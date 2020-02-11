CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as crown past key level, forint off record low

PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint stabilised off a record low on Tuesday and the Czech crown swung to the strong side of a key psychological level as central Europe's currencies edged higher due to a pick-up in risk appetite.
A slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China provided some relief although markets stayed cautious, leaving gains in central European assets limited.
The forint EURHUF=, after touching a record low of 339.20 to the euro at the end of last week, pushed 0.1% higher to bid mid-morning at 337.65.
The Hungarian currency is already down almost 2% this year and has gained little since the central bank, the most dovish in the region, tightened liquidity on Monday afternoon by rejecting bids at a weekly euro/forint swap tender.
"Less liquidity has been having its effect in terms of doubling the three-month money market rate from 0.16% to 0.32% between mid-January and now," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note.
"But the rise in interest rate is still far less than the acceleration in inflation ... hence, even if one were to calculate the real interest rate using 3m Bubor, Hungary would still possess the most negative real interest rate in the emerging market universe.
"For this reason, the forint exchange rate was unimpressed."
The Czech crown EURCZK= has found support from the central bank after it raised its base interest rate last week - the world's only policy hike so far in 2020.
The move, likely the last in a 220-basis point tightening cycle going back to 2017, has widened the rate differential to the euro zone.
Analysts and dealers say this will buoy the crown against global market fears in the near term. The crown was up 0.3% at 24.955 per euro, on the strong side of the key 25 level.
Analysts mostly expect a growth slowdown to weigh on the region's currencies this year as slack from the euro zone bites economies that have been so far bolstered by domestic consumption.
Raiffeisen said economic fears should "weigh on CEE currencies over the mid-term, not only via the stronger USD channel acting as a systematic shock but also via the growth channel."
However, Polish zloty EURPLN= investors cheered 2019 trade data out on Tuesday, showing a 5.5% rise in exports. The currency gained 0.2% to 4.261 per euro.
"Poland is resisting the slowdown abroad," PKO BP economist Marcin Czaplicki said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9550
25.0410
+0.34%
+1.91%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
337.6500
338.0650
+0.12%
-1.93%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2610
4.2708
+0.23%
-0.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7685
4.7665
-0.04%
+0.42%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4540
7.4543
+0.00%
-0.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5500
+0.02%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1110.70
1111.1200
-0.04%
-0.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44401.03
44538.59
-0.31%
-3.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2096.64
2092.89
+0.18%
-2.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10010.34
10012.30
-0.02%
+0.33%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
978.61
976.32
+0.23%
+5.70%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2021.51
2023.56
-0.10%
+0.20%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.11
812.78
-0.21%
+1.18%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
570.84
570.42
+0.07%
+0.48%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.8010
-0.0220
+244bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5200
-0.1040
+212bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5110
-0.0400
+190bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5350
0.0040
+217bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7590
0.0110
+236bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0890
0.0240
+248bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.38
2.31
2.27
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.45
0.53
0.62
0.32
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.70
1.69
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))
