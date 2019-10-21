CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge higher on Brexit deal hopes

By 0910 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Hungary's forint EURHUF= each firmed about 0.2% to trade at 4.2765 and at 330.25 to the euro respectively.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% up to 25.618, clinging close to three-month highs. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

"If Boris Johnson manages to push his deal through the parliament this week, the crown may add to its gains and move close to 25.50 to euro," CSOB/KBC analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, Romania holds a tender to sell 500 million lei of June 2024 treasury bonds.

"The market mood remains volatile due to Brexit uncertainties but we should see the auction filled around 3.85% (against last month's 3.91%)," ING said.

Regional stocks mostly rose amid signs of progress in the United States-China trade talks, with Warsaw .WIG20 and Bucharest .BETI both gaining around 0.6% on the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1154 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6180

25.6350

+0.07%

+0.35%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.2500

330.9000

+0.20%

-2.78%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2765

4.2846

+0.19%

+0.31%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7595

4.7556

-0.08%

-2.22%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4390

7.4425

+0.05%

-0.39%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6200

+0.12%

+0.70%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1046.39

1042.9000

+0.33%

+6.06%

Budapest

.BUX

40761.53

40826.33

-0.16%

+4.15%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2176.21

2164.75

+0.53%

-4.41%

Bucharest

.BETI

9597.33

9539.91

+0.60%

+29.98%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

871.66

875.13

-0.40%

+8.38%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2016.47

2013.05

+0.17%

+15.31%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

751.00

748.57

+0.32%

-1.40%

Sofia

.SOFIX

562.26

564.83

-0.46%

-5.42%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2370

-0.0800

+189bps

-9bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0780

-0.0500

+170bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4420

0.0360

+179bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4980

-0.0080

+215bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7870

0.0240

+240bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0570

0.0390

+240bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.29

2.25

2.18

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.30

0.32

0.36

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.69

1.67

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague; writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33; Reuters Messaging: radu.marinas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

