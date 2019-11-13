CEE MARKETS-Currencies fall as Trump's speech dampens trade deal hopes
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies continued to soften on Wednesday, as a better-than-expected reading on German investor sentiment was offset by U.S. President Donald Trump's speech that dashed hopes of a concrete trade deal with China.
Trump on Tuesday said an initial trade deal with China could happen "soon", but offered no new details on negotiations despite rumours before the speech that he might announce a venue and date for signing the deal.
"Donald Trump poured a bucket of cold water on investors' heads," PKO BP said in a note.
At 0949 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.13% against the euro at 4.2835. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.16% at 25.57 while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.09% to 334.9.
There was more positive news from Germany, a key trading partner for central European economies, as a ZEW survey showed on Tuesday that the mood among German investors improved more than expected in November.
ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors jumped to -2.1 from -22.8 in October.
In Poland, bond yields fell across the curve in line with euro zone peers as Trump's remarks cast a shadow over recent optimism.
Polish 2-year yields PL2YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 1.383% while 10-year yields fell 6 basis points to 2.097%.
"In the case of long-term yields, I mean the 10-year benchmark, I would expect further declines in yields below 2.10% over the short term," said Adam Antoniak, senior economist at Pekao.
The Czech Republic auctioned 2027 and 2033 bonds on Wednesday.
"Relatively shallow amount offered showing the finance ministry's 2019 financing needs have been mostly covered," Komercni Banka rates trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a client note.
"As was the case in a slightly weaker-than-expected auction two weeks ago, they are unlikely to sell anything that would be too cheap compared to the market or their own thinking."
Yields on the bonds CZ1005243=, CZ1005037= were bid up 1-5 basis points in early trading on Wednesday.
Benchmark Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell one basis point to 1.564%.
Stocks fell across the region, with Budapest's main index .BUX shedding 0.53% and Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 falling 0.84%.
Polish energy group PGE PGE.WA fell 4.9% after its guidance for weaker EBITDA in 2020 worried investors.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5700
25.5300
-0.16%
+0.54%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.9000
334.6000
-0.09%
-4.13%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2835
4.2780
-0.13%
+0.14%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7645
4.7619
-0.05%
-2.32%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4500
7.4475
-0.03%
-0.54%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2900
117.4450
+0.13%
+0.86%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1081.56
1084.1100
-0.24%
+9.63%
Budapest
.BUX
43260.15
43492.33
-0.53%
+10.53%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2229.98
2248.81
-0.84%
-2.05%
Bucharest
.BETI
9691.27
9692.81
-0.02%
+31.25%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
877.17
875.84
+0.15%
+9.07%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1971.69
1971.08
+0.03%
+12.74%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
766.06
762.55
+0.46%
+0.57%
Sofia
.SOFIX
558.04
558.24
-0.04%
-6.13%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4330
0.0600
+207bps
+7bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2830
0.0340
+185bps
+6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5640
-0.0110
+185bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3830
-0.0200
+202bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7880
-0.0420
+235bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0970
-0.0590
+239bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.26
2.25
2.17
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.30
0.34
0.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.71
1.67
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.