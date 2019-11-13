CEE MARKETS-Currencies fall as Trump's speech dampens trade deal hopes

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies continued to soften on Wednesday, as a better-than-expected reading on German investor sentiment was offset by U.S. President Donald Trump's speech that dashed hopes of a concrete trade deal with China.

Trump on Tuesday said an initial trade deal with China could happen "soon", but offered no new details on negotiations despite rumours before the speech that he might announce a venue and date for signing the deal.

"Donald Trump poured a bucket of cold water on investors' heads," PKO BP said in a note.

At 0949 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.13% against the euro at 4.2835. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.16% at 25.57 while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.09% to 334.9.

There was more positive news from Germany, a key trading partner for central European economies, as a ZEW survey showed on Tuesday that the mood among German investors improved more than expected in November.

ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors jumped to -2.1 from -22.8 in October.

In Poland, bond yields fell across the curve in line with euro zone peers as Trump's remarks cast a shadow over recent optimism.

Polish 2-year yields PL2YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 1.383% while 10-year yields fell 6 basis points to 2.097%.

"In the case of long-term yields, I mean the 10-year benchmark, I would expect further declines in yields below 2.10% over the short term," said Adam Antoniak, senior economist at Pekao.

The Czech Republic auctioned 2027 and 2033 bonds on Wednesday.

"Relatively shallow amount offered showing the finance ministry's 2019 financing needs have been mostly covered," Komercni Banka rates trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a client note.

"As was the case in a slightly weaker-than-expected auction two weeks ago, they are unlikely to sell anything that would be too cheap compared to the market or their own thinking."

Yields on the bonds CZ1005243=, CZ1005037= were bid up 1-5 basis points in early trading on Wednesday.

Benchmark Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell one basis point to 1.564%.

Stocks fell across the region, with Budapest's main index .BUX shedding 0.53% and Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 falling 0.84%.

Polish energy group PGE PGE.WA fell 4.9% after its guidance for weaker EBITDA in 2020 worried investors.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1049 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5700

25.5300

-0.16%

+0.54%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.9000

334.6000

-0.09%

-4.13%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2835

4.2780

-0.13%

+0.14%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7645

4.7619

-0.05%

-2.32%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4500

7.4475

-0.03%

-0.54%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2900

117.4450

+0.13%

+0.86%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1081.56

1084.1100

-0.24%

+9.63%

Budapest

.BUX

43260.15

43492.33

-0.53%

+10.53%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2229.98

2248.81

-0.84%

-2.05%

Bucharest

.BETI

9691.27

9692.81

-0.02%

+31.25%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

877.17

875.84

+0.15%

+9.07%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1971.69

1971.08

+0.03%

+12.74%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

766.06

762.55

+0.46%

+0.57%

Sofia

.SOFIX

558.04

558.24

-0.04%

-6.13%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4330

0.0600

+207bps

+7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2830

0.0340

+185bps

+6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5640

-0.0110

+185bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3830

-0.0200

+202bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7880

-0.0420

+235bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0970

-0.0590

+239bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.26

2.25

2.17

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.30

0.34

0.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.71

1.67

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

