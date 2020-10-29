CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm after ECB hints at fresh easing in December

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Thursday afternoon, recouping some of their steep losses after the European Central Bank hinted at fresh easing in December and on better-than-expected GDP data from the United States.
The ECB left policy unchanged on Thursday and said that it would reassess the need for more support at its Dec. 10 meeting.
Currencies in the CEE region plunged in the previous session and extended losses Thursday morning as investors are concerned new lockdown measures could derail economic recovery.
The trend reversed following third-quarter U.S. GDP data and the ECB's comments, a Budapest-based trader said.
"The firming in the region can also be seen as a correction, these currencies have been hit very hard recently," he said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.32%, trading at 367.60 per euro, rebounding from levels around 369 early in the morning.
Hungary's central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% NBHK on Thursday, despite the forint's falls to near its all-time low of 369.54 versus the euro.
An FX trader in Budapest had earlier said modifying the rate might not be a good idea as the forint plunged along with its regional peers.
The central bank had said it would use the one-week rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.21% to 4.6175 versus the euro by 1336 GMT as the country was struggling with a rise in virus cases and anti-government protests.
Poland reported another daily record of coronavirus infections and deaths with 20,156 new cases. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he wants to avoid a full lockdown.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=firmed 0.21% after hitting a five-month low on Wednesday in off-shore trading as the domestic market was closed for a national holiday.
Stock markets extended their losses from the previous session, with Prague equities plunging 2.46%. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX slid 0.42%, while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 weakened 0.98% and Bucharest stocks .BETIshed 0.95%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1436 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.3520
27.4100
+0.21%
-7.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.6000
368.7700
+0.32%
-9.92%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6175
4.6270
+0.21%
-7.82%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8756
+0.01%
-1.78%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5725
7.5775
+0.07%
-1.68%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
843.85
865.1200
-2.46%
-24.36%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
31970.06
32106.78
-0.43%
-30.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1534.55
1549.74
-0.98%
-28.63%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8586.28
8668.45
-0.95%
-13.94%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
794.22
801.90
-0.96%
-14.22%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1561.00
1575.25
-0.90%
-22.62%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
693.99
695.87
-0.27%
-13.43%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
423.73
423.69
+0.01%
-25.42%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0740
0.0320
+087bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6340
0.0410
+145bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0270
-0.0140
+166bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0090
-0.0140
+079bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3720
-0.0310
+119bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1570
-0.0050
+179bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.28
0.23
0.23
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.93
0.98
1.01
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.16
0.13
0.13
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips & Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
