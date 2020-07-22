CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, assets mixed as EU deal rally ends

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Wednesday and stock markets were mixed as market euphoria over Tuesday's EU deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan fizzled a day after European shares had hit four-month highs.

News from China that the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in Houston is also weighing on sentiment.

"The headlines about the Houston consulate affected most emerging currencies negatively," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"If US-China tensions escalate further, that could have a bigger effect on markets."

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.15% by 0830 GMT and was trading at 26.410 to the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.19% at 4.441 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.21% on the day but held on to most of its gains from previous days, trading at 350.74 versus the euro a day after the central bank cut its its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6%, as expected.

The rate cut had already been priced in by markets and was not expected to heavily move the forint's exchange rate, analysts said.

The bank said it would resume its government-bond purchases, targeting the long end of the yield curve. The central bank launched its QE programme in early May, but suspended it after a few weeks.

According to a client note by Commerzbank, this move "will strengthen the impression that, whether or not inflation truly moderates, MNB will lock in near-zero interest rates for as long as it can."

"In the medium-term, such a perception will weigh down on the forint exchange rate."

Regional equities were mixed on Tuesday, with Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 down 0.47%. Prague's .PX eased 0.36% while Budapest's blue chip index .BUX firmed 0.14%. Bucharest's stock market .BETI was up 0.14%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1030 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.4100 26.3700 -0.15% -3.70% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 350.7400 350.0000 -0.21% -5.59% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4415 4.4330 -0.19% -4.17% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8400 4.8405 +0.01% -1.07% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5200 7.5265 +0.09% -0.99% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6500 +0.13% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 947.34 950.8000 -0.36% -15.08% .BUX Budapest .BUX 35536.47 35488.15 +0.14% -22.89% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1836.60 1845.34 -0.47% -14.58% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8574.53 8561.75 +0.15% -14.06% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 852.85 858.76 -0.69% -7.89% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1603.59 1604.08 -0.03% -20.51% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 663.80 664.03 -0.03% -17.20% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 441.45 441.46 -0.00% -22.30% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1910 0.1540 +087bps +17bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.4220 -0.0490 +109bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8740 0.0230 +134bps +3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1280 -0.0090 +081bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7420 -0.0190 +141bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3040 -0.0190 +177bps -1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.30 0.31 0.32 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.62 0.59 0.57 0.70 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.20 0.20 0.22 0.25 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.