CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, better-than-expected GDP data boosts Czech crown

By 1040 GMT, the crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% against the euro at 25.9300. The Czech economy grew on a quarterly basis to end 2020, defying expectations of a fall amid tighter coronavirus lockdown measures, preliminary data showed.
Markets have priced in expectations that the Czech central bank (CNB) could start hiking interest rates later in 2021, ahead of others in the region, eyeing inflationary pressures from still-low unemployment and a record income tax cut.
"From the CNB's point of view, the better GDP result is an argument in favour of considering raising rates this year, although the stronger crown speaks against hurrying with tighter monetary conditions," said Radomir Jac, chief economist with Generali Investments CEE.
Short-end forward rate agreements (FRAs) climbed slightly after the GDP data.
"Today's data increases a probability that the CNB will hike in the third quarter if the pandemic fades away after vaccination," Erste Bank said in a note. "Today's figures should support the crown for this reason."
Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= extended its gains from the previous session to a seven-week high. At 1040 GMT it was up 0.1% against the euro at 355.5000.
"There is no fundamental reason for the firming of the forint; it is a technical move while all emerging currencies are strengthening," said a trader in Budapest.
"Based on the technical picture there is room for the forint to strengthen as far as 353 or 352."
The Romanian leu EURRON= also benefitted from the rise in regional currencies, trading 0.1% up versus the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% stronger versus the euro at 4.5025, testing the 4.50 level which analysts see as a line the central bank will not allow the currency to drop under.
"On the one hand, the direction of a weaker zloty is counteracted by solid economic foundations, and on the other, the narrative of the National Bank of Poland protects against breaking the 4.50 barrier," Bank Millennium said in a note.
Stocks markets were mixed across the region, with Prague's bluechip index .PX and Bucharest's .BETI up 1.8% and 0.2%, respectively, while Warsaw's .WIG20 fell 0.8%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1142 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9300
25.9480
+0.07%
+1.15%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.5000
355.9500
+0.13%
+2.03%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5000
4.5100
+0.22%
+1.32%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8765
+0.05%
-0.18%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5825
7.5735
-0.12%
-0.46%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1045.14
1028.0700
+1.66%
+1.75%
Budapest
.BUX
43670.68
43703.87
-0.08%
+3.71%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1953.09
1967.72
-0.74%
-1.56%
Bucharest
.BETI
10415.83
10392.06
+0.23%
+6.22%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
939.44
939.47
-0.00%
+4.28%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1797.09
1793.10
+0.22%
+3.32%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
731.67
732.44
-0.11%
-2.26%
Sofia
.SOFIX
498.99
497.38
+0.32%
+11.50%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2680
-0.0310
+098bps
-3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8580
-0.0240
+157bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3370
-0.0110
+183bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0430
0.0050
+076bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4260
-0.0300
+114bps
-5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1650
0.0090
+166bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.40
0.45
0.59
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.76
0.81
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
