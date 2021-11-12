CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, forint extends heavy losses after fuel price cap

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar that gained for a third day in a row put pressure on them, while a price cap on fuel prices in Hungary added to the forint's woes.

The dollar kept firming after a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation print earlier this week encouraged bets on interest rate hikes.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.15% to trade at 365.40 to the euro, adding to its heavy losses from the previous session.

The currency lost more than 1.8% versus the euro this week as it was also pressured by uncertainty over the pace of the Hungarian central bank's policy tightening ahead of its meeting next Tuesday.

Analysts and traders have said the bank needs to ramp up the pace of its tightening as October inflation jumped above expectations, to 6.5% year-on-year. A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30-basis-point hike to 2.1%.

Commerzbank wrote that the currency was also weakened by an announcement on Thursday that the government will impose a cap on fuel prices.

If the central bank "were to use the resultant slower inflation data to hike rates by less than it would have, this will be viewed by the FX market as a serious lapse of monetary policy transparency and market signal efficiency," Commerzbank wrote.

"Perhaps this was the main concern behind forint's sell-off yesterday."

The price cap "will have about 40bp downward impact on headline inflation in December, while the effect on the November CPI should be less pronounced," Morgan Stanley said.

Shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU were down 1.65% by 1008 GMT. Budapest's stock index .BUX underperformed the region on Friday and was down 0.72%.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.21% and was trading at 4.6388 to the euro, extending losses from the past two days.

"Local buyers were not present at the market on Thursday due to a national holiday, which weakened the zloty," an FX trader in Warsaw said. "The zloty is undervalued and should recoup losses today or on Monday if the dollar's strengthening halts."

Poland's gross domestic product PLGDP=ECI rose 5.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, above expectations, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Friday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.08% to 25.2390 per euro. The Romanian leu held stable.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1105 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2390

25.2180

-0.08%

+3.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.4000

364.8500

-0.15%

-0.73%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6388

4.6290

-0.21%

-1.72%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9470

4.9475

+0.01%

-1.66%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5110

7.5115

+0.01%

+0.49%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6250

+0.12%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1370.06

1373.9900

-0.29%

+33.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52692.54

53073.34

-0.72%

+25.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2379.58

2366.59

+0.55%

+19.94%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12842.18

12782.64

+0.47%

+30.97%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1227.28

1213.91

+1.10%

+36.24%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2011.04

2008.80

+0.11%

+15.62%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

804.66

806.30

-0.20%

+7.49%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.57

602.87

+0.12%

+34.87%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2880

0.0040

+401bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9770

0.0060

+350bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7810

0.0080

+302bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0540

0.0940

+377bps

+12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.9830

0.0000

+351bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9200

0.0000

+316bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.15

4.15

4.05

3.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.42

3.88

4.22

2.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.10

3.38

3.46

1.58

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves, Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

