CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, Hungarian central bank meeting in focus

By 0750 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was trading at 355.5500 to the euro, down 0.1% on the day.

"The forint has been relatively stable and the Hungarian government managed to get good investor appetite for its new foreign bond issuance, which has set a more reassured tone in the market," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"We do not expect any change to conventional monetary policy in coming months, but we are likely to see a continuous stream of micro interventions in lending, regulation and debt relief," he added.

Hungary has sold 2 billion euros worth of 6-year and 12-year foreign currency bonds to cover a surge in financing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat and the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= each traded 0.1% lower versus the euro.

Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 1.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter compared with a gap of 0.7% at the end of February as the coronavirus outbreak led to a plunge in revenue, the finance ministry said.

With the deficit above EU limits even before the new coronavirus outbreak, Romanian assets and ratings have been under pressure.

Analysts said currencies would likely tread water ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.

Stock markets were mixed. The blue chip index in Prague .PX was flat while Budapest .BUX was up 0.3% by 0757 GMT. Warsaw's .WIG20 was up0.8% and Bucharest's .BETI up 0.4%.

