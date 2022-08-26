PX

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as markets eye Fed meeting

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Most Central European currencies edged higher on Friday in low liquidity as investors were looking ahead to a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, eyeing comments on the bank's rate-hike path.

"Trade is quiet today, everyone is waiting for the Jackson Hole meeting," said an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% on the day, trading at 410.40 per euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.04% to 24.660. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.15% to 4.7410 to the euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.06% to 4.8745.

"In case [Powell's] comments refer to a possible interest rate hike by 75 bps in September, we are counting on a strengthening of the dollar ... and pressure on emerging market currencies," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

Investors were are also looking ahead to the National Bank of Hungary's rate meeting on Tuesday where it is widely expected to continue its tightening cycle as it fights soaring inflation.

"The debate is likely to be whether to continue with outsized interest rate hikes of 100bp or to reduce the pace to 50bp," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

"Ultimately, the decision is likely to be driven by the performance in EUR/HUF, as it is now trading near the previous peak. A 50bp hike could disappoint the market, which expects a hike closer to 100bp."

The currency fell as far as 414.75 per euro earlier this week, near its historic low of 416.90 it hit on July 6.

The forint, Central Europe's worst performer so far this year having lost more than 10% against the euro, has recently been pressured by high energy prices, a firming of the dollar and a lack of agreement between Hungary and the European Union over EU funds vital for the Hungarian economy.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.64% and Budapest's equities .BUX gaining 0.12%. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 weakened 0.81%, while Bucharest .BETI was up 0.41%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1009 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6600

24.6700

+0.04%

+0.86%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

410.4000

411.6500

+0.30%

-9.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7410

4.7480

+0.15%

-3.16%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8745

4.8715

-0.06%

+1.51%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5100

7.5115

+0.02%

+0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3550

+0.05%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1189.73

1182.1300

+0.64%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43481.25

43428.43

+0.12%

-14.27%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1618.82

1632.00

-0.81%

-28.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12347.56

12297.24

+0.41%

-5.46%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1147.55

1156.04

-0.73%

-8.60%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1999.60

1998.27

+0.07%

-3.84%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.97

850.50

-1.71%

+1.85%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.83

607.32

+0.74%

-3.75%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3110

0.0260

+540bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0410

0.0000

+392bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6310

0.0080

+328bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.2980

0.0020

+639bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6400

0.0080

+552bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2080

-0.0220

+485bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.42

7.43

7.21

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.60

14.63

14.31

12.28

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.62

7.69

7.54

7.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

