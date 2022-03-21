CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as investors eye news from Ukraine, Hungary central bank
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Monday, recouping some of their losses from the end of last week amid market volatility, with news from the war in Ukraine driving investor sentiment.
"We are completely at the mercy of the geopolitical situation," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Any small piece of news can affect the exchange rates."
The zloty and the forint each hit record lows versus the euro earlier this month as markets were hit hard by a global flight to safe-haven assets after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The currencies rebounded last week on news of peace talks.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.12% to trade at 374.70 versus the common currency a day before the central bank was expected to raise its base rate by another 75 basis points to 4.15%, according to a Reuters poll.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.75% and was trading at 24.651 to the euro, falling into a range of 24.60-24.80 after its rebound.
"Any more moves beyond this range would require a new positive impulse. That is hard to come by from the domestic scene in view of relatively dovish statements from the (central bank) governor and an empty calendar," CSOB analysts wrote.
"There would also have to be calmer global market moods, which is difficult with high geopolitical uncertainties."
On Sunday, Czech Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said inflation shocks together with the war in Ukraine may bring Czech economic growth to zero by the end of the year.
He also said that the bank may discuss whether to use its large foreign exchange reserves to not only stabilise exchange rate fluctuations but also to fight inflation.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.47% higher, trading at 4.6880 per euro. The zloty's rate was also affected by reports that the European Commission could soon approve Poland's coronavirus recovery plan, traders and analysts have said.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX leading gains by adding 1.3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1047 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6510
24.8350
+0.75%
+0.90%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.7000
375.1500
+0.12%
-1.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6880
4.7100
+0.47%
-2.07%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9472
+0.02%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5720
7.5695
-0.03%
-0.72%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.6700
+0.07%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1344.07
1326.8500
+1.30%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44275.91
43935.56
+0.77%
-12.71%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2114.62
2099.26
+0.73%
-6.72%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12727.76
12685.01
+0.34%
-2.55%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1209.62
1181.42
+2.39%
-3.65%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2057.89
2050.10
+0.38%
-1.03%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
816.30
806.50
+1.22%
-0.55%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
599.03
601.96
-0.49%
-5.77%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.5750
0.1190
+490bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8000
-0.0900
+369bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.5390
0.0100
+314bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.2390
0.0060
+557bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1400
0.0240
+503bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.7990
0.0610
+440bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.85
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.80
7.57
7.44
6.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.79
5.88
5.88
4.40
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Nick Macfie)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
