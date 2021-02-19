CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as dollar softens, unfazed by COVID-19 surge

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies firmed on Friday, helped by a weakening dollar, as investors looked past surging COVID-19 cases in the region.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.43% stronger and trading at 25.845 per euro. It was following its regional peers and outperforming them because it had more room to recover after losses in the previous session, a trader in Prague said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.11% to 4.4875. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.21% at 358.10 versus the common currency.
"The softening of the dollar is helping the region," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
The dollar started weakening against the euro after an unexpected increase in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits on Thursday.
"The topic moving markets is the pandemic, but the pace of vaccinations seems stuck," another trader said. "Good news, such as faster vaccine rollouts would be needed to move the forint out of its recent tight range."
The CEE region is battling a new spike in virus infections. Better-than-expected economic data published earlier this week showed the resiliency of CEE economies despite having been hit hard last fall by the second wave of the pandemic.
Hungary recorded 3,093 new cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest number this year.
The Czech Republic announced on Friday that it would not re-open non-essential shops after recording 11,553 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, a jump of around 2,500 from a week ago.
Slovakia asked other EU member countries for medical staff to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases.
In Poland, recent comments by central bankers were also moving the zloty's rate, Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"Despite very little actual likelihood of rate hikes, the resurgence of hawkish voices led to the zloty exchange rate mildly strengthening yesterday against a background of weakening EM currencies," they wrote.
Rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Thursday that Poland's central bank should consider raising its main interest rate to 0.5% in the second half of 2021 because of rising inflation.
Warsaw's stocks were 0.20% higher as shares in mobile games developer Huuuge Inc. jumped 5% on its market debut on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8250
25.9350
+0.43%
+1.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.1000
359.1000
+0.28%
+1.29%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4875
4.4923
+0.11%
+1.60%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8755
+0.01%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5785
7.5755
-0.04%
-0.41%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5800
+0.10%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1051.19
1056.1300
-0.47%
+2.34%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44075.09
44046.56
+0.06%
+4.67%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1985.69
1980.77
+0.25%
+0.09%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10446.81
10416.48
+0.29%
+6.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
948.66
945.37
+0.35%
+5.31%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1842.06
1840.26
+0.10%
+5.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
744.69
744.15
+0.07%
-0.52%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
498.72
500.53
-0.36%
+11.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5540
0.0600
+124bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0920
-0.0380
+171bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5150
-0.0260
+184bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1550
-0.0140
+084bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7240
-0.0140
+134bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3460
-0.0130
+167bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.65
0.90
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
1.03
1.12
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.30
0.36
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
