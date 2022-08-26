CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as markets eye Fed meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies edged higher on Friday in low liquidity as investors were looking ahead to a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, eyeing comments on the bank's rate-hike path.

"Trade is quiet today, everyone is waiting for the Jackson Hole meeting," said an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% on the day, trading at 410.40 per euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.04% to 24.660. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.15% to 4.7410 to the euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.06% to 4.8745.

"In case [Powell's] comments refer to a possible interest rate hike by 75 bps in September, we are counting on a strengthening of the dollar ... and pressure on emerging market currencies," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

Investors were are also looking ahead to the National Bank of Hungary's rate meeting on Tuesday where it is widely expected to continue its tightening cycle as it fights soaring inflation.

"The debate is likely to be whether to continue with outsized interest rate hikes of 100bp or to reduce the pace to 50bp," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

"Ultimately, the decision is likely to be driven by the performance in EUR/HUF, as it is now trading near the previous peak. A 50bp hike could disappoint the market, which expects a hike closer to 100bp."

The currency fell as far as 414.75 per euro earlier this week, near its historic low of 416.90 it hit on July 6.

The forint, Central Europe's worst performer so far this year having lost more than 10% against the euro, has recently been pressured by high energy prices, a firming of the dollar and a lack of agreement between Hungary and the European Union over EU funds vital for the Hungarian economy.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.64% and Budapest's equities .BUX gaining 0.12%. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 weakened 0.81%, while Bucharest .BETI was up 0.41%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1009 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.6600 24.6700 +0.04% +0.86% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 410.4000 411.6500 +0.30% -9.99% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7410 4.7480 +0.15% -3.16% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8745 4.8715 -0.06% +1.51% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5100 7.5115 +0.02% +0.10% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3000 117.3550 +0.05% +0.24% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1189.73 1182.1300 +0.64% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43481.25 43428.43 +0.12% -14.27% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1618.82 1632.00 -0.81% -28.59% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12347.56 12297.24 +0.41% -5.46% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1147.55 1156.04 -0.73% -8.60% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1999.60 1998.27 +0.07% -3.84% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 835.97 850.50 -1.71% +1.85% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 611.83 607.32 +0.74% -3.75% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.3110 0.0260 +540bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.0410 0.0000 +392bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.6310 0.0080 +328bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 7.2980 0.0020 +639bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.6400 0.0080 +552bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.2080 -0.0220 +485bps -5bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.42 7.43 7.21 7.25 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.60 14.63 14.31 12.28 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.62 7.69 7.54 7.06 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

