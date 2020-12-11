CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge lower as EU budget deal rally loses steam

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The forint and the zloty eased on Friday, giving up some of their gains from the previous session after European Union (EU) leaders unblocked a 1.8 trillion euro ($2.18 trillion) financial package to help recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.07% to 354.30 against the euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.30% to 4.4385 versus the common currency.

"The market was expecting the deal and is now happy. The forint strengthened past the 200-day moving average around 354.20 per euro yesterday," a Budapest-based forex trader said.

"The forint stopped to gather its strength but it will keep firming slowly now that everything has calmed down. Also, most emerging currencies are easing today (Friday)."

Poland and Hungary had blocked the EU budget and recovery fund because access to the money is, for the first time, to be linked to respecting the rule of law.

Under the deal, EU leaders will issue a declaration, stating that the rule-of-law link to funds will be applied objectively and only to safeguard the proper use of EU money.

Poland and Hungary can ask the EU's top court to check if the regulation is in line with EU treaties, which could take two years.

In Poland, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro criticised Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's decision to accept an EU budget compromise.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.18% at 26.330 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's blue chip index adding 0.49% while Prague .PX slid 0.36%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 1.45%, while Bucharest .BETI slid 0.19%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1117 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

26.3300

26.2830

-0.18%

-3.41%

EURHUF=

354.3000

354.0500

-0.07%

-6.54%

EURPLN=

4.4385

4.4252

-0.30%

-4.10%

EURRON=

4.8695

4.8695

+0.00%

-1.67%

EURHRK=

7.5380

7.5443

+0.08%

-1.23%

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

973.09

976.6400

-0.36%

-12.78%

.BUX

41312.85

41103.01

+0.51%

-10.35%

.WIG20

1955.19

1984.00

-1.45%

-9.06%

.BETI

9524.22

9553.28

-0.30%

-4.54%

.SBITOP

901.18

896.40

+0.53%

-2.67%

.CRBEX

1750.45

1765.88

-0.87%

-13.23%

.BELEX15

705.27

705.68

-0.06%

-12.03%

.SOFIX

436.66

436.78

-0.03%

-23.14%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

spread

CZ2YT=RR

0.0950

-0.0340

+087bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

0.8160

-0.0610

+162bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

1.2830

-0.0320

+191bps

+0bps

PL2YT=RR

0.0220

-0.0510

+079bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

0.5050

-0.0560

+131bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

1.3720

-0.0030

+200bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.47

0.59

0.35

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.75

0.77

0.75

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.21

0.22

0.22

are for ask prices

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.