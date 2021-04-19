CEE MARKETS-Currencies flat, crown dips as diplomatic row with Russia escalates

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 19 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies were flat on Monday, while the Czech crown edged lower as diplomatic tensions between Russia and the Czech Republic escalated.
The Czech Republic on Saturday expelled 18 Russian diplomats after saying that two alleged Russian spies were behind a deadly explosion at a Czech ammunition depot in 2014. As a response, Russia on Sunday expelled 20 Czech diplomats.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.12% to trade at 25.935 versus the euro, showing little reaction to the diplomatic row that has added to western tensions with Russia.
The Russian rouble dipped amid concerns over Western sanctions against the country.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= edged up 0.06% to 361.25 to the euro, keeping stable after underperforming the region on Friday.
The forint slid more than 1% last week as the currency weakened in a correction after weeks of steady gains and as investors unwound short zloty positions, which caused a flow in the zloty-forint trade on Friday, traders said.
"This level around 360 seems realistic now, there was no reason for the forint to strenghten further. Neither the fundamentals, nor the technical picture supported that," a Budapest-based trader said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was unmoved. The Romanian leu EURRON= ticked up 0.02% to 4.9265 per euro as the government
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's upgraded Romania's outlook to 'Stable' from 'Negative' on Friday while keeping its sovereign rating on the lowest investment grade saying it viewed the centrist government's fiscal consolidation agenda as credible.
Most stock markets in the region gained, tracking markets in Europe and elsewhere as world shares traded near record highs on pandemic recovery hopes. NL1N2MC0ED
Warsaw .WIG20 led gains by adding 1% while Prague .PX was 0.27% higher and Bucharest .BETI gained 0.3%. Budapest .BUX slid 0.26%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1111 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9350
25.9050
-0.12%
+1.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.2500
361.4500
+0.06%
+0.41%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5485
4.5485
+0.00%
+0.24%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9265
4.9270
+0.01%
-1.25%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5680
7.5695
+0.02%
-0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.6000
+0.17%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1106.76
1103.7800
+0.27%
+7.75%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42885.78
42997.61
-0.26%
+1.85%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2033.27
2012.27
+1.04%
+2.48%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11180.86
11147.32
+0.30%
+14.03%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1047.47
1045.54
+0.18%
+16.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1879.27
1878.67
+0.03%
+8.05%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
764.77
761.70
+0.40%
+2.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
515.44
513.66
+0.35%
+15.17%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6840
0.0470
+137bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4190
-0.0440
+203bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8490
-0.0340
+212bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0940
-0.0070
+078bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7790
-0.0160
+139bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4790
-0.0020
+175bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.63
0.87
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.95
1.12
1.26
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.24
0.33
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
