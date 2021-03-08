CEE MARKETS- Currencies extend losses as dollar firms, COVID-19 cases spread
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended their losses on Monday after plunging to their weakest levels of this year in the previous session as a stronger dollar, rising U.S. Treasury yields and pandemic fears kept them under pressure.
Better-than-expected American unemployment data on Friday and the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill lifted inflation expectations again, which lifted the dollar.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.16% on the day and was trading at 367.90 per euro, its weakest level since November and nearing its historic low of 369.54 that it hit last April.
Despite the weakening of the forint, FX traders in Budapest expect the National Bank of Hungary to leave its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday.
"As long as the forint weakens along with its peers due to international trends, the national bank will shrug it off," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"However, if February inflation turns out higher than expected tomorrow and then the forint underperforms the region, it could raise the one-week rate."
Analysts in a Reuters poll expected headline inflation to accelerate to an annual 3.1% from 2.7% in January. February inflation data will be published at 0800 GMT on Tuesday.
The Hungarian central bank sees inflation at the top of its 2% to 4% target range in coming months due to higher excise taxes on tobacco products and base effects, but expects price growth to return to target next year.
"While disappointing economic data may add to pressure on the HUF amidst a less supportive external environment, we expect that the NBH will refrain from rate hikes citing disinflationary impacts of weaker consumption as long as FX pass through to inflation remains muted," Citigroup said in a note.
However, "in case of intensified HUF depreciation pressures the NBH would step in to support the currency and adjust the 1-week deposit rate higher in small steps," they added.
A recent spike in coronavirus cases and the renewed tightening of lockdown measures was also putting pressure on markets in the region.
The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened 0.21% to 26.410 versus the euro, to its lowest level since early December.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.04% on the day, trading at 4.5895 to the common currency.
Central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that there was "zero" chance of a rate hike during the current term of the Monetary Policy Council but did not rule out a rate cut if the economic fallout from the pandemic deteriorated.
The Polish central bank in its new projection expects a 4.1% GDP growth and core CPI to come in at 2.7% this year.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.97% while Prague .PX was down 0.14%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1056 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4100
26.3550
-0.21%
-0.69%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.9000
367.3000
-0.16%
-1.41%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5895
4.5875
-0.04%
-0.66%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8839
4.8825
-0.03%
-0.39%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5735
-0.02%
-0.36%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5950
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1066.11
1067.5800
-0.14%
+3.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43447.88
43269.00
+0.41%
+3.18%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1958.36
1939.59
+0.97%
-1.29%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10517.78
10499.87
+0.17%
+7.26%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
989.18
990.73
-0.16%
+9.81%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1831.13
1829.77
+0.07%
+5.28%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
742.40
743.80
-0.19%
-0.83%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
491.85
493.78
-0.39%
+9.90%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.4880
-0.1210
+117bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3290
-0.0360
+194bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7970
-0.0130
+208bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1490
-0.0120
+083bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9100
-0.0040
+152bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6340
0.0290
+192bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.44
0.63
0.86
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.85
0.95
1.04
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.26
0.34
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
