CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge down as stronger dollar, rising virus cases weigh

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies edged down on Wednesday, with the Polish zloty set for its worst month in a year as a worsening pandemic situation and a strengthening dollar kept them under pressure.

"Europe is visibly lagging behind the United States, and that is not entirely good news for the whole of central Europe. (The region) also does not like the strengthening dollar and hesitant stock market peformance," CSOB said in a note.

This leaves the Czech crown with limited room for gains, they added, even as the country reports fewer daily virus cases than before. The crown was the only unit to gain in the region.

A worsening pandemic situation was weighing on the zloty, pushing the currency to a nearly 12-year low on Monday. It was also under pressure by dovish central bank policy, a strong dollar and uncertainty around FX loan conversions, traders said.

The currency EURPLN= slid 0.08% to 4.6600 per euro on Wendesday. It weakened nearly 3.2% this month, its worst month since last March when the pandemic started.

Polish inflation rose sharply in March, as rising fuel prices helped drive March inflation to 3.2% year-on-year, above the 2.9% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Hungary's government will modify the 2021 budget to raise the deficit target to 7.5% of economic output from 6.5% as the third wave of the pandemic has hit the economy hard, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was 0.05% weaker, trading at 4.9260 per euro, holding stable after its biggest daily drop in two years on Monday.

Stocks in the region were mixed. Prague's equities .PX were 0.07% stronger. Czech gunmaker CZG CZG.PR saw shares rise 2.2% after reporting a 2020 earnings rise, an outlook for more growth, and dividend proposal.

Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were 0.19% down as shares in Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA fell more than 12% on disappointment over its strategy update.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1133 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1360

26.1530

+0.07%

+0.36%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.6500

363.3500

-0.08%

-0.26%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6600

4.6565

-0.08%

-2.16%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9260

4.9235

-0.05%

-1.24%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5700

7.5695

-0.01%

-0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.5800

+0.01%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1092.79

1092.0000

+0.07%

+6.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44705.04

44746.76

-0.09%

+6.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1938.56

1942.32

-0.19%

-2.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11100.09

11097.03

+0.03%

+13.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

990.01

989.08

+0.09%

+9.90%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1875.20

1867.90

+0.39%

+7.81%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

755.68

755.33

+0.05%

+0.94%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

500.08

500.02

+0.01%

+11.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6540

-0.1290

+134bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4930

-0.0600

+211bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.9270

-0.0280

+220bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0850

-0.0040

+077bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9490

0.1060

+156bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6310

0.0360

+190bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.44

0.55

0.95

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.99

1.19

1.36

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.36

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.