markets.

The European Court of Justice will rule on Thursday on whether a bank in Poland broke the law by selling homeowners a Swiss franc mortgage. The ruling could unleash lawsuits that wipe out Polish banking profits for years to come.

"We approach the (zloty) supports at 4.37 and basically all of the most interesting things are ahead of us on Oct. 3, so I think the market is still in wait-and-see mode," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "There is a small wave of optimism but no major moves."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.16% against the euro at 4.374. The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the region's worst- performing currency, strengthened 0.15% to 334.6. The Czech crown gained EURCZK= 0.14% at 25.82.

The forint was following the zloty in the absence of a strong local story, a Budapest trader said, adding that the broader direction was likely to be further weakening.

PKO Bank Polski analysts said they expected the zloty to weaken to 4.45 by the end of the week, saying the worst possible verdict in the court case had not been priced in.

Late on Friday, Fitch affirmed Poland at "A-" with a stable outlook, as expected.

The agency pointed to Poland's "diversified economy, EU membership, strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a sound policy framework supported by a stable banking sector", but said it expects the deficit to widen as the government increases social spending.

Polish bond yields ticked higher across the curve, with the 10-year paper PL10YT=RR trading 1.4 basis points higher at 2.015%.

"Polish 10Y bond yield reached 2% support level and we expect the down trend might decelerate in the short term," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.

"The uncertainty related to the impact of the ECJ verdict on the Polish banks could weigh on the domestic bonds but the front end could outperform thanks to the CPI release."

Poland will release flash CPI data on Tuesday, with analysts expecting year-on-year price growth to slow to 2.75% from 2.9% in August, according to a Reuters poll.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose 0.9 basis points to 1.349%

Stocks were mostly lower, with benchmark indices in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX down 0.72% and 0.44% respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1112 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8200

25.8550

+0.14%

-0.44%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.6000

335.1000

+0.15%

-4.04%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3740

4.3810

+0.16%

-1.93%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7505

4.7539

+0.07%

-2.03%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4100

7.4095

-0.01%

+0.00%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.4800

+0.07%

+0.77%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1038.00

1038.4500

-0.04%

+5.21%

Budapest

.BUX

40712.43

40890.74

-0.44%

+4.02%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2170.64

2186.31

-0.72%

-4.66%

Bucharest

.BETI

9606.06

9603.38

+0.03%

+30.10%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

855.15

855.86

-0.08%

+6.33%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1970.28

1978.73

-0.43%

+12.66%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

750.61

755.41

-0.64%

-1.45%

Sofia

.SOFIX

571.60

574.60

-0.52%

-3.85%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2960

0.0560

+205bps

+5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1020

-0.0890

+189bps

-10bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3490

0.0090

+190bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5090

0.0130

+226bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8080

0.0150

+259bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0150

0.0140

+257bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.16

2.09

2.13

2.16

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.33

0.37

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.67

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.