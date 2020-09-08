CEE MARKETS-Currencies extend losses as dollar firms; all eyes on inflation data

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies on Tuesday extended their losses from last week, under pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar and increased risk aversion as investors cautiously awaited fresh inflation data across the region.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.15%, trading at 360.20 per euro, near the five-month lows that it hit last week.
"Just like at the end of August, the EUR/HUF exchange rate became oversold, thus, the trend needs a temporary halt before it rises further," Erste Bank said in a note.
"The next catalyst could be the inflation data to be published tomorrow."
The currency has eased on local factors such as high inflation, worse-than-expected second-quarter GDP data and the dovish policies of the central bank, analysts have said.
Hungary's central bank has offered to buy additional amount of government bonds from local lenders at its weekly tender on Tuesday. The bank launched the purchases as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the pandemic and has increased its purchases since its last rate meeting in August.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was also down 0.14% and was trading at 26.520 versus the euro.
The currency was weakened by rising risk aversion, CSOB bank said in a note.
Investors will also be eyeing fresh inflation data due to be published on Thursday, the analysts added, which is "is likely to again jump above the bank's interval around its target and be in line with the outlook."
"So with the highest likelihood the central bank will not have to meddle with interest rates at its September meeting," CSOB said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.22% to 4.4453 versus the common currency.
The zloty has room to strengthen as Poland's economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis faster than previously expected, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying by Bloomberg news agency.
Morawiecki said the current level of the zloty was good for the stability of the economy and the export industry.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's .BUX bourse gaining 0.61% and Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI up 0.66%. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were down 0.48%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1104 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5200
26.4830
-0.14%
-4.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.2000
359.6700
-0.15%
-8.07%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4453
4.4355
-0.22%
-4.25%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8550
4.8555
+0.01%
-1.37%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5350
+0.01%
-1.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.6000
+0.11%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
908.58
909.1700
-0.06%
-18.56%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35260.10
35047.88
+0.61%
-23.49%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1764.26
1772.85
-0.48%
-17.94%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9124.80
9064.65
+0.66%
-8.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
851.42
851.41
+0.00%
-8.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1594.04
1602.28
-0.51%
-20.99%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
691.45
692.04
-0.09%
-13.75%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.06
435.11
-0.24%
-23.60%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1380
-0.0530
+083bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6890
-0.0420
+138bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1070
-0.0260
+158bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0860
-0.0450
+077bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7330
-0.0110
+142bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4030
-0.0010
+187bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.39
0.44
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.85
0.90
0.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.