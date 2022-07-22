CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, forint reverses gains ahead of Fitch ratings review

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday, with the forint reversing early gains ahead of an expected review of Hungary's credit rating by Fitch due later in the day after market hours.

Hungary, which has seen its budget and current account deficits widen substantially this year, has taken corrective steps in the past weeks to reduce them, but sharply rising interest rates and double-digit inflation have worsened the growth outlook.

"Thanks to the government measures announced in recent weeks, no downgrade is expected and the chances of assigning a negative outlook to the BBB rating have been reduced," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

"However, risks will definitely be highlighted, especially in relation to the disbursement of EU funds."

The EU's executive Commission has been withholding its approval for disbursements to Budapest of grants from the EU's special recovery fund over long-standing concerns over the rule of law.

It has also delayed signing what is called a partnership agreement with Hungary, which details how EU cash under joint EU-Hungarian management in the 2021-2027 budget would be spent, putting further billions of euros on hold.

This long-dragging dispute has weighed on the forint EURHUF=, which has eased over 7% this year despite massive rate hikes by the Hungarian central bank.

The forint was 0.24% weaker on the day to 397.95 per euro. The forint has significantly underperformed its peers in the region this year.

"The forint started to firm Thursday on news that the government would like to raise the level of Russian gas shipments, which could lower the risks surrounding the gas supply," Gergely Suppan, a senior analyst at Takarekbank, wrote.

"The ECB's rate hike also helped the forint besides the news about Russian gas," a forex trader in Budapest said.

The ECB raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points on Thursday, its first hike in 11 years.

Markets are looking ahead to the National Bank of Hungary's rate-setting meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, where it is expected to carry on its tightening campaign which has already taken the benchmark base rate to 9.75%.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased 0.24% and was trading at 4.7705 per euro. Central banker Przemyslaw Litwiniuk said inflation in Poland may keep rising in 2023. According to forecasts from the central bank, inflation will peak at 18.8% in the first quarter of 2023.

The Czech crown slid 0.12% to 24.525 per euro, while the Romanian leu edged down 0.03% to 4.9370.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 gaining 0.24%, while Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX slid 0.67%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0955 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5250

24.4950

-0.12%

+1.41%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.9500

397.0000

-0.24%

-7.18%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7705

4.7590

-0.24%

-3.76%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9370

4.9357

-0.03%

+0.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5160

7.5145

-0.02%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3850

+0.11%

+0.27%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1241.34

1247.6800

-0.51%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41747.60

42030.31

-0.67%

-17.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1687.10

1683.09

+0.24%

-25.58%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12158.05

12151.07

+0.06%

-6.92%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1123.98

1120.98

+0.27%

-10.47%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1952.58

1952.47

+0.01%

-6.10%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

832.54

832.03

+0.06%

+1.43%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

608.20

608.83

-0.10%

-4.32%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.5210

-0.0590

+605bps

+13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2870

-0.0110

+445bps

+17bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5270

-0.0090

+344bps

+13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.1200

0.0210

+665bps

+21bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.3340

-0.1960

+549bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0450

-0.1490

+496bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.73

7.73

7.44

7.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.29

13.55

13.57

11.58

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.35

7.44

7.29

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

