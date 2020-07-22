CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, assets mixed as EU deal rally ends

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Central European currencies eased on Wednesday and stock markets were mixed as market euphoria over Tuesday's EU deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan fizzled a day after European shares had hit four-month highs.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Wednesday and stock markets were mixed as market euphoria over Tuesday's EU deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan fizzled a day after European shares had hit four-month highs.

News from China that the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in Houston is also weighing on sentiment.

"The headlines about the Houston consulate affected most emerging currencies negatively," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"If US-China tensions escalate further, that could have a bigger effect on markets."

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.15% by 0830 GMT and was trading at 26.410 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.19% at 4.441 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.21% on the day but held on to most of its gains from previous days, trading at 350.74 versus the euro a day after the central bank cut its its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6%, as expected.

The rate cut had already been priced in by markets and was not expected to heavily move the forint's exchange rate, analysts said.

The bank said it would resume its government-bond purchases, targeting the long end of the yield curve. The central bank launched its QE programme in early May, but suspended it after a few weeks.

According to a client note by Commerzbank, this move "will strengthen the impression that, whether or not inflation truly moderates, MNB will lock in near-zero interest rates for as long as it can."

"In the medium-term, such a perception will weigh down on the forint exchange rate."

Regional equities were mixed on Tuesday, with Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 down 0.47%. Prague's .PX eased 0.36% while Budapest's blue chip index .BUX firmed 0.14%. Bucharest's stock market .BETI was up 0.14%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1030 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4100

26.3700

-0.15%

-3.70%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.7400

350.0000

-0.21%

-5.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4415

4.4330

-0.19%

-4.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8400

4.8405

+0.01%

-1.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5265

+0.09%

-0.99%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6500

+0.13%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

947.34

950.8000

-0.36%

-15.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35536.47

35488.15

+0.14%

-22.89%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1836.60

1845.34

-0.47%

-14.58%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8574.53

8561.75

+0.15%

-14.06%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

852.85

858.76

-0.69%

-7.89%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1603.59

1604.08

-0.03%

-20.51%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

663.80

664.03

-0.03%

-17.20%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

441.45

441.46

-0.00%

-22.30%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1910

0.1540

+087bps

+17bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4220

-0.0490

+109bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8740

0.0230

+134bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1280

-0.0090

+081bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7420

-0.0190

+141bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3040

-0.0190

+177bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.31

0.32

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.62

0.59

0.57

0.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.22

0.25

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More