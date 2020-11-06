CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as investors eye U.S. elections, Polish c.bank

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were slightly firmer on Friday, with investors focused on the U.S. elections and a rate-setting meeting in Poland.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to the White House hours after Trump falsely claimed the election was being "stolen" from him.

Meanwhile in Poland, central bankers were gathering for a rate-setting meeting which had been rescheduled from Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected rates to stay at a record low of 0.1%. But the decision to postpone the meeting amid spiralling COVID-19 case numbers and government warnings that a blanket lockdown may be needed meant investors were watching events more nervously than would otherwise have been the case.

"When it comes to the zloty, we are waiting for the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) meeting... this is a possible risk for the zloty appreciation right now because of the possible action, further loosening of monetary policy," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.

"If there is no surprise we expect that the zloty will hover around current levels," he said, adding that he expected the central bank to use tools other than cutting rates to fight the effects of the pandemic.

At 1013 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.24% stronger against the euro at 4.5243. The Hungarian Forint EURHUF= was 0.18% firmer at 358.65 and the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.09% to 26.67.

The Czech National Bank kept its interest rates unchanged on Thursday as expected and indicated no changes were likely in the coming months.

Stocks were weaker, with the main indices in Warsaw .WIG20, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX falling 0.16-1.01% after a strong run in recent days.

Shares of Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU rose over 5% at the open after its third-quarter results far exceeded expectations.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell 1 basis point to 1.145. Poland's Finance Ministry will hold a switch tender on Friday.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell 3 basis points to 1.016.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1113 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6700

26.6950

+0.09%

-4.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.6500

359.2900

+0.18%

-7.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5243

4.5350

+0.24%

-5.92%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8665

4.8650

-0.03%

-1.61%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5505

+0.01%

-1.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5700

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

863.71

872.4800

-1.01%

-22.58%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35206.91

35264.98

-0.16%

-23.60%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1659.63

1670.43

-0.65%

-22.81%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8820.46

8845.30

-0.28%

-11.59%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

825.27

827.08

-0.22%

-10.86%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1589.38

1591.28

-0.12%

-21.22%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

707.38

697.35

+1.44%

-11.76%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

424.29

425.91

-0.38%

-25.32%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0220

-0.0070

+080bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5740

-0.0630

+138bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0160

-0.0330

+166bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0420

-0.0430

+074bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3130

-0.0150

+112bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1450

-0.0130

+179bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.29

0.33

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.85

0.86

0.89

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.13

0.13

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest)

