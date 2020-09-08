CEE MARKETS-Currencies extend losses as dollar firms; all eyes on inflation data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies on Tuesday extended their losses from last week, under pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar and increased risk aversion as investors cautiously awaited fresh inflation data across the region.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.15%, trading at 360.20 per euro, near the five-month lows that it hit last week.

"Just like at the end of August, the EUR/HUF exchange rate became oversold, thus, the trend needs a temporary halt before it rises further," Erste Bank said in a note.

"The next catalyst could be the inflation data to be published tomorrow."

The currency has eased on local factors such as high inflation, worse-than-expected second-quarter GDP data and the dovish policies of the central bank, analysts have said.

Hungary's central bank has offered to buy additional amount of government bonds from local lenders at its weekly tender on Tuesday. The bank launched the purchases as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the pandemic and has increased its purchases since its last rate meeting in August.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was also down 0.14% and was trading at 26.520 versus the euro.

The currency was weakened by rising risk aversion, CSOB bank said in a note.

Investors will also be eyeing fresh inflation data due to be published on Thursday, the analysts added, which is "is likely to again jump above the bank's interval around its target and be in line with the outlook."

"So with the highest likelihood the central bank will not have to meddle with interest rates at its September meeting," CSOB said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.22% to 4.4453 versus the common currency.

The zloty has room to strengthen as Poland's economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis faster than previously expected, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying by Bloomberg news agency.

Morawiecki said the current level of the zloty was good for the stability of the economy and the export industry.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's .BUX bourse gaining 0.61% and Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI up 0.66%. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were down 0.48%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1104 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5200

26.4830

-0.14%

-4.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.2000

359.6700

-0.15%

-8.07%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4453

4.4355

-0.22%

-4.25%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8550

4.8555

+0.01%

-1.37%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5350

+0.01%

-1.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.6000

+0.11%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

908.58

909.1700

-0.06%

-18.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35260.10

35047.88

+0.61%

-23.49%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1764.26

1772.85

-0.48%

-17.94%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9124.80

9064.65

+0.66%

-8.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

851.42

851.41

+0.00%

-8.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1594.04

1602.28

-0.51%

-20.99%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

691.45

692.04

-0.09%

-13.75%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.06

435.11

-0.24%

-23.60%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1380

-0.0530

+083bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6890

-0.0420

+138bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1070

-0.0260

+158bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0860

-0.0450

+077bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7330

-0.0110

+142bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4030

-0.0010

+187bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.39

0.44

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.85

0.90

0.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.20

0.20

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

