CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, assets mixed as EU deal rally ends

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Wednesday and stock markets were mixed as market euphoria over Tuesday's EU deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan fizzled a day after European shares had hit four-month highs.
News from China that the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in Houston is also weighing on sentiment.
"The headlines about the Houston consulate affected most emerging currencies negatively," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"If US-China tensions escalate further, that could have a bigger effect on markets."
The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.15% by 0830 GMT and was trading at 26.410 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.19% at 4.441 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.21% on the day but held on to most of its gains from previous days, trading at 350.74 versus the euro a day after the central bank cut its its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6%, as expected.
The rate cut had already been priced in by markets and was not expected to heavily move the forint's exchange rate, analysts said.
The bank said it would resume its government-bond purchases, targeting the long end of the yield curve. The central bank launched its QE programme in early May, but suspended it after a few weeks.
According to a client note by Commerzbank, this move "will strengthen the impression that, whether or not inflation truly moderates, MNB will lock in near-zero interest rates for as long as it can."
"In the medium-term, such a perception will weigh down on the forint exchange rate."
Regional equities were mixed on Tuesday, with Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 down 0.47%. Prague's .PX eased 0.36% while Budapest's blue chip index .BUX firmed 0.14%. Bucharest's stock market .BETI was up 0.14%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1030 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4100
26.3700
-0.15%
-3.70%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.7400
350.0000
-0.21%
-5.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4415
4.4330
-0.19%
-4.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8400
4.8405
+0.01%
-1.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5265
+0.09%
-0.99%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6500
+0.13%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
947.34
950.8000
-0.36%
-15.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35536.47
35488.15
+0.14%
-22.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1836.60
1845.34
-0.47%
-14.58%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8574.53
8561.75
+0.15%
-14.06%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
852.85
858.76
-0.69%
-7.89%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1603.59
1604.08
-0.03%
-20.51%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
663.80
664.03
-0.03%
-17.20%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
441.45
441.46
-0.00%
-22.30%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1910
0.1540
+087bps
+17bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4220
-0.0490
+109bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8740
0.0230
+134bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1280
-0.0090
+081bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7420
-0.0190
+141bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3040
-0.0190
+177bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.31
0.32
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.62
0.59
0.57
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.22
0.25
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.