CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, most bond yields edge down

PRAGUE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies eased a touch on Monday, with investors continuing to watch for signs on when inflation could peak, while most bond yields ticked lower.

Bond markets went through a correction last week, led by Hungary as yields fell as much as 200 basis points on longer-dated paper. The rally was helped by the forint being on stronger footing and hopes peak inflation was near.

On Monday, Hungarian bond yields corrected a touch higher while yields in Poland and the Czech Republic were mostly lower.

In Poland, the central bank was due to release its latest inflation report after saying last week price growth would only return to a level within or close to its target range in 2025.

Romania's central bank was also reporting its inflation outlook.

The Romanian leu EURRON= eased slightly to 4.898 per euro, while the zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.1% to near 4.69 to the euro, off a three-month low.

"The zloty moderately benefits from the risk-on sentiment," Alior Bank said. "With a slight correction of global optimism, further strengthening of the zloty is unlikely."

On global markets, stocks pushed higher, boosting central European bourses. But after weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation last week raised hopes the Federal Reserve could tone down rate hikes, a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number.

Currencies have been battered in previous months - before recent gains - due to economic worries amid Europe's energy crisis and as central European rate setters seek an end to rate hikes while global peers lift their own rates.

Hungary's forint was off nearly two-month highs, down 0.5% on the day at 406.95 to the euro.

On Monday, Hungary's central bank said, in an emailed reply to Reuters questions, its one-day deposit facility rate at 18% was necessary until there was a clear improvement in the risk environment.

Markets were also watching developments in an ongoing rule-of-law dispute between Hungary and the European Union as Budapest seeks to unlock EU funds.

"Over the week, the decisive meetings regarding both Recovery and Cohesion Funds will be held. We see unlocking the EU funds for Hungary as market positive information," Erste Group Bank said.

Czech central banker Eva Zamrazilova said on Sunday sentiment in the region was better and a return to heavy interventions from the central bank to defend the crown was unlikely. The bank has kept rates stable in recent months but has been intervening to keep the crown from weakening.

The crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.28 per euro, around its highest since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1122 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2700

24.2810

+0.05%

+2.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

406.9500

405.0000

-0.48%

-9.23%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6875

4.6810

-0.14%

-2.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8975

4.8950

-0.05%

+1.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5430

7.5445

+0.02%

-0.34%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2400

+0.03%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1256.76

1258.9900

-0.18%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44046.12

43698.34

+0.80%

-13.16%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1723.04

1690.38

+1.93%

-23.99%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11642.12

11509.09

+1.16%

-10.87%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1050.83

1043.21

+0.73%

-16.30%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1908.03

1914.15

-0.32%

-8.24%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

779.20

780.00

-0.10%

-5.07%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

597.61

596.43

+0.20%

-5.99%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8830

-0.3520

+381bps

-30bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2660

-0.0090

+324bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0570

0.0530

+295bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.0760

-0.0500

+500bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.4170

0.0210

+539bps

+8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.1800

-0.0420

+507bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.13

6.88

6.54

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.90

13.46

12.40

15.71

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.25

7.25

7.08

7.50

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

