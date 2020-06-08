CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on dismal economic data showing coronavirus shock

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Monday as fresh economic data from the region and Europe as a whole underlined the severe economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Czech industrial output plunging by 33.7% in April.

Regional currencies were hammered by the economic damage caused by the lockdown measures introduced in March. They regained a significant part of their losses in the past two weeks as global markets rallied.

These gains dissipated on Monday as all regional currencies eased after dismal economic data.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.22%, trading at 344.20 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.21% on Monday, to 26.610 versus the common currency.

"The crown has already been exhausted by decent gains from the past two weeks," a note from CSOB said.

"Today's record drop in industry and above all a huge deficit in foreign trade in April will not be good news."

Czech working-day-adjusted industrial output fell by 33.7% year-on-year in April, data on Monday showed. The decline included an 80% drop in the car sector.

Hungary's industrial output also plunged by an annual 36.8% in April, according to data released on Friday, as the pandemic sent the economy into free fall with car factories virtually halting output.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.14% on the day, at 4.4393 to the euro.

"The appreciation potential of the zloty against the euro due to optimism in Europe has already been exhausted," PKO BP said in a note. "The market will now be looking for reasons for further profit taking. Such impulses may be provided by signs of persistent weakness in European industry."

The CEE region's economy is closely tied to Germany, where industrial output dropped by 17.9% in April. M1L8N2DL0W3

Stocks in Prague .PX were up 0.6% and Hungarian equities .BUX gained 0.3%. Markets in Romania were closed for holidays.

Warsaw's main index .WIG20 was down 1.3% by 0811 GMT.

Shares of state-run mining company JSW JSW.WA dropped 10% after the government announced the closure of two coal mines owned by JSW and 10 mines from PGG group for three weeks to stop the spread of the coronavirus among miners.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1011 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6100

26.5550

-0.21%

-4.43%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.2000

343.4500

-0.22%

-3.79%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4393

4.4330

-0.14%

-4.12%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8380

4.8365

-0.03%

-1.03%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5680

7.5715

+0.05%

-1.62%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5500

+0.07%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

963.59

957.5500

+0.63%

-13.63%

Budapest

.BUX

38094.47

37985.66

+0.29%

-17.33%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1818.93

1842.47

-1.28%

-15.40%

Bucharest

.BETI

8848.75

8848.75

+0.00%

-11.31%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

872.79

873.49

-0.08%

-5.73%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1661.71

1657.17

+0.27%

-17.63%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

675.51

678.64

-0.46%

-15.74%

Sofia

.SOFIX

468.63

467.21

+0.30%

-17.52%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1360

0.0290

+072bps

+2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5090

0.0080

+106bps

+1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9620

0.0200

+125bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2510

-0.0040

+084bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8690

0.0800

+142bps

+9bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4890

0.0240

+177bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.28

0.33

0.40

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.76

0.69

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.28

0.31

0.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

