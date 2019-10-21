CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge higher on Brexit deal hopes

Central European currencies edged up on Monday after the British parliament forced prime minister Boris Johnson to seek an extension to an Oct. 31 deadline for leaving the European Union, reducing expectations of a 'no deal' Brexit. [nL5N2762SE]

By 0910 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Hungary's forint EURHUF= each firmed about 0.2% to trade at 4.2765 and at 330.25 to the euro respectively.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% up to 25.618, clinging close to three-month highs. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

"If Boris Johnson manages to push his deal through the parliament this week, the crown may add to its gains and move close to 25.50 to euro," CSOB/KBC analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, Romania holds a tender to sell 500 million lei of June 2024 treasury bonds.

"The market mood remains volatile due to Brexit uncertainties but we should see the auction filled around 3.85% (against last month's 3.91%)," ING said.

Regional stocks mostly rose amid signs of progress in the United States-China trade talks, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Bucharest .BETI both gaining around 0.6% on the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1154 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6180

25.6350

+0.07%

+0.35%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.2500

330.9000

+0.20%

-2.78%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2765

4.2846

+0.19%

+0.31%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7595

4.7556

-0.08%

-2.22%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4390

7.4425

+0.05%

-0.39%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6200

+0.12%

+0.70%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1046.39

1042.9000

+0.33%

+6.06%

Budapest

.BUX

40761.53

40826.33

-0.16%

+4.15%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2176.21

2164.75

+0.53%

-4.41%

Bucharest

.BETI

9597.33

9539.91

+0.60%

+29.98%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

871.66

875.13

-0.40%

+8.38%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2016.47

2013.05

+0.17%

+15.31%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

751.00

748.57

+0.32%

-1.40%

Sofia

.SOFIX

562.26

564.83

-0.46%

-5.42%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2370

-0.0800

+189bps

-9bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0780

-0.0500

+170bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4420

0.0360

+179bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4980

-0.0080

+215bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7870

0.0240

+240bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0570

0.0390

+240bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.29

2.25

2.18

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.30

0.32

0.36

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.69

1.67

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague; writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Alexander Smith)

