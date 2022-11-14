CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, most bond yields edge down

PRAGUE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies eased a touch on Monday, with investors continuing to watch for signs on when inflation could peak, while most bond yields ticked lower.
Bond markets went through a correction last week, led by Hungary as yields fell as much as 200 basis points on longer-dated paper. The rally was helped by the forint being on stronger footing and hopes peak inflation was near.
On Monday, Hungarian bond yields corrected a touch higher while yields in Poland and the Czech Republic were mostly lower.
In Poland, the central bank was due to release its latest inflation report after saying last week price growth would only return to a level within or close to its target range in 2025.
Romania's central bank was also reporting its inflation outlook.
The Romanian leu EURRON= eased slightly to 4.898 per euro, while the zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.1% to near 4.69 to the euro, off a three-month low.
"The zloty moderately benefits from the risk-on sentiment," Alior Bank said. "With a slight correction of global optimism, further strengthening of the zloty is unlikely."
On global markets, stocks pushed higher, boosting central European bourses. But after weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation last week raised hopes the Federal Reserve could tone down rate hikes, a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number.
Currencies have been battered in previous months - before recent gains - due to economic worries amid Europe's energy crisis and as central European rate setters seek an end to rate hikes while global peers lift their own rates.
Hungary's forint was off nearly two-month highs, down 0.5% on the day at 406.95 to the euro.
On Monday, Hungary's central bank said, in an emailed reply to Reuters questions, its one-day deposit facility rate at 18% was necessary until there was a clear improvement in the risk environment.
Markets were also watching developments in an ongoing rule-of-law dispute between Hungary and the European Union as Budapest seeks to unlock EU funds.
"Over the week, the decisive meetings regarding both Recovery and Cohesion Funds will be held. We see unlocking the EU funds for Hungary as market positive information," Erste Group Bank said.
Czech central banker Eva Zamrazilova said on Sunday sentiment in the region was better and a return to heavy interventions from the central bank to defend the crown was unlikely. The bank has kept rates stable in recent months but has been intervening to keep the crown from weakening.
The crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.28 per euro, around its highest since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1122 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2700
24.2810
+0.05%
+2.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
406.9500
405.0000
-0.48%
-9.23%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6875
4.6810
-0.14%
-2.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8975
4.8950
-0.05%
+1.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5430
7.5445
+0.02%
-0.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2400
+0.03%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1256.76
1258.9900
-0.18%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44046.12
43698.34
+0.80%
-13.16%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1723.04
1690.38
+1.93%
-23.99%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11642.12
11509.09
+1.16%
-10.87%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1050.83
1043.21
+0.73%
-16.30%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1908.03
1914.15
-0.32%
-8.24%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
779.20
780.00
-0.10%
-5.07%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
597.61
596.43
+0.20%
-5.99%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8830
-0.3520
+381bps
-30bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2660
-0.0090
+324bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0570
0.0530
+295bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.0760
-0.0500
+500bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.4170
0.0210
+539bps
+8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.1800
-0.0420
+507bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.13
6.88
6.54
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.90
13.46
12.40
15.71
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.25
7.25
7.08
7.50
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
