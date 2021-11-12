CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, forint extends heavy losses after fuel price cap
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar that gained for a third day in a row put pressure on them, while a price cap on fuel prices in Hungary added to the forint's woes.
The dollar kept firming after a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation print earlier this week encouraged bets on interest rate hikes.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.15% to trade at 365.40 to the euro, adding to its heavy losses from the previous session.
The currency lost more than 1.8% versus the euro this week as it was also pressured by uncertainty over the pace of the Hungarian central bank's policy tightening ahead of its meeting next Tuesday.
Analysts and traders have said the bank needs to ramp up the pace of its tightening as October inflation jumped above expectations, to 6.5% year-on-year. A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30-basis-point hike to 2.1%.
Commerzbank wrote that the currency was also weakened by an announcement on Thursday that the government will impose a cap on fuel prices.
If the central bank "were to use the resultant slower inflation data to hike rates by less than it would have, this will be viewed by the FX market as a serious lapse of monetary policy transparency and market signal efficiency," Commerzbank wrote.
"Perhaps this was the main concern behind forint's sell-off yesterday."
The price cap "will have about 40bp downward impact on headline inflation in December, while the effect on the November CPI should be less pronounced," Morgan Stanley said.
Shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU were down 1.65% by 1008 GMT. Budapest's stock index .BUX underperformed the region on Friday and was down 0.72%.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.21% and was trading at 4.6388 to the euro, extending losses from the past two days.
"Local buyers were not present at the market on Thursday due to a national holiday, which weakened the zloty," an FX trader in Warsaw said. "The zloty is undervalued and should recoup losses today or on Monday if the dollar's strengthening halts."
Poland's gross domestic product PLGDP=ECI rose 5.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, above expectations, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Friday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.08% to 25.2390 per euro. The Romanian leu held stable.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1105 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2390
25.2180
-0.08%
+3.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.4000
364.8500
-0.15%
-0.73%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6388
4.6290
-0.21%
-1.72%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9470
4.9475
+0.01%
-1.66%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5110
7.5115
+0.01%
+0.49%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6250
+0.12%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1370.06
1373.9900
-0.29%
+33.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52692.54
53073.34
-0.72%
+25.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2379.58
2366.59
+0.55%
+19.94%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12842.18
12782.64
+0.47%
+30.97%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1227.28
1213.91
+1.10%
+36.24%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2011.04
2008.80
+0.11%
+15.62%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
804.66
806.30
-0.20%
+7.49%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
603.57
602.87
+0.12%
+34.87%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2880
0.0040
+401bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9770
0.0060
+350bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7810
0.0080
+302bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0540
0.0940
+377bps
+12bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.9830
0.0000
+351bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9200
0.0000
+316bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.15
4.15
4.05
3.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.42
3.88
4.22
2.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.10
3.38
3.46
1.58
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves, Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
