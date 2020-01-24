CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain after euro zone PMIs, Czech bond rally pauses

WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Friday, as better than expected PMI data from the euro zone helped restore risk appetite that had taken a hit in recent days from the outbreak of coronavirus in China.
IHS Markit flash PMI data for the European Union's economic powerhouse Germany showed its private sector gained momentum in January, while euro zone data showed increased optimism about the year ahead despite business activity remaining weak at the start of the year.
"I think the main reason that CEE currencies gained today in the morning are better-than-expected flash PMIs released in the morning ... the risk appetite is back on the market," said Santander Bank Polska economist Marcin Sulewski.
At 0926 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.34% firmer against the euro at 335.70, while the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.19% against the common currency to be bid at 25.110 and the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.10% to 4.2408.
Czech bond yields were mixed after a two-day dive lower as expectations the country's weighting in a key JPMorgan emerging markets bond index will rise at the end of January.
One fund manager said JPMorgan had sent a note on Tuesday saying the October 2033 bond CZ1005243=, CZ15YT=RR would be put in on the last day of January, pushing the country's weighting up by 37 basis points.
The 2033 bond yield has dropped around 30 basis points since Tuesday's close.
The Czech Republic, whose credit rating is the best in central Europe, has a current weighting in JPMorgan's GBI-EM Global Diversified index for local currency government debt of 3.69%.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR climbed over 4 basis points to 2.30% as investor focus shifted from coronavirus to the flash PMI data.
Stocks also got a boost from the risk-on mood, with Poland's WIG 20 index .WIG20 up 0.68% at 0941 GMT and Prague's PX index .PX gaining 0.64% as it contimued to hover around multi-year highs.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1051 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.1180
25.1550
+0.15%
+1.25%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
336.1000
337.2400
+0.34%
-1.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2462
4.2475
+0.03%
+0.24%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7785
4.7798
+0.03%
+0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4430
7.4430
+0.00%
+0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5400
+0.05%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1142.17
1135.4000
+0.60%
+2.38%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44870.60
44823.28
+0.11%
-2.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2161.66
2148.41
+0.62%
+0.54%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10219.75
10219.75
+0.00%
+2.43%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
971.05
968.69
+0.24%
+4.88%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2052.79
2055.32
-0.12%
+1.75%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
793.69
799.73
-0.76%
-1.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
583.64
583.41
+0.04%
+2.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7610
0.0260
+236bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5850
-0.0440
+215bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6790
0.0000
+198bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5340
-0.0030
+214bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9790
0.0350
+255bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.3000
0.0430
+260bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.21
2.20
2.17
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.40
0.51
0.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.75
1.78
1.78
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Alison Williams)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
