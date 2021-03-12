CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, yields tick higher on dollar gains and rising U.S. yields

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Friday as they came under renewed pressure from rising U.S. Treasuries, a firming dollar and a worsening pandemic situation in the region that prompted new lockdown measures.

Hungarian government bond yields also ticked a bit higher, despite the central bank's move on Tuesday to tame volatility.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.17% on the day to trade at 26.222 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.14% lower at 4.5905 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.31% weaker and trading at 366.33, giving up its gains from the previous session.

"The forint lost its momentum yesterday afternoon as U.S. yields started rising," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "Today it is also affected by the terrible virus numbers and the strengthening of the dollar."

Hungary reported a record number of new coronavirus cases, totalling 9,011, on Friday, at the end of the first week of tougher lockdown measures.

Poland is tightening restrictions as well and Warsaw will be among the cities that will face tougher rules from Monday.

Government bond yields across Central Europe have risen steadily since the beginning of February, tracking U.S. Treasury yields that have been rising on inflation worries.

To curb the rise, the Hungarian central bank (NBH) adjusted its bond-buying program on Tuesday, saying it would make purchases flexibly, without limits on individual bond series in order to ensure market stability.

Bond yields in Hungary dropped about 10-15 basis points on the long end of the curve since the NBH's announcement, fixed-income traders in Budapest said.

"Yields are up 2 basis points this morning, tracking U.S. yields. The bank's move will not stop international trends from affecting the Hungarian market, but it can soften the impact."

The mid-yield on the 10-year benchmark 2033/A bond was at 2.67% while the 20-year yield was at 3.4%, traders said.

Poland's central bank said on Thursday it might modify the way structural open market operations are conducted following an increase in domestic bond yields.

"More activity from NBP in the bond market should result in a drop in yields... but today the long end of the curve, the 10-year benchmark is moving up," Mateusz Sutowicz at Bank Millennium said.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond is at 1.529%.

Most stock markets eased, with Warsaw .WIG20 losing 0.33% while Budapest .BUX was down 0.09%. Prague .PX was up 0.07%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1122 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2220

26.1780

-0.17%

+0.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.3300

365.2000

-0.31%

-0.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5905

4.5840

-0.14%

-0.68%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8855

4.8820

-0.07%

-0.42%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5910

7.5885

-0.03%

-0.57%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5900

+0.05%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1074.39

1073.6500

+0.07%

+4.60%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43743.57

43784.89

-0.09%

+3.89%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1987.75

1994.38

-0.33%

+0.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10703.82

10723.45

-0.18%

+9.16%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

989.80

987.46

+0.24%

+9.87%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1858.13

1864.90

-0.36%

+6.83%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

747.00

747.00

+0.00%

-0.22%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

491.24

492.44

-0.24%

+9.77%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5840

-0.2190

+127bps

-22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4300

-0.0680

+205bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8550

-0.0170

+217bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0920

-0.0340

+078bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8970

0.0150

+152bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5290

0.0310

+185bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.42

0.61

0.88

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.85

0.93

1.01

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.28

0.34

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.