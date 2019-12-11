CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm ahead of Fed rates decision

By 0950 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= had firmed 0.06% against the euro to be bid at 4.2861, while the Czech crown EURCZK= strengthened 0.04% to 25.518.

The Hungarian forint rose 0.25% to trade at 330.10.

However Peter Virovacz, senior economist for ING in Hungary, cautioned the gains in regional currencies may be short-lived.

"The market might expect a hawkish bias from Powell ... (but) we expect cautious comments so we don't believe this strengthening will stay," he said.

The Romanian leu was little changed against the euro at 4.7775.

Romania's consumer price inflation rose slightly above market expectations to 3.8% on the year in November, from October's 3.4%, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the jump to be temporary, and for inflation to return within the central bank's 1.5-3.5% target next year. They see the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% throughout 2020.

Meanwhile, S&P unexpectedly revised Romania's ratings outlook to 'Negative' as a result of fiscal slippages and growing twin deficits.

Markets have so far shrugged off the revision.

"Reading between the lines, it doesn't look that a rating downgrade is imminent and the agency will likely watch the new government's fiscal plans after the general election before taking any action," ING Bank Romania said in a research note.

Romania will hold a parliamentary election in late 2020.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were little changed at 1.522%, while interest rate markets settled after jumping on Tuesday when data showed inflation quickened at its fastest pace in seven years last month.

The rise has been tempered by comments from central bank officials.

Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda wrote on Wednesday that the next rate move could be either way, a day after another board member, Tomas Nidetzky, was cited as saying that Czech interest rates could stay steady for another year.

Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 1.999%.

"In the upcoming days, much will depend on the data ... We are expecting Polish 10Y yields to rise to 2.05% at the end of the week," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.

Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw and Prague's blue-chip indices .WIG20, .PX falling 0.38% and 0.12% respectively, while Budapest's main index .BUX gained 0.26%.

The gain in Budapest was despite Hungarian IT firm 4iG Nyrt IGNY.BU plunging 14% after it said its deal to acquire Magyar Telekom's T-Systems unit had fallen through.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5250

25.5160

-0.04%

+0.71%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.1000

331.1700

+0.32%

-2.73%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2861

4.2886

+0.06%

+0.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7792

4.7808

+0.03%

-2.62%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4350

7.4373

+0.03%

-0.34%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.4700

+0.06%

+0.77%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1084.04

1085.3200

-0.12%

+9.88%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44362.05

44248.52

+0.26%

+13.35%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2046.23

2054.11

-0.38%

-10.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9797.77

9878.67

-0.82%

+32.69%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

910.86

907.30

+0.39%

+13.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1986.78

1984.21

+0.13%

+13.61%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

778.46

777.84

+0.08%

+2.20%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

544.92

546.07

-0.21%

-8.33%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4870

0.0020

+218bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2330

0.0040

+180bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5220

0.0010

+183bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3970

-0.0050

+209bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7480

-0.0070

+232bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9990

0.0210

+231bps

+3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.24

2.25

2.18

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.71

1.69

1.66

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Pravin Char)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

