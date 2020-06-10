CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as markets await Fed projections

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and stocks were mixed on Wednesday morning ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first economic projections since the COVID-19 pandemic set off a recession in February.

Fresh inflation data shed light on the effects of the pandemic in the CEE region where some countries had battled rising inflation before lockdown measures brought their economies to a virtual halt.

Czech consumer prices rose 2.9% year-on-year in May, falling within the central bank's target range.

Hungarian headline inflation slowed to an annual 2.2% in May. The central bank targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

Slower inflation is better news for the forint because it means that the real interest rate is rising, a client note from Commerzbank said.

"Whether or not the central bank will be able to raise rates after the departure of deputy governor Marton Nagy is a less pertinent concern in the medium-term because the situation for a rate hike is unlikely to arise," they added.

The Hungarian parliament held a confirmation hearing on Tuesday for Barnabas Virag, nominee for deputy governor of the central bank.

Former Deputy Governor Nagy unexpectedly resigned last month, raising questions about the future direction of the bank's monetary policy.

The forint was stable, trading at 344.25 versus the euro at 0810 GMT.

"The forint has been stuck at this level for a few days and outperforms regional peers slightly," a Budapest-based currency trader said.

"Hungary could come out of the crisis better than expected, and since the Polish rate cut the Hungarian interest rates could be considered high," he added.

Hungary's central bank was the most dovish in the region until a rate hike on April 1.

The Polish central bank unexpectedly cut rates for a third time on May 28 in a bid to help the coronavirus-hit economy.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1010 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6000

26.5580

-0.16%

-4.39%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.2500

344.1800

-0.02%

-3.81%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4548

4.4465

-0.19%

-4.45%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8340

4.8330

-0.02%

-0.95%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5690

7.5695

+0.01%

-1.63%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5800

+0.11%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

952.47

945.0800

+0.78%

-14.62%

Budapest

.BUX

37836.21

37879.48

-0.11%

-17.90%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1828.93

1835.59

-0.36%

-14.94%

Bucharest

.BETI

8828.71

8813.53

+0.17%

-11.51%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

870.98

865.24

+0.66%

-5.93%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1662.34

1658.32

+0.24%

-17.60%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

676.58

680.81

-0.62%

-15.61%

Sofia

.SOFIX

464.35

465.68

-0.29%

-18.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1730

0.0960

+079bps

+10bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5230

-0.0410

+109bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9660

0.0010

+129bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2430

0.0020

+086bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8440

0.0170

+142bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4060

0.0000

+173bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.34

0.39

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.75

0.70

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.25

0.28

0.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

