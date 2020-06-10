CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as markets await Fed projections

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and stocks were mixed on Wednesday morning ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first economic projections since the COVID-19 pandemic set off a recession in February.
Fresh inflation data shed light on the effects of the pandemic in the CEE region where some countries had battled rising inflation before lockdown measures brought their economies to a virtual halt.
Czech consumer prices rose 2.9% year-on-year in May, falling within the central bank's target range.
Hungarian headline inflation slowed to an annual 2.2% in May. The central bank targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
Slower inflation is better news for the forint because it means that the real interest rate is rising, a client note from Commerzbank said.
"Whether or not the central bank will be able to raise rates after the departure of deputy governor Marton Nagy is a less pertinent concern in the medium-term because the situation for a rate hike is unlikely to arise," they added.
The Hungarian parliament held a confirmation hearing on Tuesday for Barnabas Virag, nominee for deputy governor of the central bank.
Former Deputy Governor Nagy unexpectedly resigned last month, raising questions about the future direction of the bank's monetary policy.
The forint was stable, trading at 344.25 versus the euro at 0810 GMT.
"The forint has been stuck at this level for a few days and outperforms regional peers slightly," a Budapest-based currency trader said.
"Hungary could come out of the crisis better than expected, and since the Polish rate cut the Hungarian interest rates could be considered high," he added.
Hungary's central bank was the most dovish in the region until a rate hike on April 1.
The Polish central bank unexpectedly cut rates for a third time on May 28 in a bid to help the coronavirus-hit economy.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1010 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6000
26.5580
-0.16%
-4.39%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.2500
344.1800
-0.02%
-3.81%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4548
4.4465
-0.19%
-4.45%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8340
4.8330
-0.02%
-0.95%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5690
7.5695
+0.01%
-1.63%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5800
+0.11%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
952.47
945.0800
+0.78%
-14.62%
Budapest
.BUX
37836.21
37879.48
-0.11%
-17.90%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1828.93
1835.59
-0.36%
-14.94%
Bucharest
.BETI
8828.71
8813.53
+0.17%
-11.51%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
870.98
865.24
+0.66%
-5.93%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1662.34
1658.32
+0.24%
-17.60%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
676.58
680.81
-0.62%
-15.61%
Sofia
.SOFIX
464.35
465.68
-0.29%
-18.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1730
0.0960
+079bps
+10bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5230
-0.0410
+109bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9660
0.0010
+129bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2430
0.0020
+086bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8440
0.0170
+142bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4060
0.0000
+173bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.34
0.39
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.75
0.70
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.25
0.28
0.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com(+36 70 795 8815))
