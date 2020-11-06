CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as investors eye U.S. elections, Polish c.bank
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were slightly firmer on Friday, with investors focused on the U.S. elections and a rate-setting meeting in Poland.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to the White House hours after Trump falsely claimed the election was being "stolen" from him.
Meanwhile in Poland, central bankers were gathering for a rate-setting meeting which had been rescheduled from Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected rates to stay at a record low of 0.1%. But the decision to postpone the meeting amid spiralling COVID-19 case numbers and government warnings that a blanket lockdown may be needed meant investors were watching events more nervously than would otherwise have been the case.
"When it comes to the zloty, we are waiting for the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) meeting... this is a possible risk for the zloty appreciation right now because of the possible action, further loosening of monetary policy," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
"If there is no surprise we expect that the zloty will hover around current levels," he said, adding that he expected the central bank to use tools other than cutting rates to fight the effects of the pandemic.
At 1013 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.24% stronger against the euro at 4.5243. The Hungarian Forint EURHUF= was 0.18% firmer at 358.65 and the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.09% to 26.67.
The Czech National Bank kept its interest rates unchanged on Thursday as expected and indicated no changes were likely in the coming months.
Stocks were weaker, with the main indices in Warsaw .WIG20, Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX falling 0.16-1.01% after a strong run in recent days.
Shares of Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU rose over 5% at the open after its third-quarter results far exceeded expectations.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell 1 basis point to 1.145. Poland's Finance Ministry will hold a switch tender on Friday.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell 3 basis points to 1.016.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1113 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6700
26.6950
+0.09%
-4.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.6500
359.2900
+0.18%
-7.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5243
4.5350
+0.24%
-5.92%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8665
4.8650
-0.03%
-1.61%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5505
+0.01%
-1.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5700
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
863.71
872.4800
-1.01%
-22.58%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35206.91
35264.98
-0.16%
-23.60%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1659.63
1670.43
-0.65%
-22.81%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8820.46
8845.30
-0.28%
-11.59%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
825.27
827.08
-0.22%
-10.86%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1589.38
1591.28
-0.12%
-21.22%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
707.38
697.35
+1.44%
-11.76%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.29
425.91
-0.38%
-25.32%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0220
-0.0070
+080bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5740
-0.0630
+138bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0160
-0.0330
+166bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0420
-0.0430
+074bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3130
-0.0150
+112bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1450
-0.0130
+179bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.29
0.33
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.85
0.86
0.89
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.13
0.13
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.