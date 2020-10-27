CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge lower as lockdown measures weigh on economies
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies edged lower on Tuesday as markets eyed government reactions to rising coronavirus infections and waited to see whether the European Central Bank would announce more easing measures later this week.
Governments in central Europe are trying to avoid the harshest lockdown measures and want to keep industry running to protect their economies, which suffered during the first wave of coronavirus in the spring.
"Investors are waiting to see how badly the second wave will hit the region," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "Even with looser lockdown measures than in the spring, economies will be affected as Christmas fairs are being cancelled and factories could shut down for a bit longer than usual."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= held stable, trading at 365.110 versus the euro.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.14% to 27.358 per euro, weakening toward recent lows hit earlier this month after the government ordered a 9 p.m. curfew and limited retail sales on Sundays.
"If the lockdown was to be intensified again soon, EUR-CZK might return to the highs seen in spring," Commerzbank wrote.
The Czech National Bank will not "sit idle" if the crown depreciated too much, although that is not expected, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.28% and was trading at 4.5880 versus the euro. The country introduced new restrictions last week, closing bars and restaurants, to stop the rapid spread of new coronavirus cases.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that the government plans to use 1.8 billion to 2 billion zlotys ($980.82 million) to support businesses forced to close.
Stock markets in the region recovered some of their losses on Tuesday after weakening in the global risk-off mood the day before, but sentiment remained fragile.
Warsaw's equities .WIG20 led gains, rising 0.67% by 0939 GMT. Budapest's stocks .BUX edged up 0.05% and Prague's blue- chip index .PX strengthened 0.32%. Bucharest .BETI slid 0.07%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.3580
27.3200
-0.14%
-7.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.1100
365.1500
+0.01%
-9.30%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5880
4.5750
-0.28%
-7.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8735
4.8725
-0.02%
-1.75%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5785
+0.05%
-1.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
863.01
860.2700
+0.32%
-22.64%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33030.18
33012.62
+0.05%
-28.32%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1642.55
1631.66
+0.67%
-23.61%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8744.49
8750.75
-0.07%
-12.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
802.93
808.82
-0.73%
-13.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1587.63
1589.06
-0.09%
-21.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
688.87
692.37
-0.51%
-14.07%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
428.55
429.72
-0.27%
-24.57%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0370
-0.0120
+079bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5810
-0.0130
+136bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0110
-0.0300
+160bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0250
-0.0260
+073bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4560
-0.0160
+123bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2100
-0.0070
+180bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.23
0.25
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.93
0.97
1.00
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.15
0.13
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 3.8743 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)
