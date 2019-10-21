CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge higher on Brexit deal hopes
By 0910 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Hungary's forint EURHUF= each firmed about 0.2% to trade at 4.2765 and at 330.25 to the euro respectively.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% up to 25.618, clinging close to three-month highs. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
"If Boris Johnson manages to push his deal through the parliament this week, the crown may add to its gains and move close to 25.50 to euro," CSOB/KBC analysts said in a note.
Elsewhere, Romania holds a tender to sell 500 million lei of June 2024 treasury bonds.
"The market mood remains volatile due to Brexit uncertainties but we should see the auction filled around 3.85% (against last month's 3.91%)," ING said.
Regional stocks mostly rose amid signs of progress in the United States-China trade talks, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Bucharest .BETI both gaining around 0.6% on the day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1154 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6180
25.6350
+0.07%
+0.35%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.2500
330.9000
+0.20%
-2.78%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2765
4.2846
+0.19%
+0.31%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7595
4.7556
-0.08%
-2.22%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4390
7.4425
+0.05%
-0.39%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6200
+0.12%
+0.70%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1046.39
1042.9000
+0.33%
+6.06%
Budapest
.BUX
40761.53
40826.33
-0.16%
+4.15%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2176.21
2164.75
+0.53%
-4.41%
Bucharest
.BETI
9597.33
9539.91
+0.60%
+29.98%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
871.66
875.13
-0.40%
+8.38%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2016.47
2013.05
+0.17%
+15.31%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
751.00
748.57
+0.32%
-1.40%
Sofia
.SOFIX
562.26
564.83
-0.46%
-5.42%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2370
-0.0800
+189bps
-9bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0780
-0.0500
+170bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4420
0.0360
+179bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4980
-0.0080
+215bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7870
0.0240
+240bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0570
0.0390
+240bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.29
2.25
2.18
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.30
0.32
0.36
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.69
1.67
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague; writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33; Reuters Messaging: radu.marinas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.