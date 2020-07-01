CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as economic contraction seen slowing

By Marton Dunai and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 1 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies were mildly stronger on Wednesday amid indications that the pace of the economic downturn was slowing, encouraging investors after this year's coronavirus-induced shock.

The downturn in central European manufacturing eased in June as economies reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, purchasing manager surveys showed on Wednesday, although the sector was still contracting.

"You can see that the economy is recovering and moods are bouncing back from the bottom reached in April. Lifting the lockdown also has a positive effect on moods in industry," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

The Czech crown continued to rebound, trading around 26.65 to the dollar after hitting a four-week low of 26.90 at the start the week.

"The crown is starting to stabilise despite the further spread of the pandemic," CSOB said, adding that the currency was being helped by improving sentiment on equity markets. "The currency pair is unlikely to try to test 27.00 EUR/CZK again."

The Hungarian forint extended gains from Tuesday, recouping some of its losses after last week's central bank decision to cut rates. The bank also signalled of a further easing to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

But a dealer in Budapest said forint trading was thin amid portfolio adjustments in the middle of the year. "There is little evidence to say the forint is recovering," he said.

The Hungarian currency is still near an all-time low around 80 forints to the Polish zloty PLNHUF=, he added.

Stock market data was affected by a malfunctioning market platform in Germany. Deutsche Boerse said the Frankfurt-based electronic trading system Xetra had experienced a technical issue that affected all securities traded on the platform.

Financial data is listed below, omitting the usual stocks data due to the Frankfurt technical issue:

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1012 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6300

26.6580

+0.11%

-4.50%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.9800

354.5900

+0.17%

-6.45%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4400

4.4449

+0.11%

-4.14%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8360

4.8380

+0.04%

-0.99%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5645

7.5683

+0.05%

-1.57%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.6000

+0.05%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0930

0.0460

+078bps

+4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3240

-0.1390

+101bps

-15bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7790

0.0250

+122bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1700

0.0000

+086bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7620

0.0360

+145bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3990

0.0140

+184bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.26

0.28

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.63

0.59

0.57

0.74

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.21

0.22

0.26

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in WARSAW, Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((marton.dunai@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 30 952 7878))

