CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on EU budget deal hopes, stocks also rise
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Wednesday, with the forint and the zloty also gaining, as markets started to price in a deal that could eliminate Poland and Hungary's veto of the European Union's budget and recovery package.
Poland and Hungary are blocking over 1.8 trillion euros in funding because they oppose a clause linking the release of funds to the rule of law.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki but they gave no ground on Tuesday after their meeting in Warsaw. Orban said that he hoped for a breakthrough this week and a "victory" for their two countries.
"The forint and the zloty are strengthening because the market is pricing in an agreement based on the positive statements from politicians last night," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"If things calm down, the forint could strengthen significantly."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the EU was looking for a way to lift the veto while maintaining the rule of law mechanism.
EU leaders will try to reach an agreement to unblock the funding at a summit that starts on Thursday.
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.28% at 358.00 per euro on Wednesday after it weakened past the 360-level in the previous session. The zloty EURPLN= gained 0.38% and was trading at 4.4490 versus the common currency.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.43% and was trading at 26.259 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.06% and was trading at 4.868 versus the common currency.
Stocks in the region strengthened boosted by the global risk-on mood.
Budapest's index .BUX led gains, adding 2.47% and touching to its highest level since the first wave of the pandemic pummeled the market in March. OTP Bank OTPB.BU outperformed the wider market and added 3.17% by 0925 GMT.
Prague's equities .PX were up 0.58% and Warsaw .WIG20 added 1.32%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI firmed 0.7%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1035 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
26.2590
26.3710
+0.43%
-3.15%
EURHUF=
358.0000
359.0000
+0.28%
-7.50%
EURPLN=
4.4490
4.4500
+0.38%
-4.33%
EURRON=
4.8680
4.8711
+0.06%
-1.64%
EURHRK=
7.5420
7.5398
-0.03%
-1.28%
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
982.72
977.1000
+0.58%
-11.91%
.BUX
40635.70
39655.97
+2.47%
-11.82%
.WIG20
1996.20
1970.27
+1.32%
-7.16%
.BETI
9535.62
9469.56
+0.70%
-4.43%
.SBITOP
892.22
891.28
+0.11%
-3.63%
.CRBEX
1760.46
1757.91
+0.15%
-12.74%
.BELEX15
716.14
715.45
+0.10%
-10.67%
.SOFIX
436.49
435.29
+0.28%
-23.17%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
spread
CZ2YT=RR
0.1170
-0.0230
+088bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
0.8340
-0.0460
+162bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
1.2860
-0.0290
+189bps
-4bps
PL2YT=RR
0.0250
-0.0320
+079bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
0.5210
-0.0270
+131bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
1.3840
0.0150
+199bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.46
0.59
0.35
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.74
0.77
0.79
0.75
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.23
0.26
0.22
are for ask prices
