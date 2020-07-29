CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on virus worries ahead of Fed

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were slightly weaker on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as investors worried about an intensification of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the face of mounting risks to the economic recovery, the Fed is expected to sound reassuringly accommodative at its policy review later in the day. It publishes its interest rate decision, which is not expected to change, at 1800 GMT.
"The market in the last couple of days priced in a bunch of positive information, the European Union budget, information from pharmaceutical companies about the COVID vaccine and strong data from Poland ... but markets forgot about the pandemic," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
"In our opinion, the last drop of the euro/Polish zloty was too big."
At 0850 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.07% weaker against the euro at 4.4166 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= had softened 0.1% to 347.25
The Czech Crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were little changed at 26.255 and 4.8345, respectively.
Polish mining and energy stocks fell around 3%-5% after the government on Tuesday scrapped a plan to close two mines owned by the country's biggest coal producer, PGG, dampening hopes for reform of Poland's coal-dominated energy industry.
Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was down 0.51%, with JSW JSW.WA, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, the biggest faller.
Budapest's main index .BUX was down 0.36%, while Prague's PX index .PX was almost flat.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell almost 2 basis points to 1.32%
"Bonds, unlike other asset classes, were not gaining in the last days, possibly on expectations that FOMC will remain dovish, so a potential correction may not be too strong," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 0.851%
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2550
26.2645
+0.04%
-3.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
347.2500
346.9150
-0.10%
-4.64%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4166
4.4134
-0.07%
-3.63%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8345
4.8339
-0.01%
-0.96%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5020
7.5065
+0.06%
-0.75%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.6200
+0.04%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
909.17
909.4200
-0.03%
-18.51%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34627.92
34754.08
-0.36%
-24.86%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1814.29
1823.52
-0.51%
-15.62%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8586.99
8613.48
-0.31%
-13.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
853.35
852.35
+0.12%
-7.83%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1583.98
1582.68
+0.08%
-21.49%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
667.66
666.65
+0.15%
-16.72%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
438.20
438.22
-0.00%
-22.87%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
-0.0570
0.0250
+064bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4000
-0.0550
+110bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8510
0.0300
+136bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1300
0.0090
+082bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7030
-0.0260
+140bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3200
-0.0180
+183bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.32
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.60
0.59
0.57
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.21
0.24
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
