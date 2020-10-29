CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm after ECB hints at fresh easing in December

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Thursday afternoon, recouping some of their steep losses after the European Central Bank hinted at fresh easing in December and on better-than-expected GDP data from the United States.

The ECB left policy unchanged on Thursday and said that it would reassess the need for more support at its Dec. 10 meeting.

Currencies in the CEE region plunged in the previous session and extended losses Thursday morning as investors are concerned new lockdown measures could derail economic recovery.

The trend reversed following third-quarter U.S. GDP data and the ECB's comments, a Budapest-based trader said.

"The firming in the region can also be seen as a correction, these currencies have been hit very hard recently," he said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.32%, trading at 367.60 per euro, rebounding from levels around 369 early in the morning.

Hungary's central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% NBHK on Thursday, despite the forint's falls to near its all-time low of 369.54 versus the euro.

An FX trader in Budapest had earlier said modifying the rate might not be a good idea as the forint plunged along with its regional peers.

The central bank had said it would use the one-week rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.21% to 4.6175 versus the euro by 1336 GMT as the country was struggling with a rise in virus cases and anti-government protests.

Poland reported another daily record of coronavirus infections and deaths with 20,156 new cases. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he wants to avoid a full lockdown.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=firmed 0.21% after hitting a five-month low on Wednesday in off-shore trading as the domestic market was closed for a national holiday.

Stock markets extended their losses from the previous session, with Prague equities plunging 2.46%. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX slid 0.42%, while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 weakened 0.98% and Bucharest stocks .BETIshed 0.95%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1436 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.3520

27.4100

+0.21%

-7.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.6000

368.7700

+0.32%

-9.92%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6175

4.6270

+0.21%

-7.82%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8756

+0.01%

-1.78%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5725

7.5775

+0.07%

-1.68%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

843.85

865.1200

-2.46%

-24.36%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

31970.06

32106.78

-0.43%

-30.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1534.55

1549.74

-0.98%

-28.63%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8586.28

8668.45

-0.95%

-13.94%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

794.22

801.90

-0.96%

-14.22%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1561.00

1575.25

-0.90%

-22.62%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

693.99

695.87

-0.27%

-13.43%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

423.73

423.69

+0.01%

-25.42%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0740

0.0320

+087bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6340

0.0410

+145bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0270

-0.0140

+166bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0090

-0.0140

+079bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3720

-0.0310

+119bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1570

-0.0050

+179bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.28

0.23

0.23

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.93

0.98

1.01

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.16

0.13

0.13

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips & Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

