CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as economic contraction seen slowing

By Marton Dunai and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 1 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies were mildly stronger on Wednesday amid indications that the pace of the economic downturn was slowing, encouraging investors after this year's coronavirus-induced shock.
The downturn in central European manufacturing eased in June as economies reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, purchasing manager surveys showed on Wednesday, although the sector was still contracting.
"You can see that the economy is recovering and moods are bouncing back from the bottom reached in April. Lifting the lockdown also has a positive effect on moods in industry," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.
The Czech crown continued to rebound, trading around 26.65 to the dollar after hitting a four-week low of 26.90 at the start the week.
"The crown is starting to stabilise despite the further spread of the pandemic," CSOB said, adding that the currency was being helped by improving sentiment on equity markets. "The currency pair is unlikely to try to test 27.00 EUR/CZK again."
The Hungarian forint extended gains from Tuesday, recouping some of its losses after last week's central bank decision to cut rates. The bank also signalled of a further easing to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
But a dealer in Budapest said forint trading was thin amid portfolio adjustments in the middle of the year. "There is little evidence to say the forint is recovering," he said.
The Hungarian currency is still near an all-time low around 80 forints to the Polish zloty PLNHUF=, he added.
Stock market data was affected by a malfunctioning market platform in Germany. Deutsche Boerse said the Frankfurt-based electronic trading system Xetra had experienced a technical issue that affected all securities traded on the platform.
Financial data is listed below, omitting the usual stocks data due to the Frankfurt technical issue:
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1012 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6300
26.6580
+0.11%
-4.50%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.9800
354.5900
+0.17%
-6.45%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4400
4.4449
+0.11%
-4.14%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8360
4.8380
+0.04%
-0.99%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5645
7.5683
+0.05%
-1.57%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.6000
+0.05%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0930
0.0460
+078bps
+4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3240
-0.1390
+101bps
-15bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7790
0.0250
+122bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1700
0.0000
+086bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7620
0.0360
+145bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3990
0.0140
+184bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.26
0.28
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.63
0.59
0.57
0.74
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.21
0.22
0.26
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in WARSAW, Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Editing by Edmund Blair)
