CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, forint reverses gains ahead of Fitch ratings review
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday, with the forint reversing early gains ahead of an expected review of Hungary's credit rating by Fitch due later in the day after market hours.
Hungary, which has seen its budget and current account deficits widen substantially this year, has taken corrective steps in the past weeks to reduce them, but sharply rising interest rates and double-digit inflation have worsened the growth outlook.
"Thanks to the government measures announced in recent weeks, no downgrade is expected and the chances of assigning a negative outlook to the BBB rating have been reduced," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
"However, risks will definitely be highlighted, especially in relation to the disbursement of EU funds."
The EU's executive Commission has been withholding its approval for disbursements to Budapest of grants from the EU's special recovery fund over long-standing concerns over the rule of law.
It has also delayed signing what is called a partnership agreement with Hungary, which details how EU cash under joint EU-Hungarian management in the 2021-2027 budget would be spent, putting further billions of euros on hold.
This long-dragging dispute has weighed on the forint EURHUF=, which has eased over 7% this year despite massive rate hikes by the Hungarian central bank.
The forint was 0.24% weaker on the day to 397.95 per euro. The forint has significantly underperformed its peers in the region this year.
"The forint started to firm Thursday on news that the government would like to raise the level of Russian gas shipments, which could lower the risks surrounding the gas supply," Gergely Suppan, a senior analyst at Takarekbank, wrote.
"The ECB's rate hike also helped the forint besides the news about Russian gas," a forex trader in Budapest said.
The ECB raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points on Thursday, its first hike in 11 years.
Markets are looking ahead to the National Bank of Hungary's rate-setting meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, where it is expected to carry on its tightening campaign which has already taken the benchmark base rate to 9.75%.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased 0.24% and was trading at 4.7705 per euro. Central banker Przemyslaw Litwiniuk said inflation in Poland may keep rising in 2023. According to forecasts from the central bank, inflation will peak at 18.8% in the first quarter of 2023.
The Czech crown slid 0.12% to 24.525 per euro, while the Romanian leu edged down 0.03% to 4.9370.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 gaining 0.24%, while Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX slid 0.67%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0955 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5250
24.4950
-0.12%
+1.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.9500
397.0000
-0.24%
-7.18%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7705
4.7590
-0.24%
-3.76%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9370
4.9357
-0.03%
+0.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5160
7.5145
-0.02%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.3850
+0.11%
+0.27%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1241.34
1247.6800
-0.51%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41747.60
42030.31
-0.67%
-17.69%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1687.10
1683.09
+0.24%
-25.58%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12158.05
12151.07
+0.06%
-6.92%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1123.98
1120.98
+0.27%
-10.47%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1952.58
1952.47
+0.01%
-6.10%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
832.54
832.03
+0.06%
+1.43%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
608.20
608.83
-0.10%
-4.32%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.5210
-0.0590
+605bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2870
-0.0110
+445bps
+17bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5270
-0.0090
+344bps
+13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1200
0.0210
+665bps
+21bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.3340
-0.1960
+549bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0450
-0.1490
+496bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.73
7.73
7.44
7.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.29
13.55
13.57
11.58
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.35
7.44
7.29
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
