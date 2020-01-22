CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease slightly; Czech crown off its highs

Central European currencies retreated on Wednesday morning, with the Czech crown also off its highest level since 2012 that it hit on Tuesday on expectations of a possible rate hike by the Czech central bank.
