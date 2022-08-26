CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as markets eye Fed meeting
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies edged higher on Friday in low liquidity as investors were looking ahead to a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, eyeing comments on the bank's rate-hike path.
"Trade is quiet today, everyone is waiting for the Jackson Hole meeting," said an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% on the day, trading at 410.40 per euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.04% to 24.660. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.15% to 4.7410 to the euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.06% to 4.8745.
"In case [Powell's] comments refer to a possible interest rate hike by 75 bps in September, we are counting on a strengthening of the dollar ... and pressure on emerging market currencies," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
Investors were are also looking ahead to the National Bank of Hungary's rate meeting on Tuesday where it is widely expected to continue its tightening cycle as it fights soaring inflation.
"The debate is likely to be whether to continue with outsized interest rate hikes of 100bp or to reduce the pace to 50bp," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
"Ultimately, the decision is likely to be driven by the performance in EUR/HUF, as it is now trading near the previous peak. A 50bp hike could disappoint the market, which expects a hike closer to 100bp."
The currency fell as far as 414.75 per euro earlier this week, near its historic low of 416.90 it hit on July 6.
The forint, Central Europe's worst performer so far this year having lost more than 10% against the euro, has recently been pressured by high energy prices, a firming of the dollar and a lack of agreement between Hungary and the European Union over EU funds vital for the Hungarian economy.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.64% and Budapest's equities .BUX gaining 0.12%. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 weakened 0.81%, while Bucharest .BETI was up 0.41%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1009 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6600
24.6700
+0.04%
+0.86%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
410.4000
411.6500
+0.30%
-9.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7410
4.7480
+0.15%
-3.16%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8745
4.8715
-0.06%
+1.51%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5100
7.5115
+0.02%
+0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3550
+0.05%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1189.73
1182.1300
+0.64%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43481.25
43428.43
+0.12%
-14.27%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1618.82
1632.00
-0.81%
-28.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12347.56
12297.24
+0.41%
-5.46%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1147.55
1156.04
-0.73%
-8.60%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1999.60
1998.27
+0.07%
-3.84%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
835.97
850.50
-1.71%
+1.85%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.83
607.32
+0.74%
-3.75%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3110
0.0260
+540bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0410
0.0000
+392bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6310
0.0080
+328bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.2980
0.0020
+639bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6400
0.0080
+552bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2080
-0.0220
+485bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.42
7.43
7.21
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.60
14.63
14.31
12.28
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.62
7.69
7.54
7.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
