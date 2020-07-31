CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as Czech economy shrinks less than feared

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Friday after the Czech Republic reported a smaller-than-expected contraction in its second-quarter GDP.

The Czech economy shrank by a record 10.7% year-on-year in the quarter, lower than analysts' expectations of a 14.7% decline.

"The worst is probably behind us in terms of GDP, as 2Q should mark the bottom," ING said in a note.

"However, many economic indicators, such as unemployment, will only deteriorate with a delay, so in this sense, the worst is yet to come."

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.39% at 26.163 per euro, near a four-and-a-half-month high touched on Monday. The currency has strengthened 1.9% in July.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.08% at 344.85 versus the common currency, gaining 2.7% this month.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.2% to 4.403 per euro, strengthening 1% this month.

The Czech numbers followed dismal GDP data from the United States and Germany. The economy of Germany, the most important trading partner of the CEE region, contracted by 10.1% in the second quarter.

Both Hungary and Poland are slated to report second-quarter GDP data on Aug. 14. Central Europe's economies, like other European economies, were hammered by lockdowns prompted by the pandemic, shutting down supply chains and factories.

The auto industry, long a driver of economic growth in central Europe, is likely to be one of the main drags on the region's efforts to recover as some car producers in central Europe expect output to drop 20%-25% this year.

The European Commission has forecast a 7.0% decline in GDP this year in Hungary, a 7.8% fall in the Czech Republic. Poland's GDP was seen declining 4.6%.

Prague's stocks .PX gained 1.4% on Friday, while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 1.2%. Budapest's stocks .BUX were down 0.17% while Bucharest's blue chip .BETI index was up 0.6%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1112 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1630

26.2650

+0.39%

-2.79%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.8500

345.1300

+0.08%

-3.97%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4031

4.4120

+0.20%

-3.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8320

4.8330

+0.02%

-0.90%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4850

7.4885

+0.05%

-0.53%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.6200

+0.09%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

888.95

876.9400

+1.37%

-20.32%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34739.08

34797.24

-0.17%

-24.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1783.84

1763.22

+1.17%

-17.03%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8488.85

8434.93

+0.64%

-14.92%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

844.95

844.21

+0.09%

-8.74%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1580.46

1577.54

+0.19%

-21.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

670.66

670.42

+0.04%

-16.34%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

439.90

439.60

+0.07%

-22.57%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1820

0.1080

+089bps

+10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3860

-0.0490

+112bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8270

0.0230

+138bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1170

-0.0040

+082bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6700

-0.0200

+141bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2790

-0.0070

+183bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.32

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.60

0.58

0.57

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

Czech GDPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gh8Rtc

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)

