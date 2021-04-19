CEE MARKETS-Currencies flat, crown dips as diplomatic row with Russia escalates

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 19 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were flat on Monday, while the Czech crown edged lower as diplomatic tensions between Russia and the Czech Republic escalated.

The Czech Republic on Saturday expelled 18 Russian diplomats after saying that two alleged Russian spies were behind a deadly explosion at a Czech ammunition depot in 2014. As a response, Russia on Sunday expelled 20 Czech diplomats.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.12% to trade at 25.935 versus the euro, showing little reaction to the diplomatic row that has added to western tensions with Russia.

The Russian rouble dipped amid concerns over Western sanctions against the country.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= edged up 0.06% to 361.25 to the euro, keeping stable after underperforming the region on Friday.

The forint slid more than 1% last week as the currency weakened in a correction after weeks of steady gains and as investors unwound short zloty positions, which caused a flow in the zloty-forint trade on Friday, traders said.

"This level around 360 seems realistic now, there was no reason for the forint to strenghten further. Neither the fundamentals, nor the technical picture supported that," a Budapest-based trader said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was unmoved. The Romanian leu EURRON= ticked up 0.02% to 4.9265 per euro as the government

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's upgraded Romania's outlook to 'Stable' from 'Negative' on Friday while keeping its sovereign rating on the lowest investment grade saying it viewed the centrist government's fiscal consolidation agenda as credible.

Most stock markets in the region gained, tracking markets in Europe and elsewhere as world shares traded near record highs on pandemic recovery hopes. NL1N2MC0ED

Warsaw .WIG20 led gains by adding 1% while Prague .PX was 0.27% higher and Bucharest .BETI gained 0.3%. Budapest .BUX slid 0.26%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1111 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9350

25.9050

-0.12%

+1.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.2500

361.4500

+0.06%

+0.41%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5485

4.5485

+0.00%

+0.24%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9265

4.9270

+0.01%

-1.25%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5680

7.5695

+0.02%

-0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.6000

+0.17%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1106.76

1103.7800

+0.27%

+7.75%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42885.78

42997.61

-0.26%

+1.85%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2033.27

2012.27

+1.04%

+2.48%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11180.86

11147.32

+0.30%

+14.03%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1047.47

1045.54

+0.18%

+16.28%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1879.27

1878.67

+0.03%

+8.05%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

764.77

761.70

+0.40%

+2.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

515.44

513.66

+0.35%

+15.17%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6840

0.0470

+137bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4190

-0.0440

+203bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8490

-0.0340

+212bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0940

-0.0070

+078bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7790

-0.0160

+139bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4790

-0.0020

+175bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.43

0.63

0.87

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.95

1.12

1.26

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.24

0.33

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

