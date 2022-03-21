CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as investors eye news from Ukraine, Hungary central bank

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Monday, recouping some of their losses from the end of last week amid market volatility, with news from the war in Ukraine driving investor sentiment.

"We are completely at the mercy of the geopolitical situation," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Any small piece of news can affect the exchange rates."

The zloty and the forint each hit record lows versus the euro earlier this month as markets were hit hard by a global flight to safe-haven assets after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The currencies rebounded last week on news of peace talks.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.12% to trade at 374.70 versus the common currency a day before the central bank was expected to raise its base rate by another 75 basis points to 4.15%, according to a Reuters poll.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.75% and was trading at 24.651 to the euro, falling into a range of 24.60-24.80 after its rebound.

"Any more moves beyond this range would require a new positive impulse. That is hard to come by from the domestic scene in view of relatively dovish statements from the (central bank) governor and an empty calendar," CSOB analysts wrote.

"There would also have to be calmer global market moods, which is difficult with high geopolitical uncertainties."

On Sunday, Czech Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said inflation shocks together with the war in Ukraine may bring Czech economic growth to zero by the end of the year.

He also said that the bank may discuss whether to use its large foreign exchange reserves to not only stabilise exchange rate fluctuations but also to fight inflation.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.47% higher, trading at 4.6880 per euro. The zloty's rate was also affected by reports that the European Commission could soon approve Poland's coronavirus recovery plan, traders and analysts have said.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX leading gains by adding 1.3%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1047 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6510

24.8350

+0.75%

+0.90%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.7000

375.1500

+0.12%

-1.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6880

4.7100

+0.47%

-2.07%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9472

+0.02%

+0.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5720

7.5695

-0.03%

-0.72%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5900

117.6700

+0.07%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1344.07

1326.8500

+1.30%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44275.91

43935.56

+0.77%

-12.71%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2114.62

2099.26

+0.73%

-6.72%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12727.76

12685.01

+0.34%

-2.55%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1209.62

1181.42

+2.39%

-3.65%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2057.89

2050.10

+0.38%

-1.03%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

816.30

806.50

+1.22%

-0.55%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

599.03

601.96

-0.49%

-5.77%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.5750

0.1190

+490bps

+10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8000

-0.0900

+369bps

-12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.5390

0.0100

+314bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.2390

0.0060

+557bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1400

0.0240

+503bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.7990

0.0610

+440bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.85

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.80

7.57

7.44

6.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.79

5.88

5.88

4.40

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.