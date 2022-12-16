CEE MARKETS-Currencies flit sideways, EU funds remain in focus

By Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz
WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies remained relatively stable on Friday while traders followed developments in the row between Warsaw and Brussels on the rule of law, which is blocking Poland's access to European Union recovery funds.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.1% to 4.6955 versus the euro.
Poland's government said on Tuesday it had agreed amendments with Brussels amendments to a judiciary bill that would free up billions in funds. The bill was due to be debated in parliament on Thursday, but was taken off the agenda after the country's president voiced concerns.
A deputy parliament speaker said it would probably be debated at a sitting in January, after consultations with the president and a junior coalition partner of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party who is critical of the bill.
"The zloty remains stable within the range that has been in force for over a month and we do not expect that to change today," Bank Millenium said in a report.
"We assume, however, that Thursday's quite unexpected decision to remove the law on the Supreme Court from the agenda ... means that the EUR/PLN exchange rate may move closer to the upper limit of the horizontal trend, ie. 4.7070."
Investors will also be watching the last Polish bond switch tender of the year at 1100 GMT.
Elsewhere, the forint EURHUF= was 0.2% stronger on the day and trading at 406.550 per euro, still supported by a deal this week with the EU over 5.8 billion euros ($6.15 billion) of recovery funds.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was unchanged at 24.2550 per euro.
Both the National Bank of Hungary and Czech National Bank will hold rate-setting meetings next week.
Morgan Stanley said it expected no change in rates in Hungary on Tuesday, but "the deteriorating inflation outlook is likely to keep the central bank leaning towards more tightening should FX depreciation resume".
In the Czech Republic, Morgan Stanley said it expected the central bank to keep rates at their current level until the third quarter of 2023, when it sees a first 25 basis points cut.
Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could cut rates in 2024, central banker Gabriela Maslowska said in an article published on Friday, adding that it would be best to keep borrowing costs stable for several months.
Stock markets in the region were mostly down, with blue-chip indexes in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX falling more than 1% each.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0940 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2550
24.2630
+0.03%
+2.54%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
406.5500
407.3500
+0.20%
-9.14%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6955
4.7000
+0.10%
-2.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9185
4.9150
-0.07%
+0.60%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5360
7.5365
+0.01%
-0.25%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.2850
+0.03%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1167.73
1171.3400
-0.31%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44315.57
44809.64
-1.10%
-12.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1737.69
1756.52
-1.07%
-23.35%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11915.25
11914.53
+0.01%
-8.77%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1068.18
1071.44
-0.30%
-14.92%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1936.73
1934.98
+0.09%
-6.86%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.58
811.58
+0.00%
-1.12%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
603.14
602.48
+0.11%
-5.12%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5150
-0.0890
+305bps
-18bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0230
0.0030
+275bps
-11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7490
0.0280
+257bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9560
0.1560
+449bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7660
0.1640
+450bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6990
0.1570
+452bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
6.84
6.37
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.18
14.13
12.58
16.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.24
7.31
7.09
7.08
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9424 euros)
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
