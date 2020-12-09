CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on EU budget deal hopes, stocks also rise

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Wednesday, with the forint and the zloty also gaining, as markets started to price in a deal that could eliminate Poland and Hungary's veto of the European Union's budget and recovery package.

Poland and Hungary are blocking over 1.8 trillion euros in funding because they oppose a clause linking the release of funds to the rule of law.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki but they gave no ground on Tuesday after their meeting in Warsaw. Orban said that he hoped for a breakthrough this week and a "victory" for their two countries.

"The forint and the zloty are strengthening because the market is pricing in an agreement based on the positive statements from politicians last night," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"If things calm down, the forint could strengthen significantly."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the EU was looking for a way to lift the veto while maintaining the rule of law mechanism.

EU leaders will try to reach an agreement to unblock the funding at a summit that starts on Thursday.

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.28% at 358.00 per euro on Wednesday after it weakened past the 360-level in the previous session. The zloty EURPLN= gained 0.38% and was trading at 4.4490 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.43% and was trading at 26.259 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.06% and was trading at 4.868 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the region strengthened boosted by the global risk-on mood.

Budapest's index .BUX led gains, adding 2.47% and touching to its highest level since the first wave of the pandemic pummeled the market in March. OTP Bank OTPB.BU outperformed the wider market and added 3.17% by 0925 GMT.

Prague's equities .PX were up 0.58% and Warsaw .WIG20 added 1.32%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI firmed 0.7%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1035 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

26.2590

26.3710

+0.43%

-3.15%

EURHUF=

358.0000

359.0000

+0.28%

-7.50%

EURPLN=

4.4490

4.4500

+0.38%

-4.33%

EURRON=

4.8680

4.8711

+0.06%

-1.64%

EURHRK=

7.5420

7.5398

-0.03%

-1.28%

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

982.72

977.1000

+0.58%

-11.91%

.BUX

40635.70

39655.97

+2.47%

-11.82%

.WIG20

1996.20

1970.27

+1.32%

-7.16%

.BETI

9535.62

9469.56

+0.70%

-4.43%

.SBITOP

892.22

891.28

+0.11%

-3.63%

.CRBEX

1760.46

1757.91

+0.15%

-12.74%

.BELEX15

716.14

715.45

+0.10%

-10.67%

.SOFIX

436.49

435.29

+0.28%

-23.17%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

spread

CZ2YT=RR

0.1170

-0.0230

+088bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

0.8340

-0.0460

+162bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

1.2860

-0.0290

+189bps

-4bps

PL2YT=RR

0.0250

-0.0320

+079bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

0.5210

-0.0270

+131bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

1.3840

0.0150

+199bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.46

0.59

0.35

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.74

0.77

0.79

0.75

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.23

0.26

0.22

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

