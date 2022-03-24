CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on nerves ahead of NATO summit
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Thursday, as caution prevailed ahead of an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, which U.S. President Joe Biden will attend, to discuss further responses to Russia's month-old invasion of Ukraine.
"There is so much going on today that the flow of news could make exchange rates volatile, and in the forint's case there is more chance for weakening," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Hungarian forint weakened as some market participants were disappointed by the central bank's 30 basis-point hike of its one-week deposit rate to 6.15% on Thursday in the face of soaring inflation.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.45% on the day and was trading at 374.80 per euro.
"Considering the central bank's inflation expectations for this year, this step was probably not aggressive enough," another trader said. "Real interest rates are still negative, which does not make the currency attractive."
The National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% on Tuesday and said average inflation could rise to 7.5%-9.8% this year and inflation would come back to the bank's 3% target only in the first half of 2024.
Hungary's 2022 tax adjusted core inflation could come in at 7.9%-9.4%, the central bank said in its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.76% to 4.7460 per euro.
The currency was put under pressure by news that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that he was firing Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak, an FX trader in Warsaw said.
"Investors had been betting on Poland getting the EU recovery funds soon, and maybe there is less confidence in that now," the trader said.
Nowak had earlier been quoted as saying there was "political agreement" in the European Commission for releasing COVID-19 recovery funds for Poland.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.08% to trade at 24.700 versus the euro.
The currency has gained 0.7% this year, outperforming CEE peers, supported by hawkish central bank comments, the latest coming from Vice-Governor Marek Mora, who told Bloomberg on Wednesday that the base rate could head above 5% to battle inflation.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.14% and Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.23%. Budapest .BUX was down 0.74% and Bucharest .BETI was 1% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1142 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7000
24.6800
-0.08%
+0.70%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.8000
373.1000
-0.45%
-1.44%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7460
4.7100
-0.76%
-3.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9460
-0.06%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5730
7.5715
-0.02%
-0.73%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6600
117.7550
+0.08%
-0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1342.15
1340.2900
+0.14%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44284.55
44612.73
-0.74%
-12.69%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2116.05
2120.86
-0.23%
-6.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12592.98
12467.69
+1.00%
-3.59%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1185.92
1203.88
-1.49%
-5.54%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2051.68
2062.57
-0.53%
-1.33%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
831.17
830.09
+0.13%
+1.27%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
598.03
600.73
-0.45%
-5.92%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7300
-0.0030
+493bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2990
0.0720
+403bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9850
0.0020
+345bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.5950
0.0770
+580bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6600
0.1010
+539bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3010
0.1100
+477bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.91
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.04
8.20
8.16
6.43
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.97
6.18
6.20
4.48
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
