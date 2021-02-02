CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, better-than-expected GDP data boosts Czech crown

By 1040 GMT, the crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% against the euro at 25.9300. The Czech economy grew on a quarterly basis to end 2020, defying expectations of a fall amid tighter coronavirus lockdown measures, preliminary data showed.

Markets have priced in expectations that the Czech central bank (CNB) could start hiking interest rates later in 2021, ahead of others in the region, eyeing inflationary pressures from still-low unemployment and a record income tax cut.

"From the CNB's point of view, the better GDP result is an argument in favour of considering raising rates this year, although the stronger crown speaks against hurrying with tighter monetary conditions," said Radomir Jac, chief economist with Generali Investments CEE.

Short-end forward rate agreements (FRAs) climbed slightly after the GDP data.

"Today's data increases a probability that the CNB will hike in the third quarter if the pandemic fades away after vaccination," Erste Bank said in a note. "Today's figures should support the crown for this reason."

Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= extended its gains from the previous session to a seven-week high. At 1040 GMT it was up 0.1% against the euro at 355.5000.

"There is no fundamental reason for the firming of the forint; it is a technical move while all emerging currencies are strengthening," said a trader in Budapest.

"Based on the technical picture there is room for the forint to strengthen as far as 353 or 352."

The Romanian leu EURRON= also benefitted from the rise in regional currencies, trading 0.1% up versus the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% stronger versus the euro at 4.5025, testing the 4.50 level which analysts see as a line the central bank will not allow the currency to drop under.

"On the one hand, the direction of a weaker zloty is counteracted by solid economic foundations, and on the other, the narrative of the National Bank of Poland protects against breaking the 4.50 barrier," Bank Millennium said in a note.

Stocks markets were mixed across the region, with Prague's bluechip index .PX and Bucharest's .BETI up 1.8% and 0.2%, respectively, while Warsaw's .WIG20 fell 0.8%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1142 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9300

25.9480

+0.07%

+1.15%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.5000

355.9500

+0.13%

+2.03%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5000

4.5100

+0.22%

+1.32%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8765

+0.05%

-0.18%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5825

7.5735

-0.12%

-0.46%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1045.14

1028.0700

+1.66%

+1.75%

Budapest

.BUX

43670.68

43703.87

-0.08%

+3.71%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1953.09

1967.72

-0.74%

-1.56%

Bucharest

.BETI

10415.83

10392.06

+0.23%

+6.22%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

939.44

939.47

-0.00%

+4.28%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1797.09

1793.10

+0.22%

+3.32%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

731.67

732.44

-0.11%

-2.26%

Sofia

.SOFIX

498.99

497.38

+0.32%

+11.50%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2680

-0.0310

+098bps

-3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8580

-0.0240

+157bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3370

-0.0110

+183bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0430

0.0050

+076bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4260

-0.0300

+114bps

-5bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1650

0.0090

+166bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.40

0.45

0.59

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.76

0.81

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.