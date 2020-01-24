CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain after euro zone PMIs, Czech bond rally pauses

WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Friday, as better than expected PMI data from the euro zone helped restore risk appetite that had taken a hit in recent days from the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

IHS Markit flash PMI data for the European Union's economic powerhouse Germany showed its private sector gained momentum in January, while euro zone data showed increased optimism about the year ahead despite business activity remaining weak at the start of the year.

"I think the main reason that CEE currencies gained today in the morning are better-than-expected flash PMIs released in the morning ... the risk appetite is back on the market," said Santander Bank Polska economist Marcin Sulewski.

At 0926 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.34% firmer against the euro at 335.70, while the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.19% against the common currency to be bid at 25.110 and the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.10% to 4.2408.

Czech bond yields were mixed after a two-day dive lower as expectations the country's weighting in a key JPMorgan emerging markets bond index will rise at the end of January.

One fund manager said JPMorgan had sent a note on Tuesday saying the October 2033 bond CZ1005243=, CZ15YT=RR would be put in on the last day of January, pushing the country's weighting up by 37 basis points.

The 2033 bond yield has dropped around 30 basis points since Tuesday's close.

The Czech Republic, whose credit rating is the best in central Europe, has a current weighting in JPMorgan's GBI-EM Global Diversified index for local currency government debt of 3.69%.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR climbed over 4 basis points to 2.30% as investor focus shifted from coronavirus to the flash PMI data.

Stocks also got a boost from the risk-on mood, with Poland's WIG 20 index .WIG20 up 0.68% at 0941 GMT and Prague's PX index .PX gaining 0.64% as it contimued to hover around multi-year highs.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1180

25.1550

+0.15%

+1.25%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

336.1000

337.2400

+0.34%

-1.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2462

4.2475

+0.03%

+0.24%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7785

4.7798

+0.03%

+0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4430

7.4430

+0.00%

+0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5400

+0.05%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1142.17

1135.4000

+0.60%

+2.38%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44870.60

44823.28

+0.11%

-2.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2161.66

2148.41

+0.62%

+0.54%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10219.75

10219.75

+0.00%

+2.43%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

971.05

968.69

+0.24%

+4.88%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2052.79

2055.32

-0.12%

+1.75%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

793.69

799.73

-0.76%

-1.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

583.64

583.41

+0.04%

+2.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7610

0.0260

+236bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5850

-0.0440

+215bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6790

0.0000

+198bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5340

-0.0030

+214bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.9790

0.0350

+255bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.3000

0.0430

+260bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.21

2.20

2.17

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.40

0.51

0.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.75

1.78

1.78

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

