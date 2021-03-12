CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, yields tick higher on dollar gains and rising U.S. yields
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Friday as they came under renewed pressure from rising U.S. Treasuries, a firming dollar and a worsening pandemic situation in the region that prompted new lockdown measures.
Hungarian government bond yields also ticked a bit higher, despite the central bank's move on Tuesday to tame volatility.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.17% on the day to trade at 26.222 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.14% lower at 4.5905 versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.31% weaker and trading at 366.33, giving up its gains from the previous session.
"The forint lost its momentum yesterday afternoon as U.S. yields started rising," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "Today it is also affected by the terrible virus numbers and the strengthening of the dollar."
Hungary reported a record number of new coronavirus cases, totalling 9,011, on Friday, at the end of the first week of tougher lockdown measures.
Poland is tightening restrictions as well and Warsaw will be among the cities that will face tougher rules from Monday.
Government bond yields across Central Europe have risen steadily since the beginning of February, tracking U.S. Treasury yields that have been rising on inflation worries.
To curb the rise, the Hungarian central bank (NBH) adjusted its bond-buying program on Tuesday, saying it would make purchases flexibly, without limits on individual bond series in order to ensure market stability.
Bond yields in Hungary dropped about 10-15 basis points on the long end of the curve since the NBH's announcement, fixed-income traders in Budapest said.
"Yields are up 2 basis points this morning, tracking U.S. yields. The bank's move will not stop international trends from affecting the Hungarian market, but it can soften the impact."
The mid-yield on the 10-year benchmark 2033/A bond was at 2.67% while the 20-year yield was at 3.4%, traders said.
Poland's central bank said on Thursday it might modify the way structural open market operations are conducted following an increase in domestic bond yields.
"More activity from NBP in the bond market should result in a drop in yields... but today the long end of the curve, the 10-year benchmark is moving up," Mateusz Sutowicz at Bank Millennium said.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond is at 1.529%.
Most stock markets eased, with Warsaw .WIG20 losing 0.33% while Budapest .BUX was down 0.09%. Prague .PX was up 0.07%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1122 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2220
26.1780
-0.17%
+0.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.3300
365.2000
-0.31%
-0.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5905
4.5840
-0.14%
-0.68%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8855
4.8820
-0.07%
-0.42%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5910
7.5885
-0.03%
-0.57%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5900
+0.05%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1074.39
1073.6500
+0.07%
+4.60%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43743.57
43784.89
-0.09%
+3.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1987.75
1994.38
-0.33%
+0.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10703.82
10723.45
-0.18%
+9.16%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
989.80
987.46
+0.24%
+9.87%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1858.13
1864.90
-0.36%
+6.83%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
747.00
747.00
+0.00%
-0.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
491.24
492.44
-0.24%
+9.77%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5840
-0.2190
+127bps
-22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4300
-0.0680
+205bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8550
-0.0170
+217bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0920
-0.0340
+078bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8970
0.0150
+152bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5290
0.0310
+185bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.42
0.61
0.88
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.85
0.93
1.01
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.28
0.34
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.