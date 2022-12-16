CEE MARKETS-Currencies flit sideways, EU funds remain in focus

By Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies remained relatively stable on Friday while traders followed developments in the row between Warsaw and Brussels on the rule of law, which is blocking Poland's access to European Union recovery funds.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.1% to 4.6955 versus the euro.

Poland's government said on Tuesday it had agreed amendments with Brussels amendments to a judiciary bill that would free up billions in funds. The bill was due to be debated in parliament on Thursday, but was taken off the agenda after the country's president voiced concerns.

A deputy parliament speaker said it would probably be debated at a sitting in January, after consultations with the president and a junior coalition partner of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party who is critical of the bill.

"The zloty remains stable within the range that has been in force for over a month and we do not expect that to change today," Bank Millenium said in a report.

"We assume, however, that Thursday's quite unexpected decision to remove the law on the Supreme Court from the agenda ... means that the EUR/PLN exchange rate may move closer to the upper limit of the horizontal trend, ie. 4.7070."

Investors will also be watching the last Polish bond switch tender of the year at 1100 GMT.

Elsewhere, the forint EURHUF= was 0.2% stronger on the day and trading at 406.550 per euro, still supported by a deal this week with the EU over 5.8 billion euros ($6.15 billion) of recovery funds.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was unchanged at 24.2550 per euro.

Both the National Bank of Hungary and Czech National Bank will hold rate-setting meetings next week.

Morgan Stanley said it expected no change in rates in Hungary on Tuesday, but "the deteriorating inflation outlook is likely to keep the central bank leaning towards more tightening should FX depreciation resume".

In the Czech Republic, Morgan Stanley said it expected the central bank to keep rates at their current level until the third quarter of 2023, when it sees a first 25 basis points cut.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could cut rates in 2024, central banker Gabriela Maslowska said in an article published on Friday, adding that it would be best to keep borrowing costs stable for several months.

Stock markets in the region were mostly down, with blue-chip indexes in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX falling more than 1% each.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0940 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2550

24.2630

+0.03%

+2.54%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

406.5500

407.3500

+0.20%

-9.14%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6955

4.7000

+0.10%

-2.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9185

4.9150

-0.07%

+0.60%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5360

7.5365

+0.01%

-0.25%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.2850

+0.03%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1167.73

1171.3400

-0.31%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44315.57

44809.64

-1.10%

-12.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1737.69

1756.52

-1.07%

-23.35%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11915.25

11914.53

+0.01%

-8.77%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1068.18

1071.44

-0.30%

-14.92%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1936.73

1934.98

+0.09%

-6.86%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

811.58

811.58

+0.00%

-1.12%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.14

602.48

+0.11%

-5.12%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5150

-0.0890

+305bps

-18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0230

0.0030

+275bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7490

0.0280

+257bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9560

0.1560

+449bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7660

0.1640

+450bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6990

0.1570

+452bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.84

6.37

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.18

14.13

12.58

16.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.24

7.31

7.09

7.08

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

