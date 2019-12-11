CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm ahead of Fed rates decision

By 0950 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= had firmed 0.06% against the euro to be bid at 4.2861, while the Czech crown EURCZK= strengthened 0.04% to 25.518.
The Hungarian forint rose 0.25% to trade at 330.10.
However Peter Virovacz, senior economist for ING in Hungary, cautioned the gains in regional currencies may be short-lived.
"The market might expect a hawkish bias from Powell ... (but) we expect cautious comments so we don't believe this strengthening will stay," he said.
The Romanian leu was little changed against the euro at 4.7775.
Romania's consumer price inflation rose slightly above market expectations to 3.8% on the year in November, from October's 3.4%, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.
Analysts expect the jump to be temporary, and for inflation to return within the central bank's 1.5-3.5% target next year. They see the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% throughout 2020.
Meanwhile, S&P unexpectedly revised Romania's ratings outlook to 'Negative' as a result of fiscal slippages and growing twin deficits.
Markets have so far shrugged off the revision.
"Reading between the lines, it doesn't look that a rating downgrade is imminent and the agency will likely watch the new government's fiscal plans after the general election before taking any action," ING Bank Romania said in a research note.
Romania will hold a parliamentary election in late 2020.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were little changed at 1.522%, while interest rate markets settled after jumping on Tuesday when data showed inflation quickened at its fastest pace in seven years last month.
The rise has been tempered by comments from central bank officials.
Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda wrote on Wednesday that the next rate move could be either way, a day after another board member, Tomas Nidetzky, was cited as saying that Czech interest rates could stay steady for another year.
Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 1.999%.
"In the upcoming days, much will depend on the data ... We are expecting Polish 10Y yields to rise to 2.05% at the end of the week," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.
Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw and Prague's blue-chip indices .WIG20, .PX falling 0.38% and 0.12% respectively, while Budapest's main index .BUX gained 0.26%.
The gain in Budapest was despite Hungarian IT firm 4iG Nyrt IGNY.BU plunging 14% after it said its deal to acquire Magyar Telekom's T-Systems unit had fallen through.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5250
25.5160
-0.04%
+0.71%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.1000
331.1700
+0.32%
-2.73%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2861
4.2886
+0.06%
+0.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7792
4.7808
+0.03%
-2.62%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4350
7.4373
+0.03%
-0.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.4700
+0.06%
+0.77%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1084.04
1085.3200
-0.12%
+9.88%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44362.05
44248.52
+0.26%
+13.35%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2046.23
2054.11
-0.38%
-10.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9797.77
9878.67
-0.82%
+32.69%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
910.86
907.30
+0.39%
+13.25%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1986.78
1984.21
+0.13%
+13.61%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
778.46
777.84
+0.08%
+2.20%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
544.92
546.07
-0.21%
-8.33%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4870
0.0020
+218bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2330
0.0040
+180bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5220
0.0010
+183bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3970
-0.0050
+209bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7480
-0.0070
+232bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9990
0.0210
+231bps
+3bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.24
2.25
2.18
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.34
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.71
1.69
1.66
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
