CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, Hungarian central bank meeting in focus
By 0750 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was trading at 355.5500 to the euro, down 0.1% on the day.
"The forint has been relatively stable and the Hungarian government managed to get good investor appetite for its new foreign bond issuance, which has set a more reassured tone in the market," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"We do not expect any change to conventional monetary policy in coming months, but we are likely to see a continuous stream of micro interventions in lending, regulation and debt relief," he added.
Hungary has sold 2 billion euros worth of 6-year and 12-year foreign currency bonds to cover a surge in financing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat and the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= each traded 0.1% lower versus the euro.
Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 1.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter compared with a gap of 0.7% at the end of February as the coronavirus outbreak led to a plunge in revenue, the finance ministry said.
With the deficit above EU limits even before the new coronavirus outbreak, Romanian assets and ratings have been under pressure.
Analysts said currencies would likely tread water ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.
Stock markets were mixed. The blue chip index in Prague .PX was flat while Budapest .BUX was up 0.3% by 0757 GMT. Warsaw's .WIG20 was up0.8% and Bucharest's .BETI up 0.4%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.3000
27.3010
+0.00%
-6.84%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.5500
355.2000
-0.10%
-6.86%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5370
4.5330
-0.09%
-6.18%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8445
4.8410
-0.07%
-1.16%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5510
7.5527
+0.02%
-1.40%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6200
117.6800
+0.05%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
858.91
859.3300
-0.05%
-23.01%
Budapest
.BUX
33292.18
33196.85
+0.29%
-27.76%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1604.09
1591.97
+0.76%
-25.39%
Bucharest
.BETI
8050.37
8019.11
+0.39%
-19.31%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
778.40
773.49
+0.63%
-15.93%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1581.21
1573.92
+0.46%
-21.62%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
669.18
676.83
-1.13%
-16.53%
Sofia
.SOFIX
445.09
445.33
-0.05%
-21.66%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6270
-0.0740
+130bps
-8bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0080
0.0490
+163bps
+5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2630
-0.0540
+171bps
-6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.6080
0.0070
+128bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0190
0.0130
+164bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3990
0.0170
+184bps
+1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.28
0.30
0.33
0.91
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.20
1.12
1.08
1.10
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.23
0.23
0.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Giles Elgood)
