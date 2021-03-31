CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge down as stronger dollar, rising virus cases weigh
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies edged down on Wednesday, with the Polish zloty set for its worst month in a year as a worsening pandemic situation and a strengthening dollar kept them under pressure.
"Europe is visibly lagging behind the United States, and that is not entirely good news for the whole of central Europe. (The region) also does not like the strengthening dollar and hesitant stock market peformance," CSOB said in a note.
This leaves the Czech crown with limited room for gains, they added, even as the country reports fewer daily virus cases than before. The crown was the only unit to gain in the region.
A worsening pandemic situation was weighing on the zloty, pushing the currency to a nearly 12-year low on Monday. It was also under pressure by dovish central bank policy, a strong dollar and uncertainty around FX loan conversions, traders said.
The currency EURPLN= slid 0.08% to 4.6600 per euro on Wendesday. It weakened nearly 3.2% this month, its worst month since last March when the pandemic started.
Polish inflation rose sharply in March, as rising fuel prices helped drive March inflation to 3.2% year-on-year, above the 2.9% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Hungary's government will modify the 2021 budget to raise the deficit target to 7.5% of economic output from 6.5% as the third wave of the pandemic has hit the economy hard, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was 0.05% weaker, trading at 4.9260 per euro, holding stable after its biggest daily drop in two years on Monday.
Stocks in the region were mixed. Prague's equities .PX were 0.07% stronger. Czech gunmaker CZG CZG.PR saw shares rise 2.2% after reporting a 2020 earnings rise, an outlook for more growth, and dividend proposal.
Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were 0.19% down as shares in Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA fell more than 12% on disappointment over its strategy update.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1133 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1360
26.1530
+0.07%
+0.36%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.6500
363.3500
-0.08%
-0.26%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6600
4.6565
-0.08%
-2.16%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9260
4.9235
-0.05%
-1.24%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5700
7.5695
-0.01%
-0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.5800
+0.01%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1092.79
1092.0000
+0.07%
+6.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44705.04
44746.76
-0.09%
+6.17%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1938.56
1942.32
-0.19%
-2.29%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11100.09
11097.03
+0.03%
+13.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
990.01
989.08
+0.09%
+9.90%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1875.20
1867.90
+0.39%
+7.81%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
755.68
755.33
+0.05%
+0.94%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
500.08
500.02
+0.01%
+11.74%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6540
-0.1290
+134bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4930
-0.0600
+211bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.9270
-0.0280
+220bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0850
-0.0040
+077bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9490
0.1060
+156bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6310
0.0360
+190bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.44
0.55
0.95
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.99
1.19
1.36
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.36
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
