CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as dollar softens, unfazed by COVID-19 surge

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies firmed on Friday, helped by a weakening dollar, as investors looked past surging COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.43% stronger and trading at 25.845 per euro. It was following its regional peers and outperforming them because it had more room to recover after losses in the previous session, a trader in Prague said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.11% to 4.4875. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.21% at 358.10 versus the common currency.

"The softening of the dollar is helping the region," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

The dollar started weakening against the euro after an unexpected increase in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits on Thursday.

"The topic moving markets is the pandemic, but the pace of vaccinations seems stuck," another trader said. "Good news, such as faster vaccine rollouts would be needed to move the forint out of its recent tight range."

The CEE region is battling a new spike in virus infections. Better-than-expected economic data published earlier this week showed the resiliency of CEE economies despite having been hit hard last fall by the second wave of the pandemic.

Hungary recorded 3,093 new cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest number this year.

The Czech Republic announced on Friday that it would not re-open non-essential shops after recording 11,553 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, a jump of around 2,500 from a week ago.

Slovakia asked other EU member countries for medical staff to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In Poland, recent comments by central bankers were also moving the zloty's rate, Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"Despite very little actual likelihood of rate hikes, the resurgence of hawkish voices led to the zloty exchange rate mildly strengthening yesterday against a background of weakening EM currencies," they wrote.

Rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Thursday that Poland's central bank should consider raising its main interest rate to 0.5% in the second half of 2021 because of rising inflation.

Warsaw's stocks were 0.20% higher as shares in mobile games developer Huuuge Inc. jumped 5% on its market debut on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8250

25.9350

+0.43%

+1.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.1000

359.1000

+0.28%

+1.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4875

4.4923

+0.11%

+1.60%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8755

+0.01%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5785

7.5755

-0.04%

-0.41%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5800

+0.10%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1051.19

1056.1300

-0.47%

+2.34%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44075.09

44046.56

+0.06%

+4.67%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1985.69

1980.77

+0.25%

+0.09%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10446.81

10416.48

+0.29%

+6.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

948.66

945.37

+0.35%

+5.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1842.06

1840.26

+0.10%

+5.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

744.69

744.15

+0.07%

-0.52%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

498.72

500.53

-0.36%

+11.44%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5540

0.0600

+124bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0920

-0.0380

+171bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5150

-0.0260

+184bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1550

-0.0140

+084bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7240

-0.0140

+134bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3460

-0.0130

+167bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.65

0.90

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.94

1.03

1.12

0.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.30

0.36

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

