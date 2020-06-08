CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on dismal economic data showing coronavirus shock
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Monday as fresh economic data from the region and Europe as a whole underlined the severe economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Czech industrial output plunging by 33.7% in April.
Regional currencies were hammered by the economic damage caused by the lockdown measures introduced in March. They regained a significant part of their losses in the past two weeks as global markets rallied.
These gains dissipated on Monday as all regional currencies eased after dismal economic data.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.22%, trading at 344.20 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.21% on Monday, to 26.610 versus the common currency.
"The crown has already been exhausted by decent gains from the past two weeks," a note from CSOB said.
"Today's record drop in industry and above all a huge deficit in foreign trade in April will not be good news."
Czech working-day-adjusted industrial output fell by 33.7% year-on-year in April, data on Monday showed. The decline included an 80% drop in the car sector.
Hungary's industrial output also plunged by an annual 36.8% in April, according to data released on Friday, as the pandemic sent the economy into free fall with car factories virtually halting output.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.14% on the day, at 4.4393 to the euro.
"The appreciation potential of the zloty against the euro due to optimism in Europe has already been exhausted," PKO BP said in a note. "The market will now be looking for reasons for further profit taking. Such impulses may be provided by signs of persistent weakness in European industry."
The CEE region's economy is closely tied to Germany, where industrial output dropped by 17.9% in April. M1L8N2DL0W3
Stocks in Prague .PX were up 0.6% and Hungarian equities .BUX gained 0.3%. Markets in Romania were closed for holidays.
Warsaw's main index .WIG20 was down 1.3% by 0811 GMT.
Shares of state-run mining company JSW JSW.WA dropped 10% after the government announced the closure of two coal mines owned by JSW and 10 mines from PGG group for three weeks to stop the spread of the coronavirus among miners.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1011 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6100
26.5550
-0.21%
-4.43%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.2000
343.4500
-0.22%
-3.79%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4393
4.4330
-0.14%
-4.12%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8380
4.8365
-0.03%
-1.03%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5680
7.5715
+0.05%
-1.62%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5500
+0.07%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
963.59
957.5500
+0.63%
-13.63%
Budapest
.BUX
38094.47
37985.66
+0.29%
-17.33%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1818.93
1842.47
-1.28%
-15.40%
Bucharest
.BETI
8848.75
8848.75
+0.00%
-11.31%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
872.79
873.49
-0.08%
-5.73%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1661.71
1657.17
+0.27%
-17.63%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
675.51
678.64
-0.46%
-15.74%
Sofia
.SOFIX
468.63
467.21
+0.30%
-17.52%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1360
0.0290
+072bps
+2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5090
0.0080
+106bps
+1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9620
0.0200
+125bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2510
-0.0040
+084bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8690
0.0800
+142bps
+9bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4890
0.0240
+177bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.28
0.33
0.40
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.76
0.69
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.28
0.31
0.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Editing by Mark Heinrich
