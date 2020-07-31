CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as Czech economy shrinks less than feared

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Friday after the Czech Republic reported a smaller-than-expected contraction in its second-quarter GDP.
The Czech economy shrank by a record 10.7% year-on-year in the quarter, lower than analysts' expectations of a 14.7% decline.
"The worst is probably behind us in terms of GDP, as 2Q should mark the bottom," ING said in a note.
"However, many economic indicators, such as unemployment, will only deteriorate with a delay, so in this sense, the worst is yet to come."
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.39% at 26.163 per euro, near a four-and-a-half-month high touched on Monday. The currency has strengthened 1.9% in July.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.08% at 344.85 versus the common currency, gaining 2.7% this month.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.2% to 4.403 per euro, strengthening 1% this month.
The Czech numbers followed dismal GDP data from the United States and Germany. The economy of Germany, the most important trading partner of the CEE region, contracted by 10.1% in the second quarter.
Both Hungary and Poland are slated to report second-quarter GDP data on Aug. 14. Central Europe's economies, like other European economies, were hammered by lockdowns prompted by the pandemic, shutting down supply chains and factories.
The auto industry, long a driver of economic growth in central Europe, is likely to be one of the main drags on the region's efforts to recover as some car producers in central Europe expect output to drop 20%-25% this year.
The European Commission has forecast a 7.0% decline in GDP this year in Hungary, a 7.8% fall in the Czech Republic. Poland's GDP was seen declining 4.6%.
Prague's stocks .PX gained 1.4% on Friday, while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 1.2%. Budapest's stocks .BUX were down 0.17% while Bucharest's blue chip .BETI index was up 0.6%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1112 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1630
26.2650
+0.39%
-2.79%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.8500
345.1300
+0.08%
-3.97%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4031
4.4120
+0.20%
-3.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8320
4.8330
+0.02%
-0.90%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4850
7.4885
+0.05%
-0.53%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.6200
+0.09%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
888.95
876.9400
+1.37%
-20.32%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34739.08
34797.24
-0.17%
-24.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1783.84
1763.22
+1.17%
-17.03%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8488.85
8434.93
+0.64%
-14.92%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
844.95
844.21
+0.09%
-8.74%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1580.46
1577.54
+0.19%
-21.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
670.66
670.42
+0.04%
-16.34%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
439.90
439.60
+0.07%
-22.57%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1820
0.1080
+089bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3860
-0.0490
+112bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8270
0.0230
+138bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1170
-0.0040
+082bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6700
-0.0200
+141bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2790
-0.0070
+183bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.32
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.60
0.58
0.57
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Czech GDPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gh8Rtc
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.