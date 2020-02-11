CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as crown past key level, forint off record low

PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint stabilised off a record low on Tuesday and the Czech crown swung to the strong side of a key psychological level as central Europe's currencies edged higher due to a pick-up in risk appetite.

A slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China provided some relief although markets stayed cautious, leaving gains in central European assets limited.

The forint EURHUF=, after touching a record low of 339.20 to the euro at the end of last week, pushed 0.1% higher to bid mid-morning at 337.65.

The Hungarian currency is already down almost 2% this year and has gained little since the central bank, the most dovish in the region, tightened liquidity on Monday afternoon by rejecting bids at a weekly euro/forint swap tender.

"Less liquidity has been having its effect in terms of doubling the three-month money market rate from 0.16% to 0.32% between mid-January and now," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note.

"But the rise in interest rate is still far less than the acceleration in inflation ... hence, even if one were to calculate the real interest rate using 3m Bubor, Hungary would still possess the most negative real interest rate in the emerging market universe.

"For this reason, the forint exchange rate was unimpressed."

The Czech crown EURCZK= has found support from the central bank after it raised its base interest rate last week - the world's only policy hike so far in 2020.

The move, likely the last in a 220-basis point tightening cycle going back to 2017, has widened the rate differential to the euro zone.

Analysts and dealers say this will buoy the crown against global market fears in the near term. The crown was up 0.3% at 24.955 per euro, on the strong side of the key 25 level.

Analysts mostly expect a growth slowdown to weigh on the region's currencies this year as slack from the euro zone bites economies that have been so far bolstered by domestic consumption.

Raiffeisen said economic fears should "weigh on CEE currencies over the mid-term, not only via the stronger USD channel acting as a systematic shock but also via the growth channel."

However, Polish zloty EURPLN= investors cheered 2019 trade data out on Tuesday, showing a 5.5% rise in exports. The currency gained 0.2% to 4.261 per euro.

"Poland is resisting the slowdown abroad," PKO BP economist Marcin Czaplicki said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9550

25.0410

+0.34%

+1.91%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

337.6500

338.0650

+0.12%

-1.93%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2610

4.2708

+0.23%

-0.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7685

4.7665

-0.04%

+0.42%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4540

7.4543

+0.00%

-0.12%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5500

+0.02%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1110.70

1111.1200

-0.04%

-0.44%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44401.03

44538.59

-0.31%

-3.65%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2096.64

2092.89

+0.18%

-2.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10010.34

10012.30

-0.02%

+0.33%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

978.61

976.32

+0.23%

+5.70%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2021.51

2023.56

-0.10%

+0.20%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

811.11

812.78

-0.21%

+1.18%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

570.84

570.42

+0.07%

+0.48%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.8010

-0.0220

+244bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5200

-0.1040

+212bps

-12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5110

-0.0400

+190bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5350

0.0040

+217bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7590

0.0110

+236bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0890

0.0240

+248bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.38

2.31

2.27

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.45

0.53

0.62

0.32

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.70

1.69

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))

