CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on upbeat global mood, industrial data

WARSAW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Thursday as improving global sentiment and some moderately positive industrial data helped them shake off losses incurred earlier in a week of high volatility.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, in particular, has been on a rollercoaster ride this week, posting its biggest intraday gain since May on Tuesday after previously weakening on concerns about rising coronavirus cases and the country's relations with the European Union.
"I think investors decided it was time for a correction," said Krystian Jaworski, senior economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw.
"After the debate between Biden and Trump we saw an increased possibility of Biden winning so this also supported risk appetite. Higher risk appetite and correction both those things contributed to the strengthening of the currencies."
At 0923 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.41% firmer against the euro at 4.5115, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.26% stronger at 26.98, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.71% to trade at 360.90.
In Hungary, investors were waiting for the central bank's one-week deposit tender.
The bank holds the tender every Thursday and sets the interest rate weekly. The bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on the facility last Thursday by 15 basis points to 0.75%, which helped buoy the forint.
PMI readings in Poland and the Czech Republic showed marginal improvements in the country's manufacturing sectors, while in Hungary the reading fell below the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction.
Czech bonds ticked slightly lower, taking in stride Finance Ministry plans to propose a 320 billion crown ($13.87 billion) budget gap next year - equal to about 5.5% of GDP - which is larger than some anticipated.
The figure still does not include a planned personal income tax cut worth about 70 billion crowns.
Czech 10-year bond yields CZ10YT=RR were at 0.854%, while Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell 1 basis point to 1.303%
Stocks were mixed, with Prague's PX index falling 1%, while in Budapest the main index .BUX rose 0.74%. Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was flat.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1123 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9800
27.0500
+0.26%
-5.74%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.9000
363.4500
+0.71%
-8.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5115
4.5300
+0.41%
-5.65%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8740
+0.00%
-1.76%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5605
7.5605
+0.00%
-1.52%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
859.51
868.3300
-1.02%
-22.96%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33167.70
32923.53
+0.74%
-28.03%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1712.63
1712.73
-0.01%
-20.35%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9014.67
9007.20
+0.08%
-9.65%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
853.24
846.20
+0.83%
-7.84%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1612.76
1608.54
+0.26%
-20.06%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
691.06
692.93
-0.27%
-13.80%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
427.88
427.55
+0.08%
-24.69%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0630
-0.0280
+076bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4760
-0.0570
+118bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8540
-0.0070
+137bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0590
-0.0300
+076bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5670
-0.0390
+127bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3030
-0.0100
+182bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.30
0.35
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.04
1.06
1.11
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.18
0.18
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
