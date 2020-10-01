CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on upbeat global mood, industrial data

WARSAW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Thursday as improving global sentiment and some moderately positive industrial data helped them shake off losses incurred earlier in a week of high volatility.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, in particular, has been on a rollercoaster ride this week, posting its biggest intraday gain since May on Tuesday after previously weakening on concerns about rising coronavirus cases and the country's relations with the European Union.

"I think investors decided it was time for a correction," said Krystian Jaworski, senior economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw.

"After the debate between Biden and Trump we saw an increased possibility of Biden winning so this also supported risk appetite. Higher risk appetite and correction both those things contributed to the strengthening of the currencies."

At 0923 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.41% firmer against the euro at 4.5115, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.26% stronger at 26.98, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.71% to trade at 360.90.

In Hungary, investors were waiting for the central bank's one-week deposit tender.

The bank holds the tender every Thursday and sets the interest rate weekly. The bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on the facility last Thursday by 15 basis points to 0.75%, which helped buoy the forint.

PMI readings in Poland and the Czech Republic showed marginal improvements in the country's manufacturing sectors, while in Hungary the reading fell below the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Czech bonds ticked slightly lower, taking in stride Finance Ministry plans to propose a 320 billion crown ($13.87 billion) budget gap next year - equal to about 5.5% of GDP - which is larger than some anticipated.

The figure still does not include a planned personal income tax cut worth about 70 billion crowns.

Czech 10-year bond yields CZ10YT=RR were at 0.854%, while Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell 1 basis point to 1.303%

Stocks were mixed, with Prague's PX index falling 1%, while in Budapest the main index .BUX rose 0.74%. Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1123 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.9800

27.0500

+0.26%

-5.74%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.9000

363.4500

+0.71%

-8.24%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5115

4.5300

+0.41%

-5.65%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8740

+0.00%

-1.76%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5605

7.5605

+0.00%

-1.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

859.51

868.3300

-1.02%

-22.96%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33167.70

32923.53

+0.74%

-28.03%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1712.63

1712.73

-0.01%

-20.35%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9014.67

9007.20

+0.08%

-9.65%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

853.24

846.20

+0.83%

-7.84%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1612.76

1608.54

+0.26%

-20.06%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

691.06

692.93

-0.27%

-13.80%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

427.88

427.55

+0.08%

-24.69%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0630

-0.0280

+076bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4760

-0.0570

+118bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8540

-0.0070

+137bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0590

-0.0300

+076bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5670

-0.0390

+127bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3030

-0.0100

+182bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.30

0.35

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.04

1.06

1.11

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.18

0.18

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni)

