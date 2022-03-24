CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on nerves ahead of NATO summit

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Thursday, as caution prevailed ahead of an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, which U.S. President Joe Biden will attend, to discuss further responses to Russia's month-old invasion of Ukraine.

"There is so much going on today that the flow of news could make exchange rates volatile, and in the forint's case there is more chance for weakening," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Hungarian forint weakened as some market participants were disappointed by the central bank's 30 basis-point hike of its one-week deposit rate to 6.15% on Thursday in the face of soaring inflation.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.45% on the day and was trading at 374.80 per euro.

"Considering the central bank's inflation expectations for this year, this step was probably not aggressive enough," another trader said. "Real interest rates are still negative, which does not make the currency attractive."

The National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% on Tuesday and said average inflation could rise to 7.5%-9.8% this year and inflation would come back to the bank's 3% target only in the first half of 2024.

Hungary's 2022 tax adjusted core inflation could come in at 7.9%-9.4%, the central bank said in its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.76% to 4.7460 per euro.

The currency was put under pressure by news that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that he was firing Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak, an FX trader in Warsaw said.

"Investors had been betting on Poland getting the EU recovery funds soon, and maybe there is less confidence in that now," the trader said.

Nowak had earlier been quoted as saying there was "political agreement" in the European Commission for releasing COVID-19 recovery funds for Poland.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.08% to trade at 24.700 versus the euro.

The currency has gained 0.7% this year, outperforming CEE peers, supported by hawkish central bank comments, the latest coming from Vice-Governor Marek Mora, who told Bloomberg on Wednesday that the base rate could head above 5% to battle inflation.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX adding 0.14% and Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.23%. Budapest .BUX was down 0.74% and Bucharest .BETI was 1% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1142 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7000

24.6800

-0.08%

+0.70%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.8000

373.1000

-0.45%

-1.44%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7460

4.7100

-0.76%

-3.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9460

-0.06%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5730

7.5715

-0.02%

-0.73%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6600

117.7550

+0.08%

-0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1342.15

1340.2900

+0.14%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44284.55

44612.73

-0.74%

-12.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2116.05

2120.86

-0.23%

-6.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12592.98

12467.69

+1.00%

-3.59%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1185.92

1203.88

-1.49%

-5.54%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2051.68

2062.57

-0.53%

-1.33%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

831.17

830.09

+0.13%

+1.27%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

598.03

600.73

-0.45%

-5.92%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7300

-0.0030

+493bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2990

0.0720

+403bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9850

0.0020

+345bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.5950

0.0770

+580bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6600

0.1010

+539bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3010

0.1100

+477bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.91

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.04

8.20

8.16

6.43

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.97

6.18

6.20

4.48

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

