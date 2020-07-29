CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on virus worries ahead of Fed

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were slightly weaker on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as investors worried about an intensification of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the face of mounting risks to the economic recovery, the Fed is expected to sound reassuringly accommodative at its policy review later in the day. It publishes its interest rate decision, which is not expected to change, at 1800 GMT.

"The market in the last couple of days priced in a bunch of positive information, the European Union budget, information from pharmaceutical companies about the COVID vaccine and strong data from Poland ... but markets forgot about the pandemic," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.

"In our opinion, the last drop of the euro/Polish zloty was too big."

At 0850 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.07% weaker against the euro at 4.4166 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= had softened 0.1% to 347.25

The Czech Crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were little changed at 26.255 and 4.8345, respectively.

Polish mining and energy stocks fell around 3%-5% after the government on Tuesday scrapped a plan to close two mines owned by the country's biggest coal producer, PGG, dampening hopes for reform of Poland's coal-dominated energy industry.

Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was down 0.51%, with JSW JSW.WA, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, the biggest faller.

Budapest's main index .BUX was down 0.36%, while Prague's PX index .PX was almost flat.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell almost 2 basis points to 1.32%

"Bonds, unlike other asset classes, were not gaining in the last days, possibly on expectations that FOMC will remain dovish, so a potential correction may not be too strong," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 0.851%

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2550

26.2645

+0.04%

-3.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

347.2500

346.9150

-0.10%

-4.64%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4166

4.4134

-0.07%

-3.63%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8345

4.8339

-0.01%

-0.96%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5020

7.5065

+0.06%

-0.75%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6200

+0.04%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

909.17

909.4200

-0.03%

-18.51%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34627.92

34754.08

-0.36%

-24.86%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1814.29

1823.52

-0.51%

-15.62%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8586.99

8613.48

-0.31%

-13.93%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

853.35

852.35

+0.12%

-7.83%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1583.98

1582.68

+0.08%

-21.49%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.66

666.65

+0.15%

-16.72%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

438.20

438.22

-0.00%

-22.87%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

-0.0570

0.0250

+064bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4000

-0.0550

+110bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8510

0.0300

+136bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1300

0.0090

+082bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7030

-0.0260

+140bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3200

-0.0180

+183bps

-2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.32

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.60

0.59

0.57

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.21

0.24

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

