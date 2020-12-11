CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge lower as EU budget deal rally loses steam
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The forint and the zloty eased on Friday, giving up some of their gains from the previous session after European Union (EU) leaders unblocked a 1.8 trillion euro ($2.18 trillion) financial package to help recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.07% to 354.30 against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.30% to 4.4385 versus the common currency.
"The market was expecting the deal and is now happy. The forint strengthened past the 200-day moving average around 354.20 per euro yesterday," a Budapest-based forex trader said.
"The forint stopped to gather its strength but it will keep firming slowly now that everything has calmed down. Also, most emerging currencies are easing today (Friday)."
Poland and Hungary had blocked the EU budget and recovery fund because access to the money is, for the first time, to be linked to respecting the rule of law.
Under the deal, EU leaders will issue a declaration, stating that the rule-of-law link to funds will be applied objectively and only to safeguard the proper use of EU money.
Poland and Hungary can ask the EU's top court to check if the regulation is in line with EU treaties, which could take two years.
In Poland, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro criticised Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's decision to accept an EU budget compromise.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.18% at 26.330 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's blue chip index adding 0.49% while Prague .PX slid 0.36%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 1.45%, while Bucharest .BETI slid 0.19%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1117 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
26.3300
26.2830
-0.18%
-3.41%
EURHUF=
354.3000
354.0500
-0.07%
-6.54%
EURPLN=
4.4385
4.4252
-0.30%
-4.10%
EURRON=
4.8695
4.8695
+0.00%
-1.67%
EURHRK=
7.5380
7.5443
+0.08%
-1.23%
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
973.09
976.6400
-0.36%
-12.78%
.BUX
41312.85
41103.01
+0.51%
-10.35%
.WIG20
1955.19
1984.00
-1.45%
-9.06%
.BETI
9524.22
9553.28
-0.30%
-4.54%
.SBITOP
901.18
896.40
+0.53%
-2.67%
.CRBEX
1750.45
1765.88
-0.87%
-13.23%
.BELEX15
705.27
705.68
-0.06%
-12.03%
.SOFIX
436.66
436.78
-0.03%
-23.14%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
spread
CZ2YT=RR
0.0950
-0.0340
+087bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
0.8160
-0.0610
+162bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
1.2830
-0.0320
+191bps
+0bps
PL2YT=RR
0.0220
-0.0510
+079bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
0.5050
-0.0560
+131bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
1.3720
-0.0030
+200bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.47
0.59
0.35
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.73
0.75
0.77
0.75
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.21
0.22
0.22
are for ask prices
