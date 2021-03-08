CEE MARKETS- Currencies extend losses as dollar firms, COVID-19 cases spread

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended their losses on Monday after plunging to their weakest levels of this year in the previous session as a stronger dollar, rising U.S. Treasury yields and pandemic fears kept them under pressure.

Better-than-expected American unemployment data on Friday and the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill lifted inflation expectations again, which lifted the dollar.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.16% on the day and was trading at 367.90 per euro, its weakest level since November and nearing its historic low of 369.54 that it hit last April.

Despite the weakening of the forint, FX traders in Budapest expect the National Bank of Hungary to leave its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday.

"As long as the forint weakens along with its peers due to international trends, the national bank will shrug it off," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"However, if February inflation turns out higher than expected tomorrow and then the forint underperforms the region, it could raise the one-week rate."

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected headline inflation to accelerate to an annual 3.1% from 2.7% in January. February inflation data will be published at 0800 GMT on Tuesday.

The Hungarian central bank sees inflation at the top of its 2% to 4% target range in coming months due to higher excise taxes on tobacco products and base effects, but expects price growth to return to target next year.

"While disappointing economic data may add to pressure on the HUF amidst a less supportive external environment, we expect that the NBH will refrain from rate hikes citing disinflationary impacts of weaker consumption as long as FX pass through to inflation remains muted," Citigroup said in a note.

However, "in case of intensified HUF depreciation pressures the NBH would step in to support the currency and adjust the 1-week deposit rate higher in small steps," they added.

A recent spike in coronavirus cases and the renewed tightening of lockdown measures was also putting pressure on markets in the region.

The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened 0.21% to 26.410 versus the euro, to its lowest level since early December.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.04% on the day, trading at 4.5895 to the common currency.

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that there was "zero" chance of a rate hike during the current term of the Monetary Policy Council but did not rule out a rate cut if the economic fallout from the pandemic deteriorated.

The Polish central bank in its new projection expects a 4.1% GDP growth and core CPI to come in at 2.7% this year.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.97% while Prague .PX was down 0.14%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1056 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4100

26.3550

-0.21%

-0.69%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.9000

367.3000

-0.16%

-1.41%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5895

4.5875

-0.04%

-0.66%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8839

4.8825

-0.03%

-0.39%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5735

-0.02%

-0.36%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5950

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1066.11

1067.5800

-0.14%

+3.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43447.88

43269.00

+0.41%

+3.18%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1958.36

1939.59

+0.97%

-1.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10517.78

10499.87

+0.17%

+7.26%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

989.18

990.73

-0.16%

+9.81%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1831.13

1829.77

+0.07%

+5.28%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

742.40

743.80

-0.19%

-0.83%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

491.85

493.78

-0.39%

+9.90%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.4880

-0.1210

+117bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3290

-0.0360

+194bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7970

-0.0130

+208bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1490

-0.0120

+083bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9100

-0.0040

+152bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6340

0.0290

+192bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.44

0.63

0.86

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.85

0.95

1.04

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.26

0.34

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

